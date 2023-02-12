BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks for Prelims and Mains

BPSC Cut Off 2023 is the minimum score candidates must secure to qualify for the exam. The BPSC Cut Off 2023 is released by the examination authority Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The commission releases the BPSC Cut Off score separately for Prelims and Mains.
The BPSC 68th Prelims exam was conducted today i.e., on 12th February 2023. The difficulty level of the paper was considerably moderate to difficult. Candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks and expected cut-off score here.
The BPSC Cut Off Score 2023 for the prelims exam is to be released along with the declaration of the result. The BPSC Prelims Cut Off score is expected soon and the result will be out in April.
BPSC Cut Off 2023: What are the Qualifying cut-off mar for the prelims exam?
The minimum mark required to qualify for the BPSC prelims exam is 40% for the general category candidates. However, it must be noted that securing a minimum qualifying mark does not guarantee your selection for the next round of the selection process. Only those candidates who are top in the merit list as per the marks secure will be eligible to qualify for the mains exam. Candidates can check the table below to check BPSC Cut Off Score 2023 for Prelims.
BPSC Qualifying cut off marks/percentage for prelims exam
|
Categories
|
Qualifying Cut-off percentage
|
Qualifying Cut off marks
|
SC, ST, Women, and PwD
|
32%
|
48
|
Extremely Backward Class
|
34%
|
51
|
OBC
|
36.50%
|
54.75%
|
General or UR
|
40%
|
60
BPSC Cut Off 2023:Expected Cut Off
Based on the analysis of previous prelims Cut Off score, the BPSC expected Cut Off score of Prelims exam will be on the higher side. As per the data analysis, candidates can check the table below to know the BPSC 2023 expected Cut Off score for the prelims exam.
BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected Prelims BPSC 68th Cut Off
The BPSC 2023 Prelims Expected Cut Off Score has been provided here in range.
|
Category
|
BPSC Cut Off Marks
|
BC (Female)
|
85-90
|
BC (Male)
|
90-95
|
BCL
|
80-85
|
EBC (Female)
|
83-88
|
EBC (Male)
|
90-95
|
EWS (Female)
|
85-90
|
EWS (Male)
|
90-93
|
General (Female)
|
90-97
|
General (Male)
|
95-99
|
Grandchildren of Ex- Freedom Fighters
|
84-90
|
PwD -DD
|
80-85
|
PwD -MD
|
50-55
|
PwD -OH
|
83-90
|
PwD -VI
|
80-83
|
SC (Female)
|
76-80
|
SC (Male)
|
86-90
|
ST (Female)
|
84-90
|
ST (Male)
|
85-90
BPSC Cut Off 2023: Determining Factors
The following factors determine the BPSC Prelims Cut Off.
- Test Takers who appeared for the BPSC CCE exam: As the number of test takers is nearly 4.34 lakh, therefore, BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023 is expected to be higher as compared to the previous year
- Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the Cut Off score. If questions are complex Cut Off score will be low, and vice versa if questions are easy the cut-off score will be higher
- Number of vacancies: The vacancy is another factor that impacts determining Cut Off score
BPSC Cut Off 2023: Previous Years BPSC Prelims Cut Off Score
Candidates can check the previous year's BPSC Cut Off marks of prelims exam here. The previous year's Cut Off score help candidates to understand how much they should score this year to qualify for the exam.
BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022:
The 67th BPSC prelims Cut Off score is provided below. The 67th BPSC prelims exam was re-conducted on September 30, 22 after the leaked question paper case.
|
BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150)
|
Females
|
Males
|
UR
|
109
|
113
|
SC
|
93
|
104
|
EBC
|
102
|
109
|
BC
|
105
|
105
|
EWS
|
105
|
109
|
ST
|
96
|
100
BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020:
BPSC 66th prelims exam was held on December 27, 2020, and February 14, 2021. Candidates check the below category BPSC Prelims Cut Off score in the table below.
|
BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-off (Female)
|
Cut-off (Male)
|
UR
|
100
|
108
|
EWS
|
95
|
103
|
SC
|
84
|
95
|
ST
|
--
|
98
|
EBC
|
93
|
102
|
BC
|
97
|
104
|
BCL
|
--
|
95
|
Disabled (VI)
|
--
|
89
|
Disabled (DD)
|
--
|
81
|
Disabled (OH)
|
--
|
95
|
Disabled (MD)
|
--
|
61
|
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter
|
97
BPSC 65th Cut-Off 2019
Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2019.
|
BPSC 65th Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Female
|
Male
|
General
|
91
|
97
|
BC
|
88
|
94
|
ST
|
89
|
89
|
EWS
|
87
|
92
|
BCL
|
86
|
86
|
Disabled (VI)
|
82
|
82
|
EBC
|
86
|
92
|
SC
|
79
|
89
BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018
Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2018.
|
BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018
|
Category
|
Female
|
Male
|
General
|
86
|
97
|
OBC
|
82
|
93
|
EBC
|
76
|
90
|
BCL
|
79
|
79
|
ST
|
80
|
89
|
SC
|
69
|
85
|
Disabled (VI)
|
74
|
74
|
Grand Child of Ex-Freedom Fighter
|
82
|
82
BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017
Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2018.
|
BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
UR
|
96
|
86
|
SC
|
84
|
73
|
BC
|
93
|
84
|
Disable (VI)
|
74
|
74
|
Grandchild Ex-freedom fighter
|
81
|
81
|
ST
|
89
|
78
|
EBC
|
88
|
77
BPSC CCE Prelims Exams Cut Off Score: General Category Male and Female
In the last five years, the BPSC Prelims Cut Off score ranges from 96 to 113 for Male General category candidates. Candidates can check the table below to see the BPSC Prelims exam Cut Off score for the General category male and female.
|
BPSC CCE Prelims Exams
|
BPSC Prelims Cut Off Score - Male
|
BPSC Prelims Cut Off Score - Female
|
BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022
|
113
|
109
|
BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020
|
108
|
100
|
BPSC 65th Cut Off 2019
|
97
|
91
|
BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018
|
97
|
86
|
BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017
|
96
|
86