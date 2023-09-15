BPSC Exam Centre 2023: Check Centre List, Code, District, and Location

BPSC Exam Centre 2023 List: The  BPSC centre list has been updated on the official notification PDF. Check the complete  BPSC exam centre list and cities along with the other important details of the  BPSC Prelims Examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2023

BPSC Exam Centre List 2023:  Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the  BPSC Exam Centre List 2023 to take the prelims exam of 442 vacancies for Level-7 and Level-p posts on its official website i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Public Service Commission holds the BPSC combined competitive exam every year to select qualified graduates for a variety of positions, such as General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer)/Preferential Sub-Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration, and other posts. 

The  BPSC Prelims Exam 2023, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2023, in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm, for the candidates who have successfully registered for the positions. To check the BPSC exam centre list read the article below.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the BPSC Exam centre List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.

 BPSC Exam Centre 2023

The  BPSC selection process will comprise a prelims exam followed by a main exam and interview. Below we have tabulated the BPSC CCE overview table to get a brief about the examination.

BPSC Exam Center 2023

Organisation

Bihar Public Service Commission

Exam Name

BPSC CCE

Posts

Various Grade A and B Level Posts in Bihar Government

Vacancies

442

BPSC Exam Date 2023

September 30, 2023

Examination Mode

Offline

Selection process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Job Location

Bihar

Official website

bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Exam Dates 2023

BPSC has announced the  BPSC important dates. As per the notice released by BPSC prelims of  BPSC is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2023 in the single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. Below we have tabulated the important dates for  BPSC Exam.

BPSC Exam Dates 2023

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

June 27, 2023

Application Dates

July 15 to  August 15, 2023

BPSC Admit Card 2023

September 15, 2023

BPSC Exam Date 2023

September 30, 2023

BPSC Exam Centre List 2023

Aspirants must check the detailed  BPSC exam centres list. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam centres and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest  BPSC exam centre is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the  BPSC exam day. Here we have compiled the  BPSC exam centres list below for the ease of the aspirants.

 

BPSC Exam centre List 2023

Patna

Darbhanga

Bhojpur

Samastipur

Buxar

Madhubani

Rohtas

Saharsa

Bhabua

Madhepura

Nalanda

Supaul

Gaya

Purnia

Nawada

Katihar

Aurangabad

Kishanganj

Arwal

Araria

Jahanabad

Bhagalpur

Saran

Banka

Siwan

Munger

Gopalganj

Begusarai

Vaishali

Khagria

Muzzafarpur

Jamui

Sitamarhi

Lakhisarai

Sheohar

Shekhpur

East Champaran

Jharkhand

West Champaran

Other cities outside Bihar

BPSC Exam Centre Code 2023

BPSC will release the  BPSC Exam Centre with the Admit Card. Students will be able to check their examination centre code on their admit card with the  BPSC Examination Centre name and its code.

Documents to Carry to the exam centre

The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the BPSC Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Bihar Exam Centre 2023.

  • Hard Copy of  BPSC Admit Card
  • Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).
  • Passport Size Photograph.

Guidelines to be followed at Bihar Exam Centre

There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the  BPSC exam centre, as discussed below.

  • Reach the  BPSC exam centre at least 60-65 minutes before reporting to avoid traffic issues, train/bus congestions, etc., or any other last-minute delay on the exam day. 
  • They must carry a valid  BPSC admit card to the  BPSC exam centre in order to be allowed to enter the exam hall.
  • They must also bring valid Photo ID proof, such as Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc, to the  BPSC 2023 exam centre.
  • Candidates are not allowed to bring prohibited items inside the  BPSC 2023 exam centre, such as calculators, Textual Materials, Mobile phones, Pagers, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Health bands, Watch/Wristwatch, etc.
  • Read the exam guidelines and instructions before appearing in the exam to maintain decorum in the hall.

FAQ

How to check the BPSC Exam Centre List 2023?

Aspirants can check the BPSC exam centre list 2023 on the official notification PDF or from the table discussed above.

What documents must be carried by the candidates to the BPSC exam centre?

Aspirants must mandatorily carry a valid BPSC admit card to the exam centre in order to appear in the exam.

