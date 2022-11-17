68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Qualification, Attempts

68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission will be releasing the 68th BPSC 2023 official notification pdf soon on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has recently announced that the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 exam shall be held on 12th February 2023 and the 68th BPSC Mains 2023 will be held on 12th May 2023.
Meanwhile, candidates can check the 68th BPSC eligibility criteria to know if they have the required factors to write the examination this year. Below, we have shared the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualifications, domicile, physical standards, and number of attempts for 68th BPSC 2023.
68th BPSC 2023 Calendar
The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
68th BPSC notification
|
To be Announced Soon
|
68th BPSC online application starts
|
To be Announced Soon
|
68th BPSC online application ends
|
To be Announced Soon
|
68th BPSC online application correction ends
|
To be Announced Soon
|
68th BPSC Exam Dates
|
Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023
Mains exam: 12th May 2023
68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2023
As of now, the commission has not notified the 68th BPSC notification. However, the same is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, the candidates can resort to the following section to know about the tentative eligibility based on the previous year notification.
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 20, 21, and 22 years (for different posts)
Maximum Age: 37 years
Post-Wise Minimum Age
Refer to the table to know the minimum age for the different posts applicable under the BPSC examination.
|
Post/Service Name
|
Minimum Age
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police
|
20 years
|
District Commander
|
20 years
|
State Transport Officer
|
21 years
|
Rural Development Officer
|
21 years
|
Block SC/ST Welfare Officer
|
21 years
|
Labor Enforcement Officer
|
21 years
|
Officer, Urban Development & Housing Department
|
21 years
|
Probation Officer
|
21 years
|
Supply Inspector
|
21 years
|
Bihar Administrative Officer
|
22 years
|
Prison & Correctional Services Inspector
|
22 years
|
State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commerce (Tax Department Under Election Officer)
|
22 years
|
Department Under Election Officer (Election Department Planning Officer)
|
22 years
|
Planning Officer/District Planning Officer (Gazetted), Labor Resources Department
|
22 years
|
Officer, Sugarcane Industries Department
|
22 years
Upper Age Relaxation Category-wise
|
Category
|
Upper Age Limit
|
General Category – Male
|
37 years
|
General Category – Female
|
40 years
|
BC/OBC
|
40 years
|
SC/ST
|
42 years
NOTE:
In case of government employees serving continuously for at least three years, the upper age relaxation limit is 5 years. The upper age relaxation is upto 10 years for Persons with Disability (PwD). Govt. candidates in the Ex-servicemen category who are not above 53 years of age will be eligible for age relaxation upto 3 years along with the number of years in service.
Educational Qualification
The candidate should have passed Graduation in any subject with passing marks in any subject from a recognized board.
Physical Eligibility (Bihar Police cadre)
Candidates who are eligible to crack the examination in the Bihar Police cadre will be asked to fulfill the physical eligibility criteria as furnished in the table below.
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest (without expansion) applicable for male candidates only
|
General (Male)
|
5 feet 5 inches
|
32 inches
|
General (Female)
|
5 feet 2 inches
|
NA
|
SC/ST (Male and Female)
|
5 feet 3 inches
|
31 inches
Maximum Attempts
The Commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit.
However, in case of government employees who have been in service for continuously three years, the number of attempts is limited to 3 times.
68th BPSC Apply Online 2023 (Link Inactive)