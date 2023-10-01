Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and Topic-wise Questions

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) successfully conducted the Bihar Police Constable Exam on 01 October 2023 at 529 designated exam centers across the state. In this article, we will discuss the Bihar Police Constable Exam analysis based on the overall difficulty level, test takers, good attempts, and types of questions asked from different topics.
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2023
CSBC is conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam on 01, 07 and 15 October 2023 in two shifts in various cities of Bihar. Through this entry, CSBC is planning to fill 21391 constable posts in Bihar Police. Check out the key highlights of the Bihar Police Constable Exam below.
|
Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023 Overview
|
Recruiting Body
|
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)
|
Post Name
|
Bihar Police Constable
|
Exam Date
|
01, 07, and 15 October 2023
|
Selection Process
|
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Passing Marks
|
30
|
Number of Vacancies
|
21391
|
Official Website
|
https://www.csbc.bih.nic.in/
Bihar Police Constable Analysis 2023
Here we will provide the date-wise and shift-wise analysis of each paper of the Bihar Police Constable Exam. The Bihar Police Constable exam is scheduled on 01, 07, and 15 October 2023 in two shifts i.e., 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm. This analysis will give you insight into the overall difficulty level of the exam, the number of good attempts, etc.
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level (01 Oct, Shift 1)
The overall difficulty level of Bihar Police Constable exam held on 01 October shift 1 will be updated soon. You can find the subject-wise exam analysis with difficulty level below.
|
Bihar Police Constable Exam 2023: 01 Oct, Shift 1
|
Subject
|
Difficulty Level
|
Hindi
|To be updated
|
English
|To be updated
|
Maths
|To be updated
|
Science
|To be updated
|
Social Studies
|To be updated
|
General Knowledge/ General Awareness
|To be updated
|
Overall
|To be updated
Bihar Police Constable Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
As per the feedback from the test-takers, the overall number of good attempts for the Bihar Police Constable exam held on multiple shifts and dates are given below. This will help the candidates to understand their chances of qualifying for the PET and PET rounds.
|
Date
|
Shift
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
01-Oct-2023
|
1st (10 am - 12 pm)
|
To be updated
|
01-Oct-2023
|
2nd (3 pm - 5 pm)
|
To be updated
|
07-Oct-2023
|
1st (10 am - 12 pm)
|
To be updated
|
07-Oct-2023
|
2nd (3 pm - 5 pm)
|
To be updated
|
15-Oct-2023
|
1st (10 am - 12 pm)
|
To be updated
|
15-Oct-2023
|
2nd (3 pm - 5 pm)
|
To be updated
Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2023
Central selection board of constable will announce the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 Answer Key soon after the successful completion of the exam in all the shifts. Aspirants must download the Bihar Police Constable exam answer keys to get an idea of the number of correct and incorrect answers and calculate their scores accordingly. This will help them to know their qualifying chances in the exam.
Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023
CSBC released Bihar Police Constable notification 2023 for 21391 posts on the official website in July 2023. For which the board is conducting an offline screening written exam on different dates and shifts. Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023 will be released after the successful compilation of exam. Get the direct link to download Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2023 PDF for all the shifts.
|
Date
|
Shift
|
Paper
|
01-Oct-2023
|
1st (10 am - 12 pm)
|
To be updated
|
01-Oct-2023
|
2nd (3 pm - 5 pm)
|
To be updated
|
07-Oct-2023
|
1st (10 am - 12 pm)
|
To be updated
|
07-Oct-2023
|
2nd (3 pm - 5 pm)
|
To be updated
|
15-Oct-2023
|
1st (10 am - 12 pm)
|
To be updated
|
15-Oct-2023
|
2nd (3 pm - 5 pm)
|
To be updated
Expected Cut off Bihar Police Constable
Candidates can check the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 expected cut-off marks below. They must clear the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 cut-off in order to be eligible for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) rounds. There are various factors responsible for determining the cutoff marks, some of them are as follows.
- Number of Test-Takers
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Exam
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
|
Category
|
Gender
|
Expected Cut Off
|
UR
|
Male
|To be updated
|
Female
|To be updated
|
EWS
|
Male
|To be updated
|
Female
|To be updated
|
BC
|
Male
|To be updated
|
Female
|To be updated
|
EBC
|
Male
|To be updated
|
Female
|To be updated
|
SC
|
Male
|To be updated
|
Female
|To be updated
|
ST
|
Male
|To be updated
|
Female
|To be updated
Exam Pattern of Bihar Police Constable Exam
Candidates must check the Bihar Police Constable exam pattern to understand the question pattern, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by the recruitment body. Bihar Police Constable written exam comprises 100 questions for 100 marks. The total duration of Bihar Police Constable exam is 120 minutes. The examination pattern is given below
|
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
120 minutes
|
Passing Marks
|
30
|
Subject
|
Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Social Studies, General Knowledge/ General Awareness
|
Mode
|
Offline