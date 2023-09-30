BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Years Cut off Marks

BPSC Cut Off 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will release the BPSC prelims cut off in a PDF after the preliminary exam is over. The cut-off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the prelims exam.

BPSC Cut Off 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the BPSC prelims exam on September 30, 2023 from 12 pm to 2 pm. BPSC has invited online applications to fill up 475 vacancies to recruit various administrative posts through BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Candidates must clear the BPSC prelims cut off marks to get shortlisted for the mains exam and then the personality test/interview round. The BPSC 69th prelims cut off marks are the minimum marks required to qualify the exam.

In this article, candidates can check the complete details about the BPSC expected cut off and previous years' marks.

BPSC 69th Prelims Cut Off 2023

The Bihar Public Service Commission releases the BPSC 69th cut-off marks to shortlist eligible candidates for the mains exam. Aspirants scoring more than or equivalent to the BPSC prelims cut off marks will find their names/roll numbers on the merit list. The BPSC 69th cut off marks will be uploaded soon after the BPSC exam is administered successfully. As the BPSC 69th prelims cut off marks are yet to be announced, candidates can check the expected and previous year's BPSC cut off marks to analyze the changes in cutoff trends, understand competition level and other factors.

BPSC Expected Cut Off Marks

Here, the experts have compiled the BPSC prelims expected cut off marks based on the review of the test-takers, difficulty level, and previous cut off trends. Have a look at the category-wise BPSC expected cut off marks for the preliminary exam discussed below for reference of the aspirants.

BPSC 69th Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 (Category-wise) Category BPSC Expected Cut-Off Marks for different categories(Out of 150 Marks) Males Candidates Females Candidates Unreserved Candidates 90-91 84-85 Scheduled Caste 79-80 66-67 Economic Weaker Section 87-88 81-82 Economically Backward Class 86-87 76-77 Scheduled Tribes 74-75 65-66 Backward Class 87-88 80-81

BPSC Prelims Exam 2023 Highlights

Aspirants who have appeared in the BPSC 69th prelims exam can check the key highlights of the combined competitive exam shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Exam Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name BPSC 69th Combined Competitive Examination 2023 Vacancies 442 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview BPSC category wise Cut Off To be out soon Job Location Bihar

Factors Deciding the BPSC Cut Off Marks

Various factors serve a crucial role in determining the cut-off marks of the BPSC 69th prelims exam. Some of the factors affecting the BPSC cut off marks are discussed below:

Number of Test-Takers: The total number of test-takers appearing in the prelims exam affects the BPSC prelims cut-off marks. If the test-takers are high in number, the competition will increase, increasing the cut-off marks.

Availability of vacancies: The total number of vacancies plays a pivotal role in determining the BPSC prelims cut off marks. If there are less number of BPSC vacancies, cut-off marks will increase and vice-versa.

Difficulty level: The difficulty level of questions in the prelims exam also determines the BPSC cut off marks. If the questions asked in the exam are challenging in nature, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

Candidate’s Performance: The marks obtained by the candidates affects the BPSC cut-off marks. If a good number of aspirants excelo in the exam, then the cut-off marks will also increase.

How to Check BPSC Cut Off?

Candidates can check the official BPSC 69th cut off pdf along with the result. Those who are planning to appear in next year’s exam can also download the BPSC Prelims cut-off marks to understand the competition trends and set their target score in their preparation. Candidates can check the steps shared below to download the BPSC cut-off marks of the prelims exam.

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click the “BPSC 69th cutoff marks” link on the homepage.

Step 3: The category-wise BPSC cut-off marks will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save and download the cut-off PDF for future reference.

BPSC Prelims Previous Year Cut Off

Aspirants must download the BPSC previous year’s cut-off marks to understand the cut-off mark variation and competition trends over the past decades. This will also help them to predict the cut off marks that can be expected in the upcoming BPSC 69th exam. Have a look at the previous year's BPSC cut off marks for the preliminary exam discussed below.

BPSC 68th Prelims Cut Off

Here are the category-wise BPSC 68th cut off marks for prelims discussed below for the ease of the aspirants.

BPSC 68th Prelims Cut Off 2023 (Category-wise) Category BPSC Cut-Off Marks for different categories(Out of 150 Marks) Males Candidates Females Candidates Unreserved Candidates 91 84 Scheduled Caste 79.25 66.50 Economic Weaker Section 87.25 81.25 Economically Backward Class 86.50 76.75 Scheduled Tribes 74 65.75 Backward Class 87.75 80

BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off

Here are the category-wise BPSC 67th cut off marks for prelims discussed below for the ease of the aspirants.

BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022 (Category-wise) Category BPSC Cut-Off Marks for different categories(Out of 150 Marks) Males Candidates Females Candidates Unreserved Candidates 113 109 Scheduled Caste 104 93 Economic Weaker Section 109 105 Economically Backward Class 109 102 Scheduled Tribes 100 96 Backward Class 105 105

