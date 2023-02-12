68th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023 (12 Feb): Check Paper Review, Subject-wise Difficulty Level and Questions Weightage

BPSC Exam Analysis 2023: The BPSC 68th Prelims was conducted today on 12th February 2023. Candidates can check here the detailed BPSC paper review, subject-wise topics, and weightage of questions asked from the General Studies (GS) paper.

68th BPSC Exam Analysis 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission conducted the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 today on 12th February 2023 across the state of Bihar for the selection process of 324 vacancies of various posts such as Assistant Director, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayati Raj, Supply Inspector, etc. Here we have provided thee exam analysis of the 68th BPSC Prelims Examination.

Candidates appearing for the BPSC 68th Prelims were questions from General Studies (GS) paper. Here, we have provided the BPSC 68th Prelims paper review, subject-wise topics asked, difficulty level, and good attempts.

The BPSC Prelims Exam consists of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) from General Studies for a total of 150 marks. The exam was conducted in offline mode.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies 150 150 120 minutes Total 150 150 120 minutes

68th BPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023

68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam was held on 12th February 2023 in one shift in offline mode from 12 pm to 2 pm across 805 exam centers spread across 34 districts in Bihar. The BPSC 68th Prelims was conducted to recruit 324 vacancies across various government departments in Bihar. The BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 was released on 28th January 2023.

BPSC 68th Preliminary Exam is qualifying in nature. As per the recent notification in the marking scheme by the BPSC, there shall be a negative marking for each wrong answer. Hence, this year, qualifying the BPSC Prelims may be a bit tough.

BPSC Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 Difficulty Level and Questions Weightage

Candidates shared that the 68th BPSC Prelims General Studies paper was moderate to difficult in nature. If we look at the BPSC Prelims Previous Years’ Analysis, the 67th BPSC Prelims paper was easy to moderate while the 66th BPSC Prelims paper was moderate to difficult.

Let us see the subject-wise difficulty level and the number of questions asked in the 68th BPSC Prelims exam below.

BPSC Exam Analysis 2023 - Topics Wise Questions Weightage and Difficulty Level Subjects Number of Questions Asked Difficulty Level History and A&C 30 Moderate Geography 10 Easy to Moderate Polity 10 Moderately Difficult Economy 5 Moderate to Difficult General Science 30 Easy Current Affairs (National + International) 35 Moderately Difficult Bihar Specific 20 Moderate Aptitude & Reasoning 10 Moderate Overall Difficulty Level Moderate to Difficult in Nature

What After the 68th BPSC Prelims Exam?

The Commission has also laid down the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in BPSC Prelims which is as follows: General (40%), OBC (36.50%), Extremely Backward Class (34%), and SC/ST/Women/PwD (32%).

Securing minimum qualifying marks in the Prelims is necessary for being shortlisted for the further selection process. Only the successful candidates in the BPSC 68th Prelims 2023 will be called to appear for the 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2023 which is scheduled to be held on 12th May 2023.

