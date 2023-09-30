69th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023: Prelims GS Paper Review, Level and Weightage

BPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the 69th BPSC Prelims 2023 exam today September 30, 2023. The BPSC 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at approximately 57 exam centres across Bihar. As per the reports, more than 4.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam for a total of 442 posts for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ officers under the Government of Bihar.
Various sources have said that the BPSC Prelims 2023 exam is comparatively tough compared to the previous year. Overall, the prelims exam was (to be updated soon) regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the BPSC Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.
In this article, we have shared today’s BPSC exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.
69th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023 - Shift Timings
The 69th BPSC prelims exam was conducted in a single shift with an exam duration of 2 hours. The shift timing is tabulated below
|
Subject Name
|
Time
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
12 Noon - 2 PM
|
2 Hours
BPSC Exam Analysis 2023
The BPSC prelims paper contains 150 questions for 150 marks of General Studies (GS. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.
- The 69th BPSC prelims exam is offline i.e. pen and paper-based test.
- The prelims paper comprises of 1 section i.e. General Studies.
- There shall be a negative marking for every incorrect answer.
- The prelims examination will be qualifying in nature.
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the BPSC Prelims exam analysis here.
BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 - Subject wise Difficult Level
Here is the topic-wise weightage of the BPSC Prelims Exam 2023. Check the number of questions asked in the 69th BPSC Prelims.
|
Subjects
|
Difficulty Level
|
Geography
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Economy
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Polity
|
Moderate
|
History and A&C
|
Moderate
|
General Science
|
Moderate
|
Current Affairs (National + International)
|
Moderate
|
Bihar Specific
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Aptitude & Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
Total
|
Moderate
Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the exact number of questions asked and difficulty level.
BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 - Subject wise Weightage
Below we have tabulated the approximate number of questions asked in the BPSC prelims exam from each subject
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Geography
|
18
|
Economy
|
15
|
Polity
|
11
|
History and A&C
|
29
|
General Science
|
16
|
Current Affairs (National + International)
|
38
|
Bihar Specific
|
11
|
Aptitude & Reasoning
|
12
|
Total
|
150
69th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts
As per the number of questions attempted by the different candidates who appeared in the prelims exam, the overall BPSC prelims 2023 attempts for prelims were (To be updated). As per today’s BPSC exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the subjects is as follows.
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Geography
|
12-14
|
Economy
|8- 10
|
Polity
|
7-9
|
History and A&C
|
19-21
|
General Science
|
9-11
|
Current Affairs (National + International)
|
23-25
|
Bihar Specific
|6-8
|
Aptitude & Reasoning
|
6-8
|
Total
|
90-110
Note: We do not claim this to be actual number of attempts, this is the assumptions made based on the experience shared by candidates, actual numbers may vary from candidate to candidate
BPSC 69th Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper
BPSC Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the BPSC paper of GS, you can check the question paper PDF of all sets
|
Question Paper
|
|
General Studies (Set A)
|
General Studies (Set B)
|
General Studies (Set C)
|
General Studies (Set D)
BPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023
Based on the difficulty level shared by the candidates and the previous year's trend the expected cutoff is tabulated below
|
BPSC 69th Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 (Category-wise)
|
Category
|
BPSC Expected Cut-Off Marks for different categories(Out of 150 Marks)
|
Males Candidates
|
Females Candidates
|
Unreserved Candidates
|
90-91
|
84-85
|
Scheduled Caste
|
79-80
|
66-67
|
Economic Weaker Section
|
87-88
|
81-82
|
Economically Backward Class
|
86-87
|
76-77
|
Scheduled Tribes
|
74-75
|
65-66
|
Backward Class
|
87-88
|
80-81
What After the 69th BPSC Prelims Exam?
Once the BPSC prelims exam is conducted students can start preparing for the main examination. The BPSC mains examination will be subjective in nature in which candidates have to write detailed explanations of each question.
BPSC Prelims Previous Year Exam Analysis
Candidates shared that the 68th BPSC Prelims General Studies paper was moderate to difficult in nature. If we look at the BPSC Prelims Previous Years’ Analysis. Let us see the subject-wise difficulty level and the number of questions asked in the 68th BPSC Prelims exam below.
|
68th BPSC Exam Analysis - Topics Wise Questions Weightage and Difficulty Level
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level
|
History and A&C
|
30
|
Moderate
|
Geography
|
10
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Polity
|
10
|
Moderately Difficult
|
Economy
|
5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
General Science
|
30
|
Easy
|
Current Affairs (National + International)
|
35
|Moderately Difficult
|
Bihar Specific
|
20
|
Moderate
|
Aptitude & Reasoning
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Overall Difficulty Level
|Moderate to Difficult in Nature
Check the 68th BPSC detailed analysis
