BPSC Exam Centre 2023: Check Centre List, Code, District, and Location

BPSC Exam Centre 2023 List: The BPSC centre list has been updated on the official notification PDF. Check the complete BPSC exam centre list and cities along with the other important details of the BPSC Prelims Examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2023

BPSC Exam Centre List 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Exam Centre List 2023 to take the prelims exam of 442 vacancies for Level-7 and Level-p posts on its official website i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Public Service Commission holds the BPSC combined competitive exam every year to select qualified graduates for a variety of positions, such as General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer)/Preferential Sub-Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration, and other posts.

The BPSC Prelims Exam 2023, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2023, in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm, for the candidates who have successfully registered for the positions. To check the BPSC exam centre list read the article below.



In this article, we have shared complete details on the BPSC Exam centre List along with other exam-relevant details for the reference of the aspirants.

BPSC Exam Centre 2023

The BPSC selection process will comprise a prelims exam followed by a main exam and interview. Below we have tabulated the BPSC CCE overview table to get a brief about the examination.

BPSC Exam Center 2023 Organisation Bihar Public Service Commission Exam Name BPSC CCE Posts Various Grade A and B Level Posts in Bihar Government Vacancies 442 BPSC Exam Date 2023 September 30, 2023 Examination Mode Offline Selection process Prelims Mains Interview Job Location Bihar Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Exam Dates 2023

BPSC has announced the BPSC important dates. As per the notice released by BPSC prelims of BPSC is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2023 in the single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. Below we have tabulated the important dates for BPSC Exam.

BPSC Exam Dates 2023 Events Dates Notification Release Date June 27, 2023 Application Dates July 15 to August 15, 2023 BPSC Admit Card 2023 September 15, 2023 BPSC Exam Date 2023 September 30, 2023

BPSC Exam Centre List 2023

Aspirants must check the detailed BPSC exam centres list. This will enable them to familiarize themselves with the nearby exam centres and then finalize their exam city. Choosing the closest BPSC exam centre is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the BPSC exam day. Here we have compiled the BPSC exam centres list below for the ease of the aspirants.

BPSC Exam centre List 2023 Patna Darbhanga Bhojpur Samastipur Buxar Madhubani Rohtas Saharsa Bhabua Madhepura Nalanda Supaul Gaya Purnia Nawada Katihar Aurangabad Kishanganj Arwal Araria Jahanabad Bhagalpur Saran Banka Siwan Munger Gopalganj Begusarai Vaishali Khagria Muzzafarpur Jamui Sitamarhi Lakhisarai Sheohar Shekhpur East Champaran Jharkhand West Champaran Other cities outside Bihar

BPSC Exam Centre Code 2023

BPSC will release the BPSC Exam Centre with the Admit Card. Students will be able to check their examination centre code on their admit card with the BPSC Examination Centre name and its code.

Documents to Carry to the exam centre

The recruitment authority has specified certain documents that the aspirants need to bring to the BPSC Exam Centre 2023. Thus, they must thoroughly check the guidelines for the exam to know about the documents required on the Bihar Exam Centre 2023.

Hard Copy of BPSC Admit Card

Photocopy of Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Voter ID Card/Driving Licence, etc).

Passport Size Photograph.

Guidelines to be followed at Bihar Exam Centre

There are certain points to be noted by all the registered candidates at the BPSC exam centre, as discussed below.