Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and Topic-wise Questions

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) successfully conducted the Bihar Police Constable Exam on 01 October 2023 at 529 designated exam centers across the state. In this article, we will discuss the Bihar Police Constable Exam analysis based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023

CSBC is conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam on 01, 07 and 15 October 2023 in two shifts in various cities of Bihar. Through this entry, CSBC is planning to fill 21391 constable posts in Bihar Police. Check out the key highlights of the Bihar Police Constable Exam below.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Overview Recruiting Body Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Post Name Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 01, 07, and 15 October 2023 Selection Process Written Exam (Offline)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) Number of Questions 100 Maximum Marks 100 Duration 120 minutes Passing Marks 30 Number of Vacancies 21391 Official Website https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/

Bihar Police Constable Analysis 2023

Here we will provide the date-wise and shift-wise analysis of each paper of the Bihar Police Constable Exam. The Bihar Police Constable exam is scheduled on 01, 07, and 15 October 2023 in two shifts i.e., 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm. This analysis will give you insight into the overall difficulty level of the exam, the number of good attempts, etc.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level ( 01 Oct, Shift 1)

The overall difficulty level of Bihar Police Constable exam held on 01 October shift 1 will be updated soon. You can find the subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level below.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023: 01 Oct, Shift 1 Subject Difficulty Level Hindi To be updated English To be updated Maths To be updated Science To be updated Social Studies To be updated General Knowledge/ General Awareness To be updated Overall To be updated

Bihar Police Constable Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the Bihar Police Constable exam held on multiple shifts and dates are given below. This will help the candidates to understand their chances of qualifying for the PET and PET rounds.

Date Shift Number of Good Attempts 01-Oct-2023 1st (10 am - 12 pm) To be updated 01-Oct-2023 2nd (3 pm - 5 pm) To be updated 07-Oct-2023 1st (10 am - 12 pm) To be updated 07-Oct-2023 2nd (3 pm - 5 pm) To be updated 15-Oct-2023 1st (10 am - 12 pm) To be updated 15-Oct-2023 2nd (3 pm - 5 pm) To be updated

Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2023

Central selection board of constable will announce the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 Answer Key soon after the successful completion of the exam in all the shifts. Aspirants must download the Bihar Police Constable exam answer keys to get an idea of the number of correct and incorrect answers and calculate their scores accordingly. This will help them to know their qualifying chances in the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023

CSBC released Bihar Police Constable notification 2023 for 21391 posts on the official website in July 2023. For which the board is conducting an offline screening written exam on different dates and shifts. Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023 will be released after the successful compilation of exam. Get the direct link to download Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023 PDF for all the shifts.

Date Shift Paper 01-Oct-2023 1st (10 am - 12 pm) To be updated 01-Oct-2023 2nd (3 pm - 5 pm) To be updated 07-Oct-2023 1st (10 am - 12 pm) To be updated 07-Oct-2023 2nd (3 pm - 5 pm) To be updated 15-Oct-2023 1st (10 am - 12 pm) To be updated 15-Oct-2023 2nd (3 pm - 5 pm) To be updated

Expected Cut off Bihar Police Constable

Candidates can check the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 expected cut-off marks below. They must clear the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 cut-off in order to be eligible for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, some of them are as follows.

Number of Test-Takers

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Exam

Category

Candidate’s performance

Category Gender Expected Cut Off UR Male To be updated Female To be updated EWS Male To be updated Female To be updated BC Male To be updated Female To be updated EBC Male To be updated Female To be updated SC Male To be updated Female To be updated ST Male To be updated Female To be updated

Exam Pattern of Bihar Police Constable Exam

Candidates must check the Bihar Police Constable exam pattern to understand the question pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by the recruitment body. Bihar Police Constable written exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. The total duration of Bihar Police Constable exam is 120 minutes. The examination pattern is given below