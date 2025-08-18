PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Online at sssb.punjab.gov.in for 367 Senior Assistant & Other Posts

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) will close the registration for PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025 today, August 18. Interested candidates must complete the Punjab Group B apply online process through the official website by 5 PM today. However, the last date to pay application fee is 20 August.
As per the official schedule, the recruitment drive aims to fill 367 Group B vacancies, including posts like Senior Assistant, Junior Auditor, and others. Candidates can access the direct PSSSB Group B Apply Online link here, along with important details such as eligibility, important dates, steps to apply, and more.
PSSSB Group B Apply Online 2025 Link
PSSSB has released the Group B Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the recruitment notification. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying to avoid rejection of their applications. Find the direct apply online link below.
|PSSSB Group B Apply Online Link
|Click here
PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
Punjab Group B Notification for 367 vacancies was released on 18 July. The registration process began on 22 July, with deadline set for August 18. Check all the important dates in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
18 July
|
Apply Online Starts
|
22 July
|
Last Date to Apply
|
18 August 2025 (5:00 pm)
|
Last Date to Pay the Application Fee
|
20 August
Steps to Apply Online for PSSSB Group B Recruitment
-
Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
-
Click on the “PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025 Apply Online” link available on the homepage.
-
Complete the registration by entering basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
-
Log in using the generated credentials and fill in the application form with personal, educational and contact details.
-
Upload scanned copies of the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
-
Review the filled form carefully and submit it online.
-
Download and take a printout of the application form and fee receipt for future use.
PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
Applicants need to pay the application fee as per their category while submitting the PSSSB Group B online form. The category-wise fee details are given below:
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / Freedom Fighters / Sports
|
Rs. 1000
|
SC / BC / EWS
|
Rs. 250
|
Ex-Servicemen & Dependents
|
Rs. 200
|
PwD (Divyang)
|
Rs. 500
