HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will be announcing the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary results soon. The link to check the board results will be available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check the HP 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 through the link given on the official website.
A date and time for the release of the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 is yet to be confirmed by the board. It is however expected that the HPBOSE 10th and 12th supplementary results will be available in the coming week.
Once announced, candidates can check their HP 10th and 12th compartment results will be declared on the official website - hpbose.org. Candidates can also check their supplementary result through the direct link available on this page.
HPBOSE 10th 12th Compartment Result 2025 Expected Date and time
The Himachal Pradesh board class 10 and class 12 supplementary result link will be announced by board officials soon. The date and time for the release of the board results is yet to be confirmed by the board. It is expected that the supplementary results will be announced by this month. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check the result
How to Check HPBOSE 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025
The HP Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary results will be announced by officials soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE
Step 2: Click on the HP 10th/ 12th supplementary result link
Step 3: Login using the roll number and date of birth
Step 4: The HPBOSE 10th/ 12th supplementary result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
