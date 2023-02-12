BPSC Question Paper 2023: Download 68th GS Prelims Paper SET A, B, C, D

BPSC 2023 Question Paper: Know here about BPSC 2023 new exam pattern, download old question papers PDF, know new marking scheme and download BPSC 68 Prelims Question Paper.

BPSC Question Paper 2023 for the prelims exam is available to download. Candidates who want to download BPSC Question Papers 2023 PDF can from this page. Candidates can check here BPSC Prelims Papers of all sets. Candidates who are preparing for the BPSC CCE can download papers to analyze the paper pattern, difficulty level, and topic-wise weightage of questions.

BPSC Question Paper 2023: Sets A, B, C, and D

BPSC Question Paper had four sets - A, B, C, and D. The different sets of BPSC Question Paper have the same questions but in a different sequence. Candidates can download BPSC Question Paper Set Wise from this page. The BPSC Question paper 2023 consisted of multiple choice objective questions from General Science, Geography, Indian Polity, and Economy, Indian National Movement and Role of Bihar, History of Bihar and Indian History, Geography of Bihar, Events of national and international importance, Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence and General Mental Ability.

The BPSC Prelims exam question paper has 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. For each correct answer candidates get 1 mark while for each wrong attempt, 0.25 marks are deducted.

Important Links for 68th BPSC 2023 Prelims (12 Feb) -

BPSC Question Papers 2023: How it helps in Preparation

Candidates who are preparing for the BPSC CCE exam can understand the paper pattern based on the analysis of questions with respect to their subject and topics covered. Based on the BPSC Question Paper analysis they can find out the important subjects, chapters, and topics to be considered while preparing.

The BPSC Question Paper analysis of previous years also helps in knowing the relevant and important topics to study and revise. The question papers also help candidates to prepare for the exam based on the ongoing exam trends. Solving the previous year's question paper also helps candidates in knowing which parts of the prescribed syllabus need to be covered to understand the concepts.

BPSC Prelims and Mains Question Papers 2023

The BPSC CCE exam is conducted in two stages - Prelim and Mains. Candidates who qualify for the prelims exam are allowed to appear for the mains exam. Candidates can check here BPSC Question Paper for Prelims and Mains. And as per their preparation requirements, they can download BPSC Question Papers from the table provided.

BPSC Marking Scheme 2023

BPSC has introduced a new marking scheme for BPSC 68th CCE exam. The exam is conducted as per the revised marking scheme in order to ensure fair conduct of the exam. According to reports, Mr. Atul Prasad, Chairman of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), has indicated significant changes the commission will make to the upcoming exams. This change has been adopted to conduct fair examinations and to select meritorious candidates based on their talent and performance.

Revised BPSC Marking Scheme for Prelims & Mains

BPSC Prelims Marking Scheme BPSC Mains Marking Scheme Negative marking should be uniformly on all 150 questions Optional paper will carry only 100 marks, instead of 300 1 mark for a correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer Optional paper in the Mains exam will be Multiple-Choice question (MCQ) Negative marking is applicable if more than one answer option are marked by candidates in the answer sheet Marking scheme of Mains has been changed where General Hindi will be of 100 marks, General Studies Paper 1 and 2 will be of 300 marks. The essay paper will of 300 marks and the BPSC Optional Paper be of 100 marks No negative marking in case of no answer attempt or candidates leave the question Candidates to have to qualify in General Hindi then only general studies 1, 2, and the essay paper will be considered for evaluation This means the optional paper will not be considered for merit as well if candidates fail to qualify the General Hindi language paper

BPSC 68th Prelims Question Papers PDF Download

Candidates can download BPSC 68th Prelims Question Paper from this page. The BPSC Prelims Question Paper provided here is from Bihar PCS CCE 68th Prelims examination. Download the free PDF BPSC Prelims Question Paper from the link below.

BPSC Prelims Paper SET-wise BPSC Prelims Question Paper PDF Set A English Download PDF Set B English Download PDF Set D English Download PDF Set B Hindi Download PDF

BPSC 68 Prelims Question Paper-

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts competitive exams for recruitment to various gazetted posts in state government departments.