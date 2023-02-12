BPSC Answer Key 2023: Download Unofficial 68 CCE GS Paper SET A/B/C/D PDF, Submit Question Paper Objection before 16 Feb

BPSC Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to upload the answer key for the 68th CCE 2023. Candidates can check the Unofficial Answer Key PDF, Question Paper Objection Link Details and Other Updates Here.

68th BPSC Answer Key 2023: Today i.e. 12 February 2023 the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2023. More than four lakhs of candidates appeared in the BPSC CCE Exam 2023. BPSC 68th Prelims Exam was held at 1153 examination centres across the 38 districts of Bihar from 12 PM to 2 PM. All such candidates who have attended the BPSC CCE 68th Exam can download BPSC unofficial answer key for GS paper SET A, B, C and D, against the OMR question paper, from this page. These answer keys are released by coaching institutes that will help candidates to calculate probable scores based on the number of correct and incorrect responses.

BPSC Question Paper Notice 2023

BPSC has released a notice regarding the 68th CCE Exam according to which a candidate who found any error against any question then he/she can share his/her objection by email to bpscpat.bih@nic.in. The last date for submitting an objection is 16 February 2023. The candidates can check the question papers sets below:



BPSC 68 Set A Question Paper English Click Here BPSC 68 Set B Question Paper English Click Here BPSC 68 Set D Question Paper English Click Here BPSC 68 Set B Question Paper Hindi Click Here

The question papers consisted of 150 MCQs of General Studies in SET A, B, C, and D. There were questions on Politics, General Science, History, Current Affairs, Geography, Economy, Environment and Ecology, Bihar History, Bihar Geography, Bihar Economy, Bihar Politics, Aptitude and Reasoning, and Bihar Current Affairs. The students who appeared in the exam said that the difficult the level of the exam was moderate to difficult.



68th BPSC Unofficial Answer Key 2023

The candidates can download Bihar PCS Prelims 68th Answer Key released by various coaching institutes. BPSC Answer Key is available for Sets A, B, C and D. We have provided the unofficial answer key released by Byjus and blog.forumias.com in this article below:



BPSC 68th Unofficial Answer Key by Byjus for SET B:

Set B (Question Number)

Set B (Answer

1 C 2 A 3 B 4 C 5 A 6 A 7 E 8 B 9 A 10 A 11 C 12 B 13 A 14 C 15 A 16 C 17 B 18 D 19 B 20 B 21 C 22 A 23 C 24 B 25 E 26 A 27 A 28 B* 29 C 30 A 31 E 32 C 33 A 34 B 35 A 36 C 37 C 38 B 39 E 40 E 41 E 42 A 43 E 44 B 45 A 46 A 47 C 48 C 49 D 50 B 51 B 52 E 53 B 54 A 55 D 56 B 57 D 58 C 59 B 60 E 61 B 62 C 63 E 64 B 65 A 66 E 67 C 68 B 69 B 70 C 71 C 72 B 73 A 74 C 75 D 76 A 77 A 78 C 79 A 80 B 81 B 82 B 83 B 84 A 85 A 86 C 87 E 88 E 89 C 90 B 91 C 92 A 93 B 94 A 95 A 96 A 97 E 98 C 99 A 100 C 101 A 102 B 103 A 104 C 105 A 106 E 107 E 108 C 109 C 110 B 111 C 112 A 113 C 114 B 115 C 116 B 117 B 118 A 119 A 120 C 121 A 122 C 123 A 124 A 125 B 126 B 127 A 128 C 129 A 130 B 131 D 132 C 133 D 134 A 135 B 136 C 137 A 138 C 139 B 140 A 141 C 142 C 143 B 144 B 145 B 146 C 147 B 148 B 149 A 150 A

BPSC 68th Unofficial Answer Key by blog.forumias.com for SET D



Set D (Question Number)

Set D (Answer)

