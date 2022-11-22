68th BPSC 2023: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains Download PDF

BPSC 68th Notification PDF Out. Online applications for 68th BPSC 2023 starts from 25th November 2022. Check detailed syllabus and latest exam pattern for 68th BPSC Prelims and Mains 2022.

68th BPSC Syllabus 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2023 on 12th February 2023 and 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2023 on 12th May 2023 for a total of 281 vacancies in different departments for various posts such as Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, etc. The online applications will begin for 68th BPSC 2023 from 25th November 2022.

As per the 68th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three phases: preliminary, mains, and interview round. Candidates can check the syllabus and exam pattern or the Prelims and Mains exams to prepare effectively for the Bihar Civil Service 2022 examination.

68th BPSC Important Dates

The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.

Events Important Dates 68th BPSC notification 18th November 2022 68th BPSC online application starts 25th November 2022 68th BPSC online application ends 20th December 2022 68th BPSC online application correction ends 30th December 2022 68th BPSC Exam Dates Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023 Mains exam: 12th May 2023

68th BPSC 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the 68th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three rounds, preliminary, mains exam and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately to get an appointment with the commission in any of the job profiles.

BPSC Preliminary Exam Pattern (150 Marks)

The first round of the 68th BPSC selection process is a preliminary exam. Go through the section to know about its highlights.

The examination is going to be held in offline mode.

There will be 150 questions from subjects mentioned in the syllabus released by the commission.

The questions are going to be in the multiple choice-based formats.

There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Studies 150 150 120 minutes Total 150 150 120 minutes

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern (1000 Marks)

The examination is going to be held in offline mode.

Paper 1 i.e. General Hindi is going to be qualifying in nature and one has to secure 30% marks to qualify for the same.

The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.

The questions are going to be in the multiple choice-based format and descriptive based.

There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Hindi 100 100 3 hours General Studies 1 300 300 3 hours General Studies 2 300 300 3 hours Optional Paper 300 300 3 hours Total 1000 1000 12 hours

BPSC Interview (120 Marks)

The BPSC interview is going to be held for around 120 marks. In this round, candidates who qualify for the mains exam shall be called. The final merit list is going to be drafted with the marks secured in the 68th BPSC main exam and interview round.

68th BPSC 2023 Syllabus

Candidates can go through the section below to know about the 68th BPSC preliminary and mains syllabus as notified by the commission.

68th BPSC Prelims Syllabus

Subject 68th BPSC Syllabus General Studies General Science Current events of national and international importance. History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar. General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems. Indian Polity and Economy and major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period. Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it and also Questions on General Mental Ability.

68th BPSC Mains Syllabus

Subject 68th BPSC Mains Syllabus General Hindi Essay Grammar Sentence Structure Synthesis General Studies 1 Modern History of India and Indian culture Current events of national and international importance. Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams. General Studies 2 Indian Polity Indian economy and Geography of India The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.

BPSC Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF

