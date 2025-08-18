JKBOSE Bi-Annual Exam 2025 Postponed: Class 10, 11 Revised Schedule Soon

JKBOSE Bi-Annual Exam 2025 for class 10 and class 11 have been postponed. The official notification has been shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. As per the official notification shared, the JKBOSE Class 10 and 11 bi-annual exams for today, August 18, have been postponed due to the cloudburst and adverse weather conditions in the region.

The revised schedule for the postponed exams will be notified on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the JKBOSE (Class 10h) and HSE Part-Ist (Class 11). Session Annual (Private) Bi-annual 2025 can visit the official website for latest updates.

Official Notification - Click Here

JKBOSE Exam 2025 - Bi-Annual Exams 2025 Revised Schedule

Due to the extreme weather conditions, the JKBOSE Bi-Annual Class 10 and Class 11 exams to be held today, August 18 have been postponed. The revised dates for the postponed exams are expected to be announced by officials soon. Students appearing for the bi-annual exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.