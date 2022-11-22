68th BPSC 2023: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains Download PDF

BPSC 68th Notification PDF Out. Online applications for 68th BPSC 2023 starts from 25th November 2022. Check detailed syllabus and latest exam pattern for 68th BPSC Prelims and Mains 2022.

68th BPSC Syllabus 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2023 on 12th February 2023 and 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2023 on 12th May 2023 for a total of 281 vacancies in different departments for various posts such as Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, etc. The online applications will begin for 68th BPSC 2023 from 25th November 2022.

As per the 68th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three phases: preliminary, mains, and interview round. Candidates can check the syllabus and exam pattern or the Prelims and Mains exams to prepare effectively for the Bihar Civil Service 2022 examination. 

68th BPSC Important Dates

The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.

Events

Important Dates

68th BPSC notification

18th November 2022

68th BPSC online application starts

25th November 2022

68th BPSC online application ends

20th December 2022

68th BPSC online application correction ends

30th December 2022

68th BPSC Exam Dates

Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023

Mains exam: 12th May 2023

68th BPSC 2023 Exam Pattern

As per the 68th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three rounds, preliminary, mains exam and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately to get an appointment with the commission in any of the job profiles. 

BPSC Preliminary Exam Pattern (150 Marks)

The first round of the 68th BPSC selection process is a preliminary exam. Go through the section to know about its highlights.

  • The examination is going to be held in offline mode.
  • There will be 150 questions from subjects mentioned in the syllabus released by the commission. 
  • The questions are going to be in the multiple choice-based formats.
  • There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Studies

150

150

120 minutes

Total

150

150

120 minutes

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern (1000 Marks)

  • The examination is going to be held in offline mode.
  • Paper 1 i.e. General Hindi is going to be qualifying in nature and one has to secure 30% marks to qualify for the same.
  • The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately. 
  • The questions are going to be in the multiple choice-based format and descriptive based.
  • There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Hindi

100

100

3 hours

General Studies 1

300

300

3 hours

General Studies 2

300

300

3 hours

Optional Paper

300

300

3 hours

Total

1000

1000

12 hours

BPSC Interview (120 Marks)

The BPSC interview is going to be held for around 120 marks. In this round, candidates who qualify for the mains exam shall be called. The final merit list is going to be drafted with the marks secured in the 68th BPSC main exam and interview round.

68th BPSC 2023 Syllabus

Candidates can go through the section below to know about the 68th BPSC preliminary and mains syllabus as notified by the commission. 

68th BPSC Prelims Syllabus

Subject

68th BPSC Syllabus

General Studies

General Science

Current events of national and international importance. History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar.

General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems.

Indian Polity and Economy and major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period.

Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it and also Questions on General Mental Ability.

68th BPSC Mains Syllabus

Subject

68th BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi

Essay

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synthesis

General Studies 1

Modern History of India and Indian culture

Current events of national and international importance.

Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams.

General Studies 2

Indian Polity

Indian economy and Geography of India

The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.

BPSC Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF

Optional Subjects

Agriculture

Download PDF (Page 57-58)

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

Download PDF  (Page 58-60)

Anthropology

Download PDF  (Page 60-62)

Botany

Download PDF  (Page 62-63)

Chemistry

Download PDF (Page 63-64)

Civil Engineering

Download PDF  (Page 64-67)

Commerce and Accountancy

Download PDF  (Page 67-68)

Economics

Download PDF  (Page 68-69)

Electrical Engineering

Download PDF (Page 69-70)

Geography

Download PDF  (Page 70-71)

Geology

Download PDF (Page 71-72)

History

Download PDF  (Page 72-74)

Labour and Social Welfare

Download PDF  (Page 75)

Law

Download PDF  (Page 76-77)

Management

Download PDF  (Page 77-79)

Mathematics

Download PDF (Page 79-81)

Mechanical Engineering

Download PDF  (Page 81)

Philosophy

Download PDF  (Page 82)

Physics

Download PDF  (Page 82-83)

Political Science & International Relations

Download PDF  (Page 83-85)

Psychology

Download PDF  (Page 85-86)

Public Administration

Download PDF  (Page 86-87)

Sociology

Download PDF  (Page 88-89)

Statistics

Download PDF  (Page 90-91)

Zoology

Download PDF  (Page 92-93)

Languages

 

Hindi Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 94)

English Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 94-95)

Urdu Language and Literature

Download PDF (Page 95)

Bengali Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 95-96)

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Download PDF (Page 96-97)

Persian Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 97)

Arabic Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 98)

Pali Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 99)

Maithili Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 100)

68th BPSC Apply Online 2023 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1: What is the 68th BPSC preliminary exam pattern?

As per the 68th BPSCprelims exam pattern, the examination will have 150 questions each from General studies. As per the exam pattern, no negative marking for wrong answers is applicable as per the rules of the commission. Candidates will be required to complete the exam within two hours.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the 68th BPSC exam?

No, as per the 68th BPSC exam pattern, no negative marking is applicable for the wrong answers. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a track of their speed and accuracy in the written exam.

Q3: How many rounds are there in the 68th BPSC exam pattern?

There are three levels in the 68th BPSC exam pattern, preliminary, mains exam and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately.

