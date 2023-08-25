OPSC OJS Admit Card 2023 Soon: Download Judicial Service Mains Exam Schedule, Pattern And More

OPSC OJS Admit Card 2023 Update: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) mains exam admit card update on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the OJS mains exam schedule and admit card update pdf on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for OJS mains exam round can download the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that OPSC will be conducting the OJS mains exam from September 3 to7, 2023 across the state. The Commission will upload the admit card download link on August 28, 2023 on its official website. You can download the details notification regarding the OJS Mains exam schedule and admit card update directly through the link given below.

You can download the OPSC OJS Admit Card 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC OJS Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-www.opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to what's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link displaying as-Main Written Examination Programme Notice - OJS-2022(Advt. No. 19 of 2022-23) on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of details scheduled in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

OPSC OJS 2023 Exam Timings

The Commission will be conducting the Odisha Judiciary Mains Exam from September 3 to 7, 2023 across the state. Exams for Compulsory papers including General English and Procedural Laws will be conducted on September 3, 2023. Exams for the Optional Papers will be conducted on September 4 to 7, 2023. Exams will be held in two sittings i.e. from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Download OPSC OJS Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the admit card download link on August 28, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Document to Carry With OPSC OJS Admit Card 2023?

Candidates should note that they will have to follow the guidelines during the exam center as mentioned in the admit card. You will have to carry the essential documents during the examination including id proof as PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the admit card.