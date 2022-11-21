68th BPSC Registration Process 2023: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

BPSC 68th Notification PDF Out. 68th BPSC Application Form 2023 Starts 25th November 2022. Check how to apply online for the 68th BPSC exam, registration process for various posts.

68th BPSC Application Form: The Bihar Public Service Commission will start the 68th BPSC Application Form from 25th November 2022 for a total of 281 vacancies in different departments for various posts such as Supply Inspector, Block Panchayat Raj Officer, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. The Commission has released the official notification for the Combined Competitive (Prelims) Exam 2023. Read more about the 68th BPSC Important Application and Exam Dates, Registration Process, Documentation, etc.

About BPSC Recruitment

BPSC BAS (Bihar Administrative Service) is a state-based PCS exam conducted annually for candidates who wish to work under the Administration service, Police department, revenue service, forest department etc.

68th BPSC Important Dates

The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.

Events Important Dates 68th BPSC notification 18th November 2022 68th BPSC online application starts 25th November 2022 68th BPSC online application ends 20th December 2022 68th BPSC online application correction ends 30th December 2022 68th BPSC Exam Dates Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023 Mains exam: 12th May 2023

68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria

The candidates can get the complete 68th BPSC eligibility criteria as notified by the commission in the section below.

Age Limit

As of 1st August 2022, the minimum and maximum age limit is as follows:

Minimum Age: 20 years, 21 years, and 22 years (for different posts)

Category Upper Age Limit General Category – Male 37 years General Category – Female 40 years BC/OBC (Male, Female) 40 years SC/ST (Male, Female) 42 years

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed Graduation in any subject with passing marks in any subject from a recognized board.

For the post of District Fire Officer, the candidates need to possess a graduate degree in fire engineering or a bachelor's degree in engineering in mechanical or automobile discipline.

Domicile

The candidates willing to avail of age relaxation under the reserved category should be a permanent domicile of Bihar.

68th BPSC Registration Process

The 68th BPSC registration process is going to be having multiple steps, registration, application form filling, application fee etc. Refer to the following steps to know the correct steps to register for the same.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission.

Step 2: Next, click on the 68th BPSC application form link

Step 3: After this, fill out the registration form and note down the username and password for filling out the application form.

Documents Required to fill the 68th BPSC Registration Process

Candidates going to fill out the 68th BPSC registration form is advised to keep the following set of documents handy.

Caste Certificate

Adhaar Card

Pan Card

Academic Certificate

Disability certificate

Address proof

Scanned copy of signature in a size limit of 15 KB

Scanned copy of the photograph in a size limit of 25 KB

Steps to fill the 68th BPSC Application Form

Step 1: Next, log in to the application form with credentials

Step 2: After this, fill details like caste, PWD caste, address, marital status, Adhaar card, gender, educational qualification

Step 3: Next, choose the preference of posts under the 68th BPSC posts, at least three test centres for writing the exam

Step 4: Now, upload the scanned copies of photos and signature and then move to the next section

Step 5: Pay the application fee applicable to the candidate’s category and then submit the 68th BPSC application form

Application Fee

The 68th BPSC application fee is going to be available on the official notification on the basis of the category. Go through the table below to know about the application fee.

Category 68th BPSC Application fee Unreserved INR 600 SC/ST/OBC INR 150

