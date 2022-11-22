68th BPSC 2023: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Prelims & Mains Download PDF

68th BPSC Syllabus 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be conducting the 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2023 on 12th February 2023 and 68th BPSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam 2023 on 12th May 2023 for a total of 281 vacancies in different departments for various posts such as Assistant Director, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, etc. The online applications will begin for 68th BPSC 2023 from 25th November 2022.
As per the 68th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three phases: preliminary, mains, and interview round. Candidates can check the syllabus and exam pattern or the Prelims and Mains exams to prepare effectively for the Bihar Civil Service 2022 examination.
68th BPSC Important Dates
The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
68th BPSC notification
|
18th November 2022
|
68th BPSC online application starts
|
25th November 2022
|
68th BPSC online application ends
|
20th December 2022
|
68th BPSC online application correction ends
|
30th December 2022
|
68th BPSC Exam Dates
|
Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023
Mains exam: 12th May 2023
68th BPSC 2023 Exam Pattern
As per the 68th BPSC exam pattern, there are going to be three rounds, preliminary, mains exam and interview round. Candidates have to qualify for all three rounds separately to get an appointment with the commission in any of the job profiles.
BPSC Preliminary Exam Pattern (150 Marks)
The first round of the 68th BPSC selection process is a preliminary exam. Go through the section to know about its highlights.
- The examination is going to be held in offline mode.
- There will be 150 questions from subjects mentioned in the syllabus released by the commission.
- The questions are going to be in the multiple choice-based formats.
- There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Studies
|
150
|
150
|
120 minutes
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
120 minutes
BPSC Mains Exam Pattern (1000 Marks)
- The examination is going to be held in offline mode.
- Paper 1 i.e. General Hindi is going to be qualifying in nature and one has to secure 30% marks to qualify for the same.
- The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.
- The questions are going to be in the multiple choice-based format and descriptive based.
- There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 1
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 2
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
1000
|
1000
|
12 hours
BPSC Interview (120 Marks)
The BPSC interview is going to be held for around 120 marks. In this round, candidates who qualify for the mains exam shall be called. The final merit list is going to be drafted with the marks secured in the 68th BPSC main exam and interview round.
68th BPSC 2023 Syllabus
Candidates can go through the section below to know about the 68th BPSC preliminary and mains syllabus as notified by the commission.
68th BPSC Prelims Syllabus
|
Subject
|
68th BPSC Syllabus
|
General Studies
|
General Science
Current events of national and international importance. History of India and salient features of the history of Bihar.
General Geography and geographical division of Bihar and its major river systems.
Indian Polity and Economy and major changes in the economy of Bihar in the post-independence period.
Indian National Movement and the part played by Bihar in it and also Questions on General Mental Ability.
68th BPSC Mains Syllabus
|
Subject
|
68th BPSC Mains Syllabus
|
General Hindi
|
Essay
Grammar
Sentence Structure
Synthesis
|
General Studies 1
|
Modern History of India and Indian culture
Current events of national and international importance.
Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams.
|
General Studies 2
|
Indian Polity
Indian economy and Geography of India
The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.
BPSC Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF
|
Optional Subjects
|
Agriculture
|
Download PDF (Page 57-58)
|
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
|
Download PDF (Page 58-60)
|
Anthropology
|
Download PDF (Page 60-62)
|
Botany
|
Download PDF (Page 62-63)
|
Chemistry
|
Download PDF (Page 63-64)
|
Civil Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 64-67)
|
Commerce and Accountancy
|
Download PDF (Page 67-68)
|
Economics
|
Download PDF (Page 68-69)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 69-70)
|
Geography
|
Download PDF (Page 70-71)
|
Geology
|
Download PDF (Page 71-72)
|
History
|
Download PDF (Page 72-74)
|
Labour and Social Welfare
|
Download PDF (Page 75)
|
Law
|
Download PDF (Page 76-77)
|
Management
|
Download PDF (Page 77-79)
|
Mathematics
|
Download PDF (Page 79-81)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 81)
|
Philosophy
|
Download PDF (Page 82)
|
Physics
|
Download PDF (Page 82-83)
|
Political Science & International Relations
|
Download PDF (Page 83-85)
|
Psychology
|
Download PDF (Page 85-86)
|
Public Administration
|
Download PDF (Page 86-87)
|
Sociology
|
Download PDF (Page 88-89)
|
Statistics
|
Download PDF (Page 90-91)
|
Zoology
|
Download PDF (Page 92-93)
|
Languages
|
|
Hindi Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 94)
|
English Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 94-95)
|
Urdu Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 95)
|
Bengali Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 95-96)
|
Sanskrit Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 96-97)
|
Persian Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 97)
|
Arabic Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 98)
|
Pali Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 99)
|
Maithili Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 100)
