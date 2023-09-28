How to Calculate BPSC Prelims Marks: Know the Steps to Check BPSC GS Marks

How to Calculate BPSC Prelims Marks: Candidates who are appearing 69th BPSC examination must check the steps to calculate prelims marks. Know about the marking scheme followed by BPSC to calculate the candidate’s marks, negative marking, etc.

Check here the steps to calculate BPSC Prelims Marks
BPSC will be conducting the 69th BPSC prelims exam examination on September 30, 2023in a single shift from 12 Noon and 2 P.M. The candidates who will be appearing for the BPSC exam must know how to calculate BPSC Prelims marks. The marks can be calculated using the BPSC answer key. This will let the aspirants know of their qualifying status.

 

BPSC prelims exam will have one paper which is General Studies, and all of the questions will be multiple-choice questions.

 

In order to qualify for the main examination, candidates must pass the BPSC Prelims examination by securing the BPSC cut off marks. While preparing the merit list for the final selection, the prelim exam marks won't be taken into account. 

How to calculate BPSC Prelims Marks for General Studies?

The BPSC Prelims paper will contain 150 questions for 150 marks and there will be a penalty of 1/3 mark for each wrong answer. Using the BPSC's marking method, the candidate can estimate their estimated exam results, compare them to the BPSC cutoff, and decide whether they have a chance of moving further in the recruitment procedure. The candidate can figure out this approximate score by using the unofficial BPSC exam answer key provided by the leading institute.

Career Counseling

Here we have provided the formula to calculate the BPSC prelims marks that includes the correct answers, incorrect answers and unanswered questions.

Number of marks scored = correct answer marked - incorrect answer

Let us suppose that on a total of 150 questions, a student had attempted 120 and 30 questions left unanswered. No, out of 120 questions and30 questions were marked incorrect, so the estimated mark will be 

Total marks scored = (90 * 1) - (30 * 1/3) = 90 - 10 = 80 marks

69th BPSC Prelims Qualifying Marks 

The 69th BPSC prelims qualifying marks are decided by the recruitment body. Below we have tabulated the category-wise qualifying marks which a candidate needs to score in order to be eligible for the bpsc mains examination 2023.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

40%

BC

36.5%

OBC

34%

SC/ST/Women/Divyang

32%

 

FAQ

Is there a negative marking in the 69th BPSC examination?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks in the prelims examination of the 69th BPSC examination. Hence, candidates should mark each answer carefully to avoid negative markings.

What are the minimum marks that a candidate needs to score to become eligible for the BPSC Main examination?

The minimum qualifying marks vary according to the category of the candidates. In the above article, we have listed the minimum qualifying marks for each category.

What is the BPSC marking pattern?

The BPSC will assign 1 mark for each correct answer and 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