1 B 2 D 3 C 4 C 5 B 6 C 7 A 8 E 9 B 10 A 11 A 12 B 13 B 14 B 15 C 16 B 17 C 18 A 19 C 20 C 21 C 22 B 23 B 24 C 25 B 26 A 27 A 28 A 29 C 30 C 31 B 32 E 33 E 34 B 35 A 36 B 37 C 38 B 39 E 40 B 41 A 42 A 43 C 44 C 45 B 46 A 47 B 48 C 49 C 50 A 51 A 52 C 53 B 54 C 55 A 56 A 57 A 58 C 59 B 60 C 61 B 62 * 63 C 64 B 65 A 66 B 67 A 68 E 69 B 70 B 71 A 72 A 73 D 74 B 75 D 76 D 77 C 78 C 79 D 80 A 81 D 82 C 83 D 84 A 85 A 86 B 87 A 88 D 89 A 90 A 91 B 92 C 93 B 94 E 95 E 96 * 97 C 98 A 99 B 100 C 101 B 102 C 103 A 104 D 105 C 106 C 107 E 108 C 109 C 110 C 111 B 112 A 113 C 114 B 115 C 116 B 117 A 118 E 119 B 120 E 121 B 122 * 123 A 124 C 125 B 126 C 127 B 128 D 129 D 130 A 131 * 132 C 133 A 134 A 135 C 136 A 137 C 138 C 139 A 140 B 141 A 142 D 143 B 144 A 145 D 146 A 147 B 148 E 149 A 150 C

BPSC 68th Answer Key Official PDF Links



We will provide the answer key as soon as it is available on the official website.Candidates check the table below to download BPSC 68th Unofficial Answer Key 2023

SET BPSC Answer Key PDF Link BPSC 68th Answer Key Link SET A to be released soon BPSC 68th Answer Key Link SET B to be released soon BPSC 68th Answer Key Link SET C to be released soon BPSC 68th Answer Key Link SET D to be released soon

What is the Official 68th BPSC Answer Key Release Date 2023 ?

BPSC 68th Prelims Answer Key Link shall also be provided on the official website of the commission i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. It is to be noted that, BPSC CCE Answer Key is expected in the month of February or March 2023. However, there is no official information regarding the date on the website of BPSC. The candidates are advised to keep a track of this page for the latest updates regarding the answer key.

68th BPSC Answer Key Objection 2023

Once the BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Answer Key is published, the candidates will be able to check the official answers to the questions asked in the exam. If any candidate finds any objection against any answer then he/she can submit their representation within the given time frame. They can raise objections through the offline mode. They shall be required to send the application along with the objection with valid proof to the joint secretary cum controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 800001. No objections will be received after the last date.

68th BPSC Prelims Question Paper 2023

BPSC Question Paper is distributed in four sets including SET A, SET, SET C and SET D, BPSC Prelims Exam for 68th Prelims Exam PDF can be downloaded by clicking on the provided link below.

BPSC Question Paper 2023: Download 68th GS Prelims Paper SET A, B, C, D

BPSC CCE 68th Answer Key: Steps to Download BPSC 68th Official Answer Key 2023:

The candidates can download the section-wise answer key of the prelims exam held for Bihar 68th Recruitment 2022 from the official website, once available.

Step 1: Go to the website of BPSC -bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link ‘Click on Invitation of Objection to Answers of 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination held on 12th February 2022.

Step 3: Now, Click on Provisional Answer Key:: General Studies – Booklet Series A, B, C, D

Step 4: Download Bihar 68th CCE Answer Key and save it for future reference.

BPSC 68th Answer Key: How to Calculate Scores

As per the BPSC new marking scheme, candidates will give one mark for each correct and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

BPSC 68th Score = Number of Correct Answer X 1 - Number of Incorrect Answers X 0.25

BPSC 68th Cut Off 2023

The commission will prepare the BPSC 68th CCE cut-off on the basis of the difficulty level of the exam, available vacancies and the number of applicants, and the highest marks scored by a candidate. The candidates can check the expected cut-off marks of the exam through the provided link below:

BPSC Cut Off 2023: Expected and Previous Year Cut Off Marks for Prelims and Mains

BPSC 68th Cut-Off 2023



Candidates who score higher than or equal to the cut-off level in the OMR-based test will be eligible for the next round of recruitment which is a mains exam.

BPSC 68th Result 2023

The commission will prepare a list of candidates who clear the BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2023. BPSC 68th Result PDF will be uploaded on the official website of the commission. The result will be prepared on the basis of objections which shall be submitted by the candidates.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) organized the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for recruitment of the persons for filling up 281 civil services in the state.