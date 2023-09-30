69th BPSC Answer Key 2023: Download Prelims GS Paper Set A, B, C, and D Response Sheet PDF

BPSC 69th Prelims Answer Key 2023: Candidates who appeared in the BPSC 69th CCE Exam can check the unofficial answer key and question papers. The official answer key will be released shortly. The candidates can check the GS paper SET A, B, C and D answer key for the exam conducted on September 30, 2023.

69th BPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has successfully organized the CCE Exam for 69th Vacancies on 29 September 2023. Those who have appeared in the exam are looking for the answer key. In this article, we have shared the solved question papers of the exam so that they can match with their responses. Coaching institutes solve these question papers. It will help the candidates to calculate their probable marks.

Also Check;

69th BPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023

Many coaching institutes have solved the question papers for the students. The candidates can download the answer key for all the sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. These answers are not final. The candidates can also use their own sense of the answers to estimate the scores.

BPSC 69 SET A Answer Key Download Here BPSC 69 SET B Answer Key Download Here BPSC 69 SET C Answer Key Download Here BPSC 69 SET D Answer Key Download Here

69th BPSC PT Official Answer Key 2023

BPSC will release the official answer in three to four days on its official website. Once the answer key is released, candidates can download it and check their expected scores. The answer key will be released in PDF format, and candidates must match their answers to the correct answers in the answer key. The commission will also invite objections from the students against the official website.

The preliminary answer key is provisional, and the final answer key will be released after the objections raised by candidates are considered.

How to Download 69th BPSC Prelims Official Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘General Studies’ given under ‘Click Here To Download Provisional Answer Key For BPSC 69th Preliminary Examination 2023.”

Step 3: Check the answer given under the PDF

Step 4: Take the print out of the PDF for future use

How to calculate BPSC 69th PT Score?

Candidates who appeared in the 69th BPSC preliminary exam can calculate their provisional marks by comparing their answers with the responses released in the BPSC Preliminary Answer Key 2023. The method to calculate the marks is given below:

The candidates will be 150 questions on General Studies 1 mark will be given for each correct answer 1/4 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

What are the 69th BPSC PT Qualifying Marks?

The commission has set minimum cut-off marks for the candidates who appeared in Bihar CCE Exam. These candidates are required to score the mentioned marks in order to get selected for the exam.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (out of 150) GEN 60 ST 48 SC 48 OBC 54.75 Extremely Backward Class – EBC 51 Women/PwD 48

BPSC 69 CCE Result will be announced in the month of November 2023. The candidates can check the list of selected candidates in the result PDF which will be released on the official website.

BPSC 69 Mains Exam 2023

The exam is expected to be held in December 2023. Candidates who pass the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear in the main examination.