Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023: Download Answer Key PDF for Set A, B, C, and D

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper and Answer Key PDF: Candidates can download the CSBC answers key for Set a, b, c, and d along with the question paper for the 01 October exam. Check from the direct link shared here.

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper PDF Answer: Today i.e. on 01 Oct, the Central Selection Board of Constables organized the written exam for the post of Constable Admit. Applicants can check the answer key and questions in this article. This will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the question paper who are going to appear for the exam on 07 and 15 October. The candidates who will score atleast 30% marks in the exam will be called to appear for the next stage of the selection process i.e. Physical Exam.

Bihar Police Constable Unofficial Answer Key

The candidates who appeared in the exam can check the unofficial answer key PDF from this page. This will help the candidates to match their responses with the correct answer. The unofficial answer key may vary from the official answer key.

Bihar Police Constable SET A Answer Key to be released Bihar Police Constable SET B Answer Key to be released Bihar Police Constable SET C Answer Key to be released Bihar Police Constable SET D Answer Key to be released

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper

Students can download the question papers of all sets through the table given below. The questions are derived from General Knowledge, and the Hindi language, English, Mathematics, and Science. The written test consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question will be of 1 mark. There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Bihar Police Constable SET A Question Paper to be released Bihar Police Constable SET B Question Paper to be released Bihar Police Constable SET C Question Paper to be released Bihar Police Constable SET D Question Paper to be released

Bihar Police Constable Official Answer Key 2023

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)is expected to release the answer key on its official website, csbc.bih.nic.in, within a few weeks after the exam is held. Once the answer key is released, students can download it from the website and compare their answers to the official answers.

If any candidate finds any errors in the answer key, they can challenge it within a specified period of time. The CSBC will then review the challenges and make any necessary corrections to the answer key. The candidates can follow the steps to download the answer key as given below:

Visit the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) website. Go to the "Bihar Police" tab and click on the answer key link Download the file and check the answers Take the print out for future reference

Once the final answer key has been released, the CSBC will publish the results of the exam. Candidates who have successfully passed the exam will be eligible for the next stage of the selection process.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Central Selection Board of Constables Post Name Police Constable Number of Vacancies 21,391 Type Answer Key Exam Date 01, 07 and 15 October 2023 Exam Mode Online Total Questions 100 Exam Duration 2 hours Official Website csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable Marks Calculation 2023

The exam comproses of 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The formula to calculate the marlks is given as follow:

No. of Correct Answers X 1 mark = Candidate’s Score in Bihar Police Constable 2023 Exam