68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Qualification, Attempts

Know about the 68th BPSC eligibility criteria 2023. Check vacancies announced, important dates, age limit, post-wise educational qualification, vacancies and domicile, etc here.

68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission will be releasing the 68th BPSC 2023 official notification pdf soon on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has recently announced that the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 exam shall be held on 12th February 2023 and the 68th BPSC Mains 2023 will be held on 12th May 2023. 

Meanwhile, candidates can check the 68th BPSC eligibility criteria to know if they have the required factors to write the examination this year. Below, we have shared the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualifications, domicile, physical standards, and number of attempts for 68th BPSC 2023.

68th BPSC 2023 Calendar

The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.

Events

Important Dates

68th BPSC notification

To be Announced Soon

68th BPSC online application starts

To be Announced Soon

68th BPSC online application ends

To be Announced Soon

68th BPSC online application correction ends

To be Announced Soon

68th BPSC Exam Dates

Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023

Mains exam: 12th May 2023

68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2023

As of now, the commission has not notified the 68th BPSC notification. However, the same is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, the candidates can resort to the following section to know about the tentative eligibility based on the previous year notification. 

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20, 21, and 22 years (for different posts)

Maximum Age: 37 years

Post-Wise Minimum Age

Refer to the table to know the minimum age for the different posts applicable under the BPSC examination. 

Post/Service Name

Minimum Age

Deputy Superintendent of Police

20 years

District Commander

20 years

State Transport Officer

21 years

Rural Development Officer

21 years

Block SC/ST Welfare Officer

21 years

Labor Enforcement Officer

21 years

Officer, Urban Development & Housing Department

21 years

Probation Officer

21 years

Supply Inspector

21 years

Bihar Administrative Officer

22 years

Prison & Correctional Services Inspector

22 years

State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commerce (Tax Department Under Election Officer)

22 years

Department Under Election Officer (Election Department Planning Officer)

22 years

Planning Officer/District Planning Officer (Gazetted), Labor Resources Department

22 years

Officer, Sugarcane Industries Department

22 years

Upper Age Relaxation Category-wise

Category

Upper Age Limit

General Category – Male

37 years

General Category – Female

40 years

BC/OBC

40 years

SC/ST

42 years

NOTE:

In case of government employees serving continuously for at least three years, the upper age relaxation limit is 5 years. The upper age relaxation is upto 10 years for Persons with Disability (PwD). Govt. candidates in the Ex-servicemen category who are not above 53 years of age will be eligible for age relaxation upto 3 years along with the number of years in service.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed Graduation in any subject with passing marks in any subject from a recognized board. 

Physical Eligibility (Bihar Police cadre)

Candidates who are eligible to crack the examination in the Bihar Police cadre will be asked to fulfill the physical eligibility criteria as furnished in the table below. 

Category

Height

Chest (without expansion) applicable for male candidates only

General (Male)

5 feet 5 inches

32 inches

General (Female)

5 feet 2 inches

NA

SC/ST (Male and Female)

5 feet 3 inches

31 inches 

Maximum Attempts

The Commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit.

However, in case of government employees who have been in service for continuously three years, the number of attempts is limited to 3 times.

68th BPSC Apply Online 2023 (Link Inactive)

FAQ

Q1: What is the 68th BPSC age limit?

Minimum Age: 20, 21, and 22 years (for different posts); Maximum Age: 37 years

Q2: What are the 68th BPSC eligibility criteria for the Bihar Administrative Officer?

As per the 68th BPSC notification, the minimum age limit for the Bihar Administrative Officer is 22 years. Also, the candidate should have completed Bachelor’s in any subject from a recognised university.

Q3: How many times can a candidate write the 68th BPSC exam?

There is no maximum number of times that a candidate writes the 68th BPSC exam. However, those who are serving any government organisation will be eligible to write the exam only thrice in a lifetime.

