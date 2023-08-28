Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2023: Direct Link to Download Question Paper PDF panjiyakpredeled.in

BSTC Rajasthan Answer Key 2023 will be released on the official website panjiyakpredeled.in after the exam. Candidates can download the response sheet, question pape, expected cutoff marks for all sets from the direct link shared below.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Answer Key 2023: The Registrar Education Department conducted the BSTC Exam 2023 on 28 August 2023 for around 6 lakh candidates. Those who appeared in the exam are waiting for the answer key. The official answer key is expected in the month of September 2023.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the unofficial answer key, from this page. However, it is important to note that these answer keys may not be 100% accurate. The official answer key will be the final authority for determining the marks of the candidates per the reports, 90% of the candidates appeared in the exam. Other than this, the candidate can check the question paper level, good attempts and expected cutoff marks.

BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Question Paper 2023

The candidates can check the question paper in this article. The candidates can download question paper PDF which help them to match the answer.

BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Question Paper Download

BSTC Exam Analysis 2023

After talking with the candidates, it was analysed that the question paper was of a moderate level. The questions were framed on the syllabus prescribed by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. The questions were relatively easy and straightforward from Rajasthan GK and the questions from Hindi and English subjects were of moderate difficulty level.

Topic Difficulty Level Good Attempts Mental Ability Easy to Moderate 35-40 General Knowledge Moderate to Difficult 30-35 Teaching Aptitude Easy to Moderate 35-40 Hindi Language Easy to Moderate 20-25 English Language Moderate to Difficult 10-15 Overall Easy to Moderate 135-145

BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Answer Key 2023 [Unofficial]

The candidates will be provided with the unofficial answer key here. Students can match their responses with the answer key and check their probale scores with the help of the provided answer key.

BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Answer Key SET A to be released BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Answer Key SET B to be released BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Answer Key SET C to be released BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Answer Key SET D to be released

BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Cutoff Marks 2023

The candidates can check the expected cutoff marks for both males and females in the table below:

Category General OBC EWS SC ST Male 411 400 401 390 379 Female 409 392 397 389 375

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2023

The candidates can check the important details related to the exam in the table below:

Name of the Exam Conducting Body Department of Elementary Education, Bikaner Exam Name Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 Total No. of Questions 200 Total Marks 600 Exam Date 28 August 2023 Exam Mode Offline Answer Key Release Date Expected in September Official Website wwpanjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Official Answer Key 2023

The official Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2023 is expected to be released in the first week of September 2023. The candidates can check the official website of the Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Exam, predeled.com, for the latest updates on the answer key. The answer key will be a PDF file that contains the correct answers to all the questions in the exam.

How to download BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Answer Key from the official website ?

Here are the steps on how to download the Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the BSTC Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Exam, -https://panjiyakpredeled.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Answer Key’ Link.

Step 3: Download BSTC Answer Key PDF

Step 3: Check the answers

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Answer Key: Marking Scheme

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed. Exam 2023 question paper contains multiple-choice question (MCQ) paper with a total of 200 questions. The marking scheme will be as follows:

Marks for Each Correct Answer - 3 marks for each correct answer key. The exam is divided into four sections: Mental Ability (50 questions of 150 marks), Teaching Ability (50 questions of 150 marks), English (20 questions of 150 marks), Hindi or Sanskrit (30 questions of 150 marks).

Negative Marking - There will be no negative marking.

Candidates who qualify for the exam will be called for a counselling round. There they will be alloted to college or institute for admission.