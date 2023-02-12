BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks for Prelims and Mains

BPSC releases cut off marks after each stage of examination, Prelims, & Mains. Check here the expected BPSC Cut Off 2023 marks for Prelims exam

BPSC Cut Off 2023 is the minimum score candidates must secure to qualify for the exam. The BPSC Cut Off 2023 is released by the examination authority Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The commission releases the BPSC Cut Off score separately for Prelims and Mains.

The BPSC 68th Prelims exam was conducted today i.e., on 12th February 2023. The difficulty level of the paper was considerably moderate to difficult. Candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks and expected cut-off score here.

The BPSC Cut Off Score 2023 for the prelims exam is to be released along with the declaration of the result. The BPSC Prelims Cut Off score is expected soon and the result will be out in April.

BPSC Cut Off 2023: What are the Qualifying cut-off mar for the prelims exam?

The minimum mark required to qualify for the BPSC prelims exam is 40% for the general category candidates. However, it must be noted that securing a minimum qualifying mark does not guarantee your selection for the next round of the selection process. Only those candidates who are top in the merit list as per the marks secure will be eligible to qualify for the mains exam. Candidates can check the table below to check BPSC Cut Off Score 2023 for Prelims.

BPSC Qualifying cut off marks/percentage for prelims exam

Categories Qualifying Cut-off percentage Qualifying Cut off marks SC, ST, Women, and PwD 32% 48 Extremely Backward Class 34% 51 OBC 36.50% 54.75% General or UR 40% 60

BPSC Cut Off 2023:Expected Cut Off

Based on the analysis of previous prelims Cut Off score, the BPSC expected Cut Off score of Prelims exam will be on the higher side. As per the data analysis, candidates can check the table below to know the BPSC 2023 expected Cut Off score for the prelims exam.

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected Prelims BPSC 68th Cut Off

The BPSC 2023 Prelims Expected Cut Off Score has been provided here in range.

Category BPSC Cut Off Marks BC (Female) 85-90 BC (Male) 90-95 BCL 80-85 EBC (Female) 83-88 EBC (Male) 90-95 EWS (Female) 85-90 EWS (Male) 90-93 General (Female) 90-97 General (Male) 95-99 Grandchildren of Ex- Freedom Fighters 84-90 PwD -DD 80-85 PwD -MD 50-55 PwD -OH 83-90 PwD -VI 80-83 SC (Female) 76-80 SC (Male) 86-90 ST (Female) 84-90 ST (Male) 85-90

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Determining Factors

The following factors determine the BPSC Prelims Cut Off.

Test Takers who appeared for the BPSC CCE exam: As the number of test takers is nearly 4.34 lakh, therefore, BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023 is expected to be higher as compared to the previous year

Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the Cut Off score. If questions are complex Cut Off score will be low, and vice versa if questions are easy the cut-off score will be higher

Number of vacancies: The vacancy is another factor that impacts determining Cut Off score

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Previous Years BPSC Prelims Cut Off Score

Candidates can check the previous year's BPSC Cut Off marks of prelims exam here. The previous year's Cut Off score help candidates to understand how much they should score this year to qualify for the exam.

BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022:

The 67th BPSC prelims Cut Off score is provided below. The 67th BPSC prelims exam was re-conducted on September 30, 22 after the leaked question paper case.

BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150) Females Males UR 109 113 SC 93 104 EBC 102 109 BC 105 105 EWS 105 109 ST 96 100

BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020:

BPSC 66th prelims exam was held on December 27, 2020, and February 14, 2021. Candidates check the below category BPSC Prelims Cut Off score in the table below.

BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020 Category Cut-off (Female) Cut-off (Male) UR 100 108 EWS 95 103 SC 84 95 ST -- 98 EBC 93 102 BC 97 104 BCL -- 95 Disabled (VI) -- 89 Disabled (DD) -- 81 Disabled (OH) -- 95 Disabled (MD) -- 61 Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 97

BPSC 65th Cut-Off 2019

Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2019.

BPSC 65th Cut Off 2019 Category Female Male General 91 97 BC 88 94 ST 89 89 EWS 87 92 BCL 86 86 Disabled (VI) 82 82 EBC 86 92 SC 79 89







BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018

Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2018.







BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018 Category Female Male General 86 97 OBC 82 93 EBC 76 90 BCL 79 79 ST 80 89 SC 69 85 Disabled (VI) 74 74 Grand Child of Ex-Freedom Fighter 82 82

BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017

Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2018.

BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017 Category Male Female UR 96 86 SC 84 73 BC 93 84 Disable (VI) 74 74 Grandchild Ex-freedom fighter 81 81 ST 89 78 EBC 88 77







BPSC CCE Prelims Exams Cut Off Score: General Category Male and Female

In the last five years, the BPSC Prelims Cut Off score ranges from 96 to 113 for Male General category candidates. Candidates can check the table below to see the BPSC Prelims exam Cut Off score for the General category male and female.