RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th 12th supplementary result 2025 will be announced on the official website soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website - hpbose.org to check the result and download their supplementary marksheets. The marksheets can be downloaded with roll number and date of birth. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 4, 2025, 15:26 IST
HPBOSE Compartment Result 2025 Soon
HPBOSE Compartment Result 2025 Soon
Register for Result Updates

HPBOSE 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be announcing the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary results soon. The link to check the board results will be available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the HP 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 through the link given on the official website. 

A date and time for the release of the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 is yet to be confirmed by the board. It is however expected that the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary results will be available in the coming week. 

Once announced, candidates can check their HP 10th and 12th compartment results will be declared on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates can also check their supplementary result through the direct link available on this page.

HPBOSE 10th 12th Compartment Result 2025 Expected Date and time

The Himachal Pradesh board class 10 and class 12 supplementary result link will be announced by board officials soon. The date and time for the release of the board results is yet to be confirmed by the board. It is expected that the supplementary results will be announced by this month. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check the result

How to Check HPBOSE 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025

The HP Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary results will be announced by officials soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE

Step 2: Click on the HP 10th/ 12th supplementary result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth

Related Stories

Step 4: The HPBOSE 10th/ 12th supplementary result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

 Also Read: WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended, Check Revised Schedule at wbmcc.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News