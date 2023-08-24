BPSC Teacher 2023 Exam: Over 8 Lakh Applicants Applied, 3.1 Lakhs From Other State

BPSC Teacher 2023 Total Number of Applicants: The BPSC has received about 8.5 lakh applications to fill 1,70,416 positions for primary, secondary, and higher secondary teachers. About 7.5 lakh applications were received for primary teaching, 66,000 for secondary teacher positions, and 40,000 for the 57,000 higher secondary teacher positions.

BPSC Teacher Number of Applicants 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) recently closed the application for 1.70 lakh teacher posts and released the admit card for the same. The BPSC Teacher exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24, 2023, to August 26, 2023, for primary, secondary, and higher secondary school teacher posts.

As per media reports, total BPSC Teacher Total Number of Applicants are over 8.5 lakh for 1.70 lakh posts where approximately 7.5 lakh (not official data) applications were filled for 80000 primary teacher posts and approximately 40000 (not official data) applications were filled for 57000 higher secondary teacher posts.

How Many Forms Filled for BPSC Teacher Posts?

As per the report, BPSC Teacher Total Number of Applicants are over 8.5 lakh for BPSC Teacher Vacancy. Below we have listed the number of vacancies announced for each post and applications filled against them.

BPSC Primary Teacher Vacancies Announced and Form Filled

BPSC has announced a total of 1,70,416 vacancies for PGT, TGT and PRT posts where 79,943 vacancies were announced for the Primary Teachers. Now as per the reports over 7.5 lakh candidates filled out the form for Bihar Primary Teachers where for each seat there will be a competition between approximately 10 candidates.

BPSC Higher Secondary Teacher Vacancies Announced and Form Filled

BPSC has announced a total of 1,70,416 vacancies for PGT, TGT and PRT posts where 32,916 vacancies were announced for the Secondary Teachers. Now as per the reports, over 66000 candidates filled out the form for Bihar Secondary Teachers where for each seat there will be a competition between approximately 2 candidates.

BPSC has announced a total of 1,70,416 vacancies for PGT, TGT and PRT posts where 57,602 vacancies were announced for the Higher Secondary Teachers. Now as per the reports, only 40,000 candidates filled out the form for Bihar Higher Secondary Teachers.

Exam Day Guidelines for BPSC PGT, TGT and PRT Examination

BPSC has released the guidelines for candidates which needs to be followed by the candidates on the day of the examination such as candidate should carry 2 admit card to the examination centre where 1 card needs to be signed in front of the examination and entry at the examination centre will be closed 1 hour to the examination time

Here, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Exam Guidelines for the ease of candidates as released by the BPSC

