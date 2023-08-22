BPSC Teacher Exam 2023 Begins On August 24 For 1.70 lakh posts; Important Details

BPSC has released the admit card for Bihar Teacher PGT, TGT and PRT 1.70 Lakh posts. Exams are to begin on August 24, 2023. The candidates who have applied for the posts must read further to know more about the steps to download the admit card, exam day guidelines and last minute preparation tips.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date of 1.70 Lakh PGT, TGT and PRT Posts. With the release of the exam date and admit card BPSC also announced that this year no negative marks will be deducted for wrong answers and the set of instruction that a candidate need to follow on the day of the examination. The examination will be conducted on August 24, 25, 26, 2023.

Also Check:

Download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card

Candidates can download the BPSC Teacher Admit Card form www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 3: 30 pm to 5:30 pm at the allotted BPSC Teacher exam centre across the state.

Date and Time of Examination

As per the notice released by the BPSC the Bihar Teacher PGT, TGT and PRT examinations will begin on August 24, 2023, and conclude on August 26, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shits for male and female candidates.

On August 24, 2023, the General Studies paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for all the candidates except for females who have applied for classes 1 - 5 and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm the General Studies paper will be conducted of all female candidates who have applied for class 1 - 5.

On August 25, 2023, the language test will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for all the candidates except for females and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm the language test will be conducted for all female candidates.

On August 26, 2023, the General Studies paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for all the candidates except for females who have applied for classes 9 - 10 and from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm the General Studies paper will be conducted of all female candidates who have applied for class 9 - 10.

Exam Day Guidelines for BPSC PGT, TGT and PRT Examination

Along with the release of the Bihar Teacher Admit Card Notification, the BPSC also released instructions for applicants to help them comprehend the rules and regulations of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023. Candidates must thoroughly read the instructions as these will be important on examination day and will help to avoid a rush.

Here, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Exam Guidelines for the ease of candidates as released by the BPSC

Attempt all the previous year paper before appearing for the examination

It is recommended to students to attempt all the previous year question before appearing in the examination as it will help in getting through the actual difficulty level and topics asked in the previous exams. To attempt the Bihar teacher previous year paper click on the given link.

Check the BPSC Teacher last minute preparation tips

Also read,