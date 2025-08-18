PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply Online at sssb.punjab.gov.in for 367 Senior Assistant & Other Posts

PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025: The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) will close the registration for PSSSB Group B Recruitment 2025 today, August 18. Interested candidates must complete the Punjab Group B apply online process through the official website by 5 PM today. However, the last date to pay application fee is 20 August.

As per the official schedule, the recruitment drive aims to fill 367 Group B vacancies, including posts like Senior Assistant, Junior Auditor, and others. Candidates can access the direct PSSSB Group B Apply Online link here, along with important details such as eligibility, important dates, steps to apply, and more.

PSSSB Group B Apply Online 2025 Link

PSSSB has released the Group B Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the recruitment notification. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying to avoid rejection of their applications. Find the direct apply online link below.