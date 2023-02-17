BPSC 68th Exam 2023: Self Assessment Link Available at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Expected Marks

BPSC 68th Exam 2023 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the Self Assessment Link in this article.

BPSC 68th Exam 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2023. According to the notice, candidates who appeared in the 68th CCE Exam can feed marks as per their self-assessment. BPSC Marks Link is Available in the dashboard of the website i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The candidates are required to login into the website.

With the help of the provided link, the candidates can check their BPSC 68th Expected Marks 2023.

BPSC Self Assessment Link Click Here

How to Check BPSC 68th Expected Marks 2023 ?

The candidates can check their expected marks through the steps given in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the website of BPSC Online - onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Login into your account using your 'Username' and 'Password'

Step 3: Click on the self-evaluation link

Step 4: Check Your Expected Marks

The commission conducted BPSC 68th Combined Competitive Exam 2023 on 12 February 2023 at 1153 examination centres across the 38 districts of Bihar. More than 4 lakhs of candidates appeared in the exam. The exam was held from 12 PM to 2 PM.

BPSC 68th Answer Key 2023

The commission shall also release the answer key of the BPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023. BPSC 68th Answer Key is expected anytime soon on the website of the commission.

The candidates can check the updates on BPSC 68th CCE Answer Key through the link given below

BPSC Answer Key 2023

BPSC 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was conducted for recruitment of the various posts under civil services, against 281 vacancies.