[Official] BPSC Answer Key 2023: PDF Download, 68th GS Prelims Paper SET A, B, C and D

BPSC Answer Key 2023 PDF: Bihar Public Service Commission released 68th CCE Exam Provisional Answer Key 2023. Get here direct link to Download BPSC Prelims Answer Key for GS Paper SET, A, B, C and D.

68th BPSC Answer Key 2023 has been published by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). BPSC 68th Answer Key is available at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download BPSC 68 CCE Answer Key from the website of commission. BPSC 68 Exam was held on 12 February 2023 in 39 districts of Bihar. On 18 February 2023, the commission uploaded BPSC 68 Provisional Answer Key for all sets including SET A, SET B, SET C and SET D. The candidates can also check the remarks given against the correct answer. In case they are not satisfied with any answer they may raise a challenge against the answer.

BPSC Pre Answer Key is available for the candidates who appeared in the 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2023. Such candidates can also download BPSC 68th Prelims Answer by clicking on the direct link given below:

BPSC 68th Answer Key: Check BPSC Pre Answer Key Objection Last Date, Fee and Other Details

The candidates raise objections against any answer key. BPSC 68th Answer Key Objection should be submitted through offline mode. The last date for challenging the Answer Key is 25 February 2023 upto 5 PM.

The candidates are required to send the objection along with valid proof to the joint secretary cum controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 via speed post. Candidates should remember to mention their name, roll number and address. No objections will be received after 25 Feb 2023.

How to Download BPSC 68th Official Answer Key 2023 ?



BPSC Answer Key is available for General Studies for SET - A, B, C, and D. Students can refer the steps given below in order to download the answer key from the website of the commission.

Step 1: Visit the website of BPSC -bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the BPSC Answer Key PDF link given against 'Invitation of Objection to Answers of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 12/02/2023. Provisional Answer Keys :: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D'

Step 3: Download BPSC 68th CCE Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check answers for all the sets.

Step 5: Submit Objection, if any

BPSC 68th Answer Key 2023: Calculate Expected Scores



The candidates can calculate their probable scores with the help of the answer key. However, the commission has uploaded a link to calculate the candidates' expected scores. The candidates can check self-assessment link below:

BPSC 68th Answer Key 2023: Check Final Answer Key Date

After 25 Feb 2023, the committee will analyze all the objections received by them. After that, they will publish the BPSC Final Answer Key. BPSC 68 Final Answer is expected in the month of March 2023.