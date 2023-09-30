69th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023: Prelims GS Paper Review, Level and Weightage

BPSC 69th Prelims Analysis 2023: 69th BPSC was conducted on September 30, 2023. Get here the insights of topics, sub-topics asked, difficulty level, and the weightage of each subject asked in the General Studies paper

BPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the 69th BPSC Prelims 2023 exam today September 30, 2023. The BPSC 2023 prelims exam has been conducted at approximately 57 exam centres across Bihar. As per the reports, more than 4.5 lakh candidates have applied for the exam for a total of 442 posts for the recruitment of all the Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ officers under the Government of Bihar.

Various sources have said that the BPSC Prelims 2023 exam is comparatively tough compared to the previous year. Overall, the prelims exam was (to be updated soon) regarding difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the BPSC Analysis 2023 to get an insight into the exam trend like difficulty level topics, subtopics, good attempts, and many more.

In this article, we have shared today’s BPSC exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics.

69th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023 - Shift Timings

The 69th BPSC prelims exam was conducted in a single shift with an exam duration of 2 hours. The shift timing is tabulated below

Subject Name Time Duration General Studies 12 Noon - 2 PM 2 Hours

BPSC Exam Analysis 2023

The BPSC prelims paper contains 150 questions for 150 marks of General Studies (GS. Going by the previous 5-year analysis, the overall difficulty level has been reported to be moderate to difficult.

The 69th BPSC prelims exam is offline i.e. pen and paper-based test.

The prelims paper comprises of 1 section i.e. General Studies.

There shall be a negative marking for every incorrect answer.

The prelims examination will be qualifying in nature.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the BPSC Prelims exam analysis here.

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 - Subject wise Difficult Level

Here is the topic-wise weightage of the BPSC Prelims Exam 2023. Check the number of questions asked in the 69th BPSC Prelims.

Subjects Difficulty Level Geography Easy to Moderate Economy Easy to Moderate Polity Moderate History and A&C Moderate General Science Moderate Current Affairs (National + International) Moderate Bihar Specific Easy to Moderate Aptitude & Reasoning Moderate Total Moderate

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary analysis we do not claim that this is the exact number of questions asked and difficulty level.

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 - Subject wise Weightage

Below we have tabulated the approximate number of questions asked in the BPSC prelims exam from each subject

Subjects Number of Questions Asked Geography 18 Economy 15 Polity 11 History and A&C 29 General Science 16 Current Affairs (National + International) 38 Bihar Specific 11 Aptitude & Reasoning 12 Total 150

69th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023: Good Attempts

As per the number of questions attempted by the different candidates who appeared in the prelims exam, the overall BPSC prelims 2023 attempts for prelims were (To be updated). As per today’s BPSC exam analysis, the number of good attempts for all the subjects is as follows.

Subjects Number of Questions Asked Geography 12-14 Economy 8- 10 Polity 7-9 History and A&C 19-21 General Science 9-11 Current Affairs (National + International) 23-25 Bihar Specific 6-8 Aptitude & Reasoning 6-8 Total 90-110

Note: We do not claim this to be actual number of attempts, this is the assumptions made based on the experience shared by candidates, actual numbers may vary from candidate to candidate

BPSC 69th Exam Analysis 2023: Question Paper

BPSC Question Paper 2023 has been released, we have uploaded the BPSC paper of GS, you can check the question paper PDF of all sets

BPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023

Based on the difficulty level shared by the candidates and the previous year's trend the expected cutoff is tabulated below

BPSC 69th Prelims Expected Cut Off 2023 (Category-wise) Category BPSC Expected Cut-Off Marks for different categories(Out of 150 Marks) Males Candidates Females Candidates Unreserved Candidates 90-91 84-85 Scheduled Caste 79-80 66-67 Economic Weaker Section 87-88 81-82 Economically Backward Class 86-87 76-77 Scheduled Tribes 74-75 65-66 Backward Class 87-88 80-81

What After the 69th BPSC Prelims Exam?

Once the BPSC prelims exam is conducted students can start preparing for the main examination. The BPSC mains examination will be subjective in nature in which candidates have to write detailed explanations of each question.

BPSC Prelims Previous Year Exam Analysis

Candidates shared that the 68th BPSC Prelims General Studies paper was moderate to difficult in nature. If we look at the BPSC Prelims Previous Years’ Analysis. Let us see the subject-wise difficulty level and the number of questions asked in the 68th BPSC Prelims exam below.

68th BPSC Exam Analysis - Topics Wise Questions Weightage and Difficulty Level Subjects Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level History and A&C 30 Moderate Geography 10 Easy to Moderate Polity 10 Moderately Difficult Economy 5 Moderate to Difficult General Science 30 Easy Current Affairs (National + International) 35 Moderately Difficult Bihar Specific 20 Moderate Aptitude & Reasoning 10 Moderate Overall Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult in Nature

