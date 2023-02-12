JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks for Prelims and Mains

BPSC releases cut off marks after each stage of examination, Prelims, & Mains. Check here the expected BPSC Cut Off 2023 marks for Prelims exam

BPSC Prelims Cut Off
BPSC Cut Off 2023 is the minimum score candidates must secure to qualify for the exam. The BPSC Cut Off 2023 is released by the examination authority Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The commission releases the BPSC Cut Off score separately for Prelims and Mains. 

The BPSC 68th Prelims exam was conducted today i.e., on 12th February 2023. The difficulty level of the paper was considerably moderate to difficult. Candidates can check the minimum qualifying marks and expected cut-off score here.

The BPSC Cut Off Score 2023 for the prelims exam is to be released along with the declaration of the result. The BPSC Prelims Cut Off score is expected soon and the result will be out in April. 

BPSC Cut Off 2023: What are the Qualifying cut-off mar  for the prelims exam?

The minimum mark required to qualify for the BPSC prelims exam is 40% for the general category candidates. However, it must be noted that securing a minimum qualifying mark does not guarantee your selection for the next round of the selection process. Only those candidates who are top in the merit list as per the marks secure will be eligible to qualify for the mains exam. Candidates can check the table below to check BPSC Cut Off Score 2023 for Prelims. 

 

BPSC Qualifying cut off marks/percentage for prelims exam

Categories

Qualifying Cut-off percentage

Qualifying Cut off marks

SC, ST, Women, and PwD

32%

48

Extremely Backward Class

34%

51

OBC

36.50%

54.75%

General or UR

40%

60

 

BPSC Cut Off 2023:Expected Cut Off 

Based on the analysis of previous prelims Cut Off score, the BPSC expected Cut Off score of Prelims exam will be on the higher side. As per the data analysis, candidates can check the table below to know the BPSC 2023 expected Cut Off score for the prelims exam. 

Important Links for 68th BPSC 2023 Prelims (12 Feb) - 

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected Prelims BPSC 68th Cut Off 

The BPSC 2023 Prelims Expected Cut Off Score has been provided here in range.

 

Category

BPSC Cut Off Marks

BC (Female)

85-90

BC (Male)

90-95

BCL

80-85

EBC (Female)

83-88

EBC (Male)

90-95

EWS (Female)

85-90

EWS (Male)

90-93

General (Female)

90-97

General (Male)

95-99

Grandchildren of Ex- Freedom Fighters

84-90

PwD -DD

80-85

PwD -MD

50-55

PwD -OH

83-90

PwD -VI

80-83

SC (Female)

76-80

SC (Male)

86-90

ST (Female)

84-90

ST (Male)

85-90

 

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Determining Factors

 

The following factors determine the BPSC Prelims Cut Off. 

  • Test Takers who appeared for the BPSC CCE exam: As the number of test takers is nearly 4.34 lakh, therefore, BPSC Prelims Cut Off 2023 is expected to be higher as compared to the previous year
  • Exam Difficulty Level: The question difficulty level in the examinations impacts the Cut Off score. If questions are complex Cut Off score will be low, and vice versa if questions are easy the cut-off score will be higher
  • Number of vacancies: The vacancy is another factor that impacts determining Cut Off score

 

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Previous Years BPSC Prelims Cut Off Score

 

Candidates can check the previous year's BPSC Cut Off marks of prelims exam here. The previous year's Cut Off score help candidates to understand how much they should score this year to qualify for the exam. 

 

BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022:

 

The 67th BPSC prelims Cut Off score is provided below. The 67th BPSC prelims exam was re-conducted on September 30, 22 after the leaked question paper case. 

 

BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150)

Females

Males

UR

109

113

SC

93

104

EBC

102

109

BC

105

105

EWS

105

109

ST

96

100

 

BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020: 

BPSC 66th prelims exam was held on December 27, 2020, and February 14, 2021. Candidates check the below category BPSC Prelims Cut Off score in the table below. 

 

BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020

Category

Cut-off (Female)

Cut-off (Male)

UR

100

108

EWS

95

103

SC

84

95

ST

--

98

EBC

93

102

BC

97

104

BCL

--

95

Disabled (VI)

--

89

Disabled (DD)

--

81

Disabled (OH)

--

95

Disabled (MD)

--

61

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter

  

97

 

 BPSC 65th Cut-Off 2019

Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2019. 

 

BPSC 65th Cut Off 2019

Category

Female

Male

General

91

97

BC

88

94

ST

89

89

EWS

87

92

BCL

86

86

Disabled (VI)

82

82

EBC

86

92

SC

79

89



BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018

Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2018. 



BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018

Category

Female

Male

General

86

97

OBC

82

93

EBC

76

90

BCL

79

79

ST

80

89

SC

69

85

Disabled (VI)

74

74

Grand Child of Ex-Freedom Fighter

82

82

 

BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017

Candidates can check here the BPSC 65th Cut Off for prelims exam held in 2018. 

 

BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017

Category

Male

Female

UR

96

86

SC

84

73

BC

93

84

Disable (VI)

74

74

Grandchild Ex-freedom fighter

81

81

ST

89

78

EBC

88

77



BPSC CCE Prelims Exams Cut Off Score: General Category Male and Female

In the last five years, the BPSC Prelims Cut Off score ranges from 96 to 113 for Male General category  candidates. Candidates can check the table below to see the BPSC Prelims exam Cut Off score for the General category male and female.

 

BPSC CCE Prelims Exams

BPSC Prelims Cut Off Score - Male

BPSC Prelims Cut Off Score - Female

BPSC 67th Prelims Cut Off 2022

113

109

BPSC 66th Prelims Cut Off 2020

108

100

BPSC 65th Cut Off 2019

97

91

BPSC 64th Cut Off 2018

97

86

BPSC 63rd Cut Off 2017

96

86

