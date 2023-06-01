BPSC Computer Science Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Check Important Topics, Exam Pattern

BPSC Computer Science Syllabus 2023: Get here the detailed syllabus for BPSC computer science 2023. The sub-topics asked from Computer fundamentals, operating systems, databases, computer networks, etc.

BPSC Computer Science Syllabus 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification for school teacher vacancies. The BPSC recruitment will be done for three categories Primary teacher (Class 1 - 5), Secondary teacher (Class 6 - 10), and Post Graduate teacher (Class 11 - 15). Candidates applying for Post Graduate teacher will be evaluated with the subject test.

Here, you can check the complete detail of the syllabus that will be asked on the computer

BPSC Computer Science Syllabus 2023

BPSC computer science syllabus is designed in such a way that it can check the candidate’s basic to advance level knowledge of computer science. The questions will consist of computer concepts, programming concepts, networking, etc.

BPSC Computer Science Syllabus Detailed

Candidates preparing for the BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 should be familiar with the BPSC Computer Science Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 in order to effectively prepare for the BPSC Exam. The syllabus majorly consists of

Topics Sub Topics Computer Fundamental Types of computers, generation of computers, classification of computers, and memory units Computer Networks and Topology WAN, LAN, MAN, PAN, Bus Topology, Star Topology, Ring Topology, HTTP, IP addressing, etc. Operating System CPU and l/O scheduling processes, threads, inter-process communication, concurrency, Synchronization, Deadlock Memory Management, etc. Database DBMS, RDBMS, tuple, SQL, Forms of Normalisations, etc. Programming Language Concepts C, C++, Java, Arrays, Stacks, linked lists, tree, binary search, etc.

BPSC Computer Exam Pattern 2023

After analyzing the syllabus, one should check the BPSC Computer exam pattern to understand the exam format, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There shall be one question paper that will have 50 questions, of which 40 need to be attempted. Let’s look at the exam pattern in detail below:

The section will carry objective-type multiple-choice questions

As per the BPSC Computer marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in the test.

Subject Number of Questions Number of Questions to be attempted Maximum Marks Computer 50 40 200

BPSC Exam Pattern 2023

As per the official notification, 80 subject-specific questions will be asked in the examination with 40 questions from elementary mathematics, general awareness, general science, geography, and Indian national movement.

A total duration of 2 hours will be allowed for candidates to attempt both papers.