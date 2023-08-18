Pondicherry University Result 2023: PUDDE Result Download Link at exam.pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Result 2023: Pondicherry University has released the B.Sc. Multimedia, B.A. Public Administration, B.Sc. Physics, B.Sc. Psychology and other courses result on the official website. Download the result PDF from the result section available at the official website exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/. The examination authority declares the various UG program results.

Pondicherry University Result 2023: Check Here

Pondicherry University Result 2023: The examination authority of Pondicherry University (PU) has released Results for various UG programs. Pondicherry University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at http://exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/. To check the Results of semesters exams, candidates have to enter their Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester. Pondicherry University Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester exam. 

Pondicherry University, situated in Kalapet, Pondicherry is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985. The university has 14 schools and 52 departments like Subramania Bharathi School of Tamil Language and Literature, School of Management, Ramanujan School of Mathematical Sciences, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences, School of Life Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, School of Education, School of Law, School of Medical Sciences, School of Media & Communication, etc distributed across Pondicherry and Karaikal campus. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pondicherry University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Pondicherry University Result 2023 Latest Updates & News

As per the latest update the Pondicherry University Result 2023 has been declared for the various programs like B.Sc. Multimedia, B.A. Public Administration, B.A. Tamil, B.Sc. Physics, B.Sc. Psychology, B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology), B.Sc. (Medical Lab Technology).

Check here the direct link for Pondicherry University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations. 

To Check Pondicherry University Result 2023

Direct Link

Pondicherry University Result 2023: Steps to Check the Result

Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets. 

How to Check Pondicherry University Result 2023?

Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to learn how to check the Pondicherry University results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/

Step 2: Check your Course in the given list 

Step 3: Fill all the required information like Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Pondicherry University Result 2023: Direct Links to Check

Check below the course-wise Pondicherry University Result direct link (Latest). 

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

B.Sc. Multimedia(Visual Communication) 5th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Multimedia(Visual Communication) 6th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.A. Public Administration 5th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.A. Public Administration 6th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.A. Tamil 5th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.A. Tamil 6th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Physics 5th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Physics 6th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Psychology 5th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. Psychology 6th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 1st Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 2nd Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 3rd Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 4th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 5th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 6th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Lab Technology) 5th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

B.Sc. (Medical Lab Technology) 6th Semester

17-Aug-2023

Click here

Pondicherry University Highlights

University Name

Pondicherry University

Established

1985

Departments
  • 14 Schools 
  • 52 Departments

Pondicherry University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Campus size

1000 acres

FAQ

Is Pondicherry University Result 2023 Declared?

Yes, Pondicherry University has released the results of various courses and programs. The Pondicherry University result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Pondicherry University B.Sc. Physics 5th Semester result?

The Pondicherry University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Pondicherry University results on this page.

Is Pondicherry University recognized by the University Grants Commission?

Yes, Pondicherry University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC)

