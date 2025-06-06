CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Course Structure, Marking Scheme and Exam Format

The CBSE Class 9 Science syllabus for 2025-26 is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. It includes the complete breakdown of units, topics, and assessment criteria, enabling students to know what to study, understand, and practise during the entire academic year. Details of the exam structure and internal assessment scheme are also provided to help students prepare effectively and stay aligned with the evaluation pattern.
Key Highlights of the Syllabus:
-
Divided into four main units covering themes from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science.
-
Some subtopics are included only for formative assessment, reducing academic stress while ensuring conceptual understanding.
-
Practical and internal assessments have been integrated into the curriculum for holistic evaluation.
-
CBSE also provides enriched reading material along with the curriculum to help students grasp key concepts through expert explanations and real-life applications.
CBSE Class 9 Science Unit-Wise Weightage for Annual Examination (2025–26)
The annual exam for Class 9 Science will be based on four major units covering Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science. The marks distribution across these units will be as follows:
|Unit No.
|Unit Title
|Marks
|I
|Matter – Its Nature and Behaviour
|25
|II
|Organization in the Living World
|22
|III
|Motion, Force and Work
|27
|IV
|Food; Food Production
|06
|Total (Theory)
|80
Internal Assessment Scheme (20 Marks)
Below is the detailed internal assessment structure for CBSE Class 9 Science 2025–26:
|Component
|Marks
|Periodic Test (Best 2 out of 3)
|5
|Subject Enrichment (Quiz, Projects, etc.)
|5
|Practical/Lab Work
|5
|Portfolio (Classwork + Assignments)
|5
|Total Internal Assessment
|20
CBSE-Recommended Reading Material for Class 9 Science
Download the official CBSE reading material from the link provided below for easy access to concept-based explanations and enriched content.
|Reading Material for CBSE Class 9 Science PDF (2025-26)
CBSE Class 9 Science Final Exam Format
The following format outlines how the final examination will be conducted for Class 9 Science. It combines theory and internal assessment to evaluate both conceptual understanding and practical application.
-
Total Marks: 100 (80 marks theory + 20 marks internal assessment)
-
Time Duration: 3 Hours
-
Question Types: Objective-type, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Application-based
-
Syllabus Coverage: Entire year’s syllabus
CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-2026
Below is the detailed course content to be followed for the academic session 2025-26:
Unit I: Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour (Theme: Materials)
-
Matter in Our Surroundings
-
Definition of matter
-
Particulate nature of matter
-
States of matter: Solid, liquid, and gas and their characteristics
-
Change of state: Melting (absorption of heat), freezing, evaporation (cooling by evaporation), condensation, sublimation
-
-
Is Matter Around Us Pure
-
Elements, compounds, and mixtures
-
Heterogeneous and homogeneous mixtures, colloids and suspensions
-
Physical and chemical changes (excluding separating the components of a mixture)
-
Pure and impure substances
-
-
Atoms and Molecules
-
Atoms and molecules
-
Law of Chemical Combination
-
Chemical formula of common compounds
-
Atomic and molecular masses
-
-
Structure of Atom
-
Sub-atomic particles: Electrons, protons, and neutrons
-
Models of atom
-
Valency, Atomic Number and Mass Number
-
Isotopes and Isobars
-
Unit II: Organization in the Living World (Theme: The World of the Living)
-
Cell – Basic Unit of Life
-
Prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells
-
Multicellular organisms
-
Cell membrane and cell wall
-
Cell organelles and inclusions: Chloroplast, mitochondria, vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus
-
Nucleus, chromosomes – basic structure and number
-
-
Tissues, Organs, Organ System, Organism
-
Structure and functions of animal and plant tissues
-
Four types of tissues in animals
-
Meristematic and Permanent tissues in plants
-
-
Note:
The following topics are only for formative assessment to reinforce understanding (not for year-end exams):
-
Health and Diseases:
-
Health and its failure
-
Infectious and non-infectious diseases, causes, and manifestation
-
Diseases caused by microbes (Virus, Bacteria, Protozoans) and their prevention
-
Principles of treatment and prevention
-
Pulse Polio programme
Unit III: Motion, Force and Work (Theme: Moving Things, People and Ideas)
-
Motion
-
Distance and displacement
-
Velocity; uniform and non-uniform motion along a straight line
-
Acceleration
-
Distance-time and velocity-time graphs for uniform motion and uniformly accelerated motion
-
Elementary idea of uniform circular motion
-
-
Force and Newton’s Laws
-
Force and motion
-
Newton’s Laws of Motion
-
Action and reaction forces
-
Inertia of a body; inertia and mass
-
Momentum, Force and Acceleration
-
Note:
The following topic is only for formative assessment:
-
Elementary idea of conservation of momentum
-
Gravitation
-
Universal Law of Gravitation
-
Force of gravitation of the earth (gravity)
-
Acceleration due to gravity
-
Mass and weight
-
Free fall
-
-
Floatation
-
Thrust and Pressure
-
Archimedes’ Principle
-
Buoyancy
-
-
Work, Energy and Power
-
Work done by a Force
-
Energy and Power
-
Kinetic and Potential energy
-
Law of conservation of energy
-
(Excluding commercial unit of energy)
-
-
Sound
-
Nature of sound and its propagation in various media
-
Speed of sound
-
Range of hearing in humans
-
Ultrasound
-
Reflection of sound
-
Echo
-
Unit IV: Food; Food Production (Theme: Food)
-
Plant and animal breeding and selection for quality improvement and management
-
Use of fertilizers and manures
-
Protection from pests and diseases
-
Organic farming
CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2025-2026
The CBSE Class 9 Science practical syllabus is designed to strengthen students’ conceptual understanding through hands-on experiments conducted alongside theory lessons. Practical work carries a weightage of 5 marks under Internal Assessment. A total of 11 practical experiments are prescribed for Class 9, covering topics from Matter, Living World, Motion & Force, and Sound. Students are required to maintain a proper practical record, and assessment is done continuously throughout the year.
To check the complete list of Class 9 Science experiments, download the official CBSE practical syllabus PDF from the links provided below.
|CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2025-2026
Download CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF
To keep the complete syllabus handy for study and revision, students can download the official CBSE Class 9 Science syllabus PDF given below. It includes the detailed theory topics, practical syllabus, and marking scheme for the 2025–26 session.
|
CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF
The CBSE Class 9 Science syllabus for 2025–26 is designed to help students prepare strategically for their annual exams. With clear unit-wise weightage, detailed course content, and a structured internal assessment scheme, it allows students to prioritise their study plan effectively. Hence, students must follow the syllabus closely, focus on high-weightage units, complete practicals diligently, and regularly revise key concepts to maximise their performance in the final exam.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation