BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct Link to Download TGT PGT and PRT Hall Ticket

Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: BPSC released the TGT, PGT and PRT hall tickets on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct link to download hall ticket here. Admit Card plays a vital role in the examination process.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the examination for Bihar Teacher 170461 posts. The candidates who applied for the Bihar Teacher Exam 2023 will be able to download the admit card on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the BPSC to fill a number of vacant posts, such as Classes 1-5 (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT). The Admit Card is an important document allowing candidates to enter the examination hall.

BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: Overview

Below we have tabulated the details regarding the BPSC Bihar Teacher Examination 2023

BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Board Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Posts TGT, PGT and PRT Total Vacancies 170461 Status Released BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Date 2023 August, 24 to August 26 2023 BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 August 10 Official Website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: Download Link

The official website link is activated on the official website and in this article, we have also provided the direct download link for the BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.

BPSC Teacher Admit Card Link 1 onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC Teacher Admit Card Link 2 bpsc.bih.nic.in

Steps to Download BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card

Below we have listed the steps to download the teacher admit card from the official website

Step 1: Open the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Find the link to the BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card and click on it.

Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: The BPSC Bihar Teacher admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the Bihar Teacher hall ticket for future reference.

Details Mentioned on BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023

Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card when it gets officially released

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender

BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Centres

Choosing the closest Bihar Teacher exam centre is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the BPSC Teacher exam day. Here we have compiled the BPSC Teacher exam centres for the ease of the aspirants.