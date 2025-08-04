HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be announcing the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary results soon. The link to check the board results will be available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the HP 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 through the link given on the official website.

A date and time for the release of the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 is yet to be confirmed by the board. It is however expected that the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary results will be available in the coming week.

Once announced, candidates can check their HP 10th and 12th compartment results will be declared on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates can also check their supplementary result through the direct link available on this page.