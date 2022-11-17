68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Important Dates, Age Limit, Qualification, Attempts

Know about the 68th BPSC eligibility criteria 2023. Check vacancies announced, important dates, age limit, post-wise educational qualification, vacancies and domicile, etc here.

68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission will be releasing the 68th BPSC 2023 official notification pdf soon on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The commission has recently announced that the 68th BPSC Prelims 2023 exam shall be held on 12th February 2023 and the 68th BPSC Mains 2023 will be held on 12th May 2023.

Meanwhile, candidates can check the 68th BPSC eligibility criteria to know if they have the required factors to write the examination this year. Below, we have shared the age limit, upper age limit relaxation, educational qualifications, domicile, physical standards, and number of attempts for 68th BPSC 2023.

68th BPSC 2023 Calendar

The candidates can check out the table below to know about the important dates corresponding to different events.

Events Important Dates 68th BPSC notification To be Announced Soon 68th BPSC online application starts To be Announced Soon 68th BPSC online application ends To be Announced Soon 68th BPSC online application correction ends To be Announced Soon 68th BPSC Exam Dates Preliminary exam: 12th February 2023 Mains exam: 12th May 2023

68th BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2023

As of now, the commission has not notified the 68th BPSC notification. However, the same is expected to be released soon. Meanwhile, the candidates can resort to the following section to know about the tentative eligibility based on the previous year notification.

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20, 21, and 22 years (for different posts)

Maximum Age: 37 years

Post-Wise Minimum Age

Refer to the table to know the minimum age for the different posts applicable under the BPSC examination.

Post/Service Name Minimum Age Deputy Superintendent of Police 20 years District Commander 20 years State Transport Officer 21 years Rural Development Officer 21 years Block SC/ST Welfare Officer 21 years Labor Enforcement Officer 21 years Officer, Urban Development & Housing Department 21 years Probation Officer 21 years Supply Inspector 21 years Bihar Administrative Officer 22 years Prison & Correctional Services Inspector 22 years State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Commerce (Tax Department Under Election Officer) 22 years Department Under Election Officer (Election Department Planning Officer) 22 years Planning Officer/District Planning Officer (Gazetted), Labor Resources Department 22 years Officer, Sugarcane Industries Department 22 years

Upper Age Relaxation Category-wise

Category Upper Age Limit General Category – Male 37 years General Category – Female 40 years BC/OBC 40 years SC/ST 42 years

NOTE:

In case of government employees serving continuously for at least three years, the upper age relaxation limit is 5 years. The upper age relaxation is upto 10 years for Persons with Disability (PwD). Govt. candidates in the Ex-servicemen category who are not above 53 years of age will be eligible for age relaxation upto 3 years along with the number of years in service.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have passed Graduation in any subject with passing marks in any subject from a recognized board.

Physical Eligibility (Bihar Police cadre)

Candidates who are eligible to crack the examination in the Bihar Police cadre will be asked to fulfill the physical eligibility criteria as furnished in the table below.

Category Height Chest (without expansion) applicable for male candidates only General (Male) 5 feet 5 inches 32 inches General (Female) 5 feet 2 inches NA SC/ST (Male and Female) 5 feet 3 inches 31 inches

Maximum Attempts

The Commission has not put a cap on the number of attempts as long as candidates do not exceed the maximum age limit.

However, in case of government employees who have been in service for continuously three years, the number of attempts is limited to 3 times.

68th BPSC Apply Online 2023 (Link Inactive)