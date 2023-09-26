Most Expected Bihar GK Questions for BPSC Exam: Top Questions Asked

Most Expected Bihar GK Questions for BPSC Exam: Get here the top GK questions that are repeatedly asked in BPSC CCE. Check the questions asked from History, Geography, Polity, Economy of Bihar and India, etc.

Bihar GK for BPSC Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC )will conduct the 69th BPSC Prelims 2023 Exam on September 30, 2023, across various exam centres in the state. The exam will be conducted from 12 pm to 2 pm. The prelims exam will comprise of one objective paper, i.e., General Studies, carrying 150 marks with an exam duration of 2 hours.

The paper will also carry a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer marked. As the 69th BPSC CCE exam is around, aspirants must solve unlimited questions to strengthen their foundation of Bihar GK for the BPSC Exam and maximize their scores in the exam. It will also help them identify the type of topics asked in the Bihar BPSC CCE exam.

Bihar GK and its importance in BPSC exams gets increased as it carries a huge number of questions in the paper which tests the knowledge and information about the state of Bihar, including its history, geography, culture, economy, politics, education, sports, and entertainment

In this article, we have compiled the top questions of Bihar GK for the BPSC Exam for ease of the candidates aspiring for the upcoming Bihar Combined Competitive Examination.

Top Questions of Bihar GK for the BPSC Exam

Aspirants must practice Bihar GK questions to understand the pattern of the questions in a clear and defined manner. Most of the questions asked in the BPSC prelims exam are from the Bihar GK. It will also help them to check where their preparation stands and focus on the mistakes that need improvement. Here are the top questions of Bihar GK for the BPSC Exam shared below for the reference of the aspirants.

Q1. The Council of Ministers in a State is collectively responsible to

(A) The Legislative Assembly

(B) The Chief Minister

(C) The Governor

(D) More than one or above.

(E) None of the above.

Answer: A

Q2. At what level does a Panchayat Samiti operate a Panchayati Raj Structure?

(A) Block Level Body

(B) District Level

(C) Gram Panchayat Level

(D) More than one or above.

(E) None of the above.

Answer: A

Q3. The maximum number of Tax industries is in which district?

(A) Kishanganj

(B) Darbhanga

(C) Purnia

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: A

Q4. Which committee suggested the enactment of the Competition Act, 2022?

(A) Vijay Kelkar Committee

(B) Rangarajan Committee

(C) S.V.S Raghavan Committee

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: C

Q5. Which organization carries out the survey to determine the poverty line?

(A) RBI

(B) NSSO

(C) Niti Ayog

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: B

Q6. Who was the founder of All India Harijan Sangh in 1932?

(A) Dr B.R Ambedkar

(B) Jagivan Ram

(C) Mahatma Gandhi

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: C

Q7. Who established Swaraj Dal in Bihar?

(A) Bankim Chandra Mitra

(B) Shri Krishna Singh

(C) Ramlal Shah

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: B

Q8. Who is the oldest church in Bihar?

(A) Padri Ki Haveli

(B) Luke’s Church

(C) Stephen’s Church

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: A

Q9. What type of banks is proposed to be established for agriculture and rural development in Bihar?

(A) Krishi Vigyan Banks

(B) Krishi Yantra Banks

(C) Krishi Vikas Banks

(D) Krishi Utthaan Banks

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: A

Q10. The “split system” in the Indian administration related to:

(A) Audit/Accounts

(B) Union/States

(C) Policy/Implementation

(D) All India Services/Central Services

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: B

Q11. The value of the Human Development Index of Bihar in 2019 was:

(A) 0.641

(B) 0.613

(C) 0.596

(D) 0.574

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: E

Q12. The fiscal deficit in Bihar during 2021-22 is estimated as:

(A) Rs 22, 511 crores

(B) Rs 27, 617 crores

(C) Rs 20,011 crores

(D) Rs 21,543 crores

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: A

Q13. Which of the following is concerned with the Supreme Court of India?

(A) Collegium System

(B) Appellate Jurisdiction

(C) Original Jurisdiction

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: D

Q14. According to the Bihar Economic Survey (2021-22), what was the rate of growth of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Bihar in 2020-21?

(A) 2.5%

(B) 3%

(C) 2%

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: A

Q15. Which of the following Five-Year Plans was focussed on Human Resource Development?

(A) Fifth

(B) First

(C) Third

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: E

Q16. At the Calcutta Session of the Indian National Congress (INC) held in 1906, the Flag of Swaraj for India was unfurled by?

(A) G.K. Gokhale

(B) A.O. Hume

(C) Dadabhai Naoroji

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: C

Q17. Which one of the following was a journal brought out by Abul Kalam Azad?

(A) Zamindar

(B) The Comrade

(C) AI-Hilal

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: C

Q18. Under the Digital Bihar Programme, which students will receive computer education and training from 2021-22 onwards?

(A) All Students of Class V

(B) All Students of Class VI

(C) All Students of Class VII

(D) All Students of Class VIII

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: E

Q19. The Vikramshila University was established by?

(A) Gopala

(B) Dharmpala

(C) Devapala

(D) More than one or above.

(E) None of the above.

Answer: B

Q20. Which among the following was the first Governor of Bihar?

(A) Sir Maurice Garnier Halliet

(B) Sir James David Sifton

(C) Sir Hugh Dow

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: E

Q21. When did the use of iron begin in the Indian Subcontinent?

(A) Around 9000 years ago

(B) Around 12000 years ago

(C) Around 6000 years ago

(D) More than one or above

(E) None of the above

Answer: E

Q22. Who was the real founder of Turk rule in Bihar?

(A) Ibn Bhaktiyar Khilji

(B) Ibrahim

(C) Dariyan Khan Noohani

(D) Malik Husamuddin

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: A

Q23. Where was the first Buddhist Council convened?

(A) Rajagriha

(B) Amaravati

(C) Kanaganhalli

(D) Pataliputra

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: A

Q24. In which year Orissa separated from Bihar?

(A) 1936

(B) 1956

(C) 2000

(D) 1912

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: A

Q25. In which year did the Chauri Revolt of Bihar take place?

(A) 1842

(B) 1798

(C) 1784

(D) 1832

(E) None of the above/More than one of the above

Answer: B

