CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Download PDF For Course Structure, Marking Scheme and Exam Format

The CBSE Class 9 Science syllabus for 2025-26 is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. It includes the complete breakdown of units, topics, and assessment criteria, enabling students to know what to study, understand, and practise during the entire academic year. Details of the exam structure and internal assessment scheme are also provided to help students prepare effectively and stay aligned with the evaluation pattern. Key Highlights of the Syllabus: Divided into four main units covering themes from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science.

Some subtopics are included only for formative assessment, reducing academic stress while ensuring conceptual understanding.

Practical and internal assessments have been integrated into the curriculum for holistic evaluation.

CBSE also provides enriched reading material along with the curriculum to help students grasp key concepts through expert explanations and real-life applications.

CBSE Class 9 Science Unit-Wise Weightage for Annual Examination (2025–26) The annual exam for Class 9 Science will be based on four major units covering Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science. The marks distribution across these units will be as follows: Unit No. Unit Title Marks I Matter – Its Nature and Behaviour 25 II Organization in the Living World 22 III Motion, Force and Work 27 IV Food; Food Production 06 Total (Theory) 80 Internal Assessment Scheme (20 Marks) Below is the detailed internal assessment structure for CBSE Class 9 Science 2025–26: Component Marks Periodic Test (Best 2 out of 3) 5 Subject Enrichment (Quiz, Projects, etc.) 5 Practical/Lab Work 5 Portfolio (Classwork + Assignments) 5 Total Internal Assessment 20 CBSE-Recommended Reading Material for Class 9 Science

CBSE-Recommended Reading Material for Class 9 Science

CBSE Class 9 Science Final Exam Format The following format outlines how the final examination will be conducted for Class 9 Science. It combines theory and internal assessment to evaluate both conceptual understanding and practical application. Total Marks : 100 (80 marks theory + 20 marks internal assessment)

Time Duration : 3 Hours

Question Types : Objective-type, Short Answer, Long Answer, and Application-based

Syllabus Coverage: Entire year’s syllabus CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-2026 Below is the detailed course content to be followed for the academic session 2025-26: Unit I: Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour (Theme: Materials)

Matter in Our Surroundings Definition of matter

Particulate nature of matter

States of matter: Solid, liquid, and gas and their characteristics

Change of state: Melting (absorption of heat), freezing, evaporation (cooling by evaporation), condensation, sublimation Is Matter Around Us Pure Elements, compounds, and mixtures

Heterogeneous and homogeneous mixtures, colloids and suspensions

Physical and chemical changes (excluding separating the components of a mixture)

Pure and impure substances Atoms and Molecules Atoms and molecules

Law of Chemical Combination

Chemical formula of common compounds

Atomic and molecular masses Structure of Atom Sub-atomic particles: Electrons, protons, and neutrons

Models of atom

Valency, Atomic Number and Mass Number

Isotopes and Isobars

Unit II: Organization in the Living World (Theme: The World of the Living) Cell – Basic Unit of Life Prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells

Multicellular organisms

Cell membrane and cell wall

Cell organelles and inclusions: Chloroplast, mitochondria, vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus

Nucleus, chromosomes – basic structure and number Tissues, Organs, Organ System, Organism Structure and functions of animal and plant tissues Four types of tissues in animals Meristematic and Permanent tissues in plants

Note:

The following topics are only for formative assessment to reinforce understanding (not for year-end exams): Health and Diseases: Health and its failure Infectious and non-infectious diseases, causes, and manifestation Diseases caused by microbes (Virus, Bacteria, Protozoans) and their prevention Principles of treatment and prevention Pulse Polio programme



Unit III: Motion, Force and Work (Theme: Moving Things, People and Ideas) Motion Distance and displacement

Velocity; uniform and non-uniform motion along a straight line

Acceleration

Distance-time and velocity-time graphs for uniform motion and uniformly accelerated motion

Elementary idea of uniform circular motion Force and Newton’s Laws Force and motion

Newton’s Laws of Motion

Action and reaction forces

Inertia of a body; inertia and mass

Momentum, Force and Acceleration Note:

The following topic is only for formative assessment: Elementary idea of conservation of momentum Gravitation Universal Law of Gravitation

Force of gravitation of the earth (gravity)

Acceleration due to gravity

Mass and weight

Free fall Floatation Thrust and Pressure

Archimedes’ Principle

Buoyancy Work, Energy and Power Work done by a Force

Energy and Power

Kinetic and Potential energy

Law of conservation of energy

(Excluding commercial unit of energy) Sound Nature of sound and its propagation in various media

Speed of sound

Range of hearing in humans

Ultrasound

Reflection of sound

Echo

Unit IV: Food; Food Production (Theme: Food) Plant and animal breeding and selection for quality improvement and management

Use of fertilizers and manures

Protection from pests and diseases

Organic farming CBSE Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2025-2026 The CBSE Class 9 Science practical syllabus is designed to strengthen students’ conceptual understanding through hands-on experiments conducted alongside theory lessons. Practical work carries a weightage of 5 marks under Internal Assessment. A total of 11 practical experiments are prescribed for Class 9, covering topics from Matter, Living World, Motion & Force, and Sound. Students are required to maintain a proper practical record, and assessment is done continuously throughout the year.

