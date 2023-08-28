SSB Tradesman Result 2023 OUT at ssbrectt.gov.in: Download CT Selection List PDF Here

SSB Tradesman Result 2023 has been released at ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates can download CT Selection List PDF and other details Here

SSB Tradesman Result 2023 OUT: Download PDF HeSSB Tradesman Result 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs released the result key of the online exam conducted for the post of Constable Tradesman. The result is published on the official website i.e. ssbrectt.gov.in. It is available in a PDF for (Driver, Veterinary, Ayah, Carpenters, Plumber, Painter, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier, Waiter, Tailor, Gardner and Cobbler).

SSC has released the list of Candidates Shortlisted for Documentation and Trade Test for the Post of Tradesman. The list contains the Roll Number, Name, Category and Date of Birth Applied Post.

How to Download SSC CT Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of SSB Recruitment

Step 2: Click on the result PDF

Step 3: Check the details of the shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Take and keep the print out of the result for future use