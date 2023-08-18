Pondicherry University Result 2023: PUDDE Result Download Link at exam.pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University Result 2023: The examination authority of Pondicherry University (PU) has released Results for various UG programs. Pondicherry University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website. Candidates can check the results at http://exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/. To check the Results of semesters exams, candidates have to enter their Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester. Pondicherry University Results and scorecards contain the candidate’s details, exam information, and marks obtained in the semester exam.
Pondicherry University, situated in Kalapet, Pondicherry is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This university was established by an Act of Parliament in 1985. The university has 14 schools and 52 departments like Subramania Bharathi School of Tamil Language and Literature, School of Management, Ramanujan School of Mathematical Sciences, School of Engineering & Technology, School of Physical, Chemical and Applied Sciences, School of Life Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Social Sciences and International Studies, School of Education, School of Law, School of Medical Sciences, School of Media & Communication, etc distributed across Pondicherry and Karaikal campus. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pondicherry University has modern and upgraded facilities.
Pondicherry University Result 2023 Latest Updates & News
As per the latest update the Pondicherry University Result 2023 has been declared for the various programs like B.Sc. Multimedia, B.A. Public Administration, B.A. Tamil, B.Sc. Physics, B.Sc. Psychology, B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology), B.Sc. (Medical Lab Technology).
Check here the direct link for Pondicherry University, Result 2023 for various semester examinations.
|
To Check Pondicherry University Result 2023
Pondicherry University Result 2023: Steps to Check the Result
Candidates can check below the process to download semester, yearly, and final results and marks sheets.
How to Check Pondicherry University Result 2023?
Candidates can check their semester results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to learn how to check the Pondicherry University results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/
Step 2: Check your Course in the given list
Step 3: Fill all the required information like Register/Roll No and select the Year/Semester
Step 4: Check the results and download it
Pondicherry University Result 2023: Direct Links to Check
Check below the course-wise Pondicherry University Result direct link (Latest).
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
B.Sc. Multimedia(Visual Communication) 5th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. Multimedia(Visual Communication) 6th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.A. Public Administration 5th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.A. Public Administration 6th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.A. Tamil 5th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.A. Tamil 6th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. Physics 5th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. Physics 6th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. Psychology 5th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. Psychology 6th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 1st Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 2nd Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 3rd Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 4th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 5th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Laboratory Technology) 6th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Lab Technology) 5th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
|
B.Sc. (Medical Lab Technology) 6th Semester
|
17-Aug-2023
Pondicherry University, Kalapet Highlights
|
Pondicherry University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Pondicherry University
|
Established
|
1985
|
Departments
|
|
Pondicherry University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Campus size
|
1000 acres