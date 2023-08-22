Bihar Teacher Last Minute Tips for PGT, TGT and PRT Exam; Important Preparation Strategy

Bihar Teacher Last Minute Preparation Tips: BPSC is going to conduct primary, secondary and higher secondary examinations on August 24,25, 26 and 27, 2023. It is important to read do’s and don't for the examination day. In this article, we have listed all the tips and strategies that a candidate should once admit card gets released

BPSC Teacher Preparation Tips 2023: The Bihar Teacher PGT, TGT and PRT Exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 24,25, 26 and 27, 2023. In order to be able to do well in the exam, candidates must check the last minute tips to score high in the Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023. The following article provides detailed information on how to plan properly for the Bihar Teacher Preparations.

Bihar Teacher Last Minute Preparation Tips

For BPSC Teacher preparation, it is crucial to have a detailed study plan or strategy. Here are a few essential tips and last-minute planning strategies for the same. To ace the examination with excellent results, candidates must carefully read these recommendations and then make their study plan.

Time Management and Stress Reduction

Time management abilities are essential throughout the preparation stage. Create a study routine that includes regular breaks, exercise, and relaxation. You'll stay energetic and focused if you get enough sleep and practice relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or hobbies. The night before the exam you need a good sleep and relaxation avoid reading new things now. With 2 - 3 days left for the examination now is the right time to only revise what you have read while preparing and attempt mock tests as much as possible to maintain speed and accuracy.

Download the Admit Card

BPSC has released the admit card for BPSC Teacher PGT, TGT and PRT posts. It is recommended to candidates that they should download the BPSC Teacher admit card beforehand and check all the details mentioned in it. Like the name of the candidate, the date and time of the examination, and the exam centre allotted. It is also recommended to the candidates visit the centre at least one hour prior to the reporting time.

Read Important Previous Year Questions for PGT, TGT and PRT

Study the Bihar Teacher PGT, TGT, and PRT important questions that are frequently asked. These questions will give you information and an understanding of the exam format and the difficulty level of the questions asked in the examination.

Additionally, candidates should check the Bihar teacher Previous Year's Question Paper pdf to get an idea of the number and how significantly questions asked in the exam. The exam's questions were reported of a moderate difficulty level, according to the exam analysis from the previous year.

Exam Day Guidelines for Bihar Teacher

The BPSC additionally released instructions for candidates to help them understand the rules and regulations of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 along with the release of the Bihar Teacher Admit Card Notification. Candidates must carefully study the instructions since they are crucial for the exam day and prevent a rush during the exam.

Here, we have compiled the BPSC Teacher Important Guidelines for the ease of candidates as released by the BPSC

Check the Previous Year Cut Off Marks

It is important to check the BPSC Teacher previous cut-off marks released by the recruitment authority for Bihar Teacher PGT, TGT and PRT. Cut-off marks help in marking the target marks that a candidate should focus on while preparing.

Checking the Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Start your preparation by fully comprehending the Bihar Teacher Syllabus. Understand the topics, subjects, and weights assigned to every section. You can create your study plan accordingly and set out time for each subject.

Going through the Exam Pattern

To fully understand the Exam Pattern's depths and difficulties, candidates must read it very carefully. The exam pattern helps candidates in understanding the weighting of the various subjects, the number of subjects that will be examined, the marking scheme, and other essential elements of the exam. Check the detailed Bihar Teacher Exam Pattern provided for PGT, TGT and PRT exams.

Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern

The Bihar primary teacher exam for PRT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and General Studies. Check the official Bihar Primary Teacher PRT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper Subject No. of Questions Duration Marks Paper 1 Language (Qualifying) (Minimum 30%) 100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75) 120 mins 100 (Part-I- 25 & Part-ll- 75) Paper 2 General Studies 120 120 mins 120 Total 220 Questions 4 Hours 220 Mark

Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern

The Bihar secondary teacher exam for TGT is divided into two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Secondary Teacher TGT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper 1 Language (Qualifying) 100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75) 100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75) 2 hours Paper 2 Subject & General Studies 120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40) 120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40) 2 hours

Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern

The Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher exam for PGT comprises two papers i.e. Language Paper and Subject & General Studies. Check the official Bihar Senior Secondary Teacher PGT Exam Pattern shared below.

Paper Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper 1 Language (Qualifying) 100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75) 100 (Part I- 25, Part II- 75) 2 hours Paper 2 Subject & General Studies 120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40) 120 (Part I- 80, Part II- 40) 2 hours

