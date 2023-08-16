BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Direct Link to Download TGT PGT and PRT Hall Ticket

BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the examination for Bihar Teacher 170461 posts. The candidates who applied for the Bihar Teacher Exam 2023 will be able to download the admit card on the official website. A direct link will be provided in this article. This recruitment drive is being carried out by the BPSC to fill a number of vacant posts, such as Classes 1-5 (Primary Teacher/ PRT/ JBT), 32916 posts for Classes 9-10 (Secondary School Teacher/ TGT), and 57602 posts for Classes 11-12 (PGT). The Admit Card is an important document allowing candidates to enter the examination hall.
BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: Overview
Below we have tabulated the details regarding the BPSC Bihar Teacher Examination 2023
|
|
Recruitment Board
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Posts
|
TGT, PGT and PRT
|
Total Vacancies
|
170461
|
Status
|
Released
|
BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Date 2023
|
August, 24 to August 26 2023
|
BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023
|
August 10
|
Official Website
|
onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023: Download Link
The official website link is activated on the official website and in this article, we have also provided the direct download link for the BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023. Students can download the admit card with their registration number, roll number, password, and birthdate. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance of the exam day to avoid last-minute hurries.
|
BPSC Teacher Admit Card Link 1
|
BPSC Teacher Admit Card Link 2
Steps to Download BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card
Below we have listed the steps to download the teacher admit card from the official website
Step 1: Open the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Find the link to the BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card and click on it.
Step 3: Enter the details like Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password in the login portal.
Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.
Step 5: The BPSC Bihar Teacher admit card 2023 appears on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.
Step 6: Download or print the Bihar Teacher hall ticket for future reference.
Details Mentioned on BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card 2023
Below we have listed the details that will be mentioned on the BPSC Bihar Teacher Admit Card when it gets officially released
- Name of the Candidates
- Examination Name
- Registration Number
- Photograph and Signature of Candidate
- Roll Number
- Examination Centre
- Examination Date and Time
- Phone Number
- Gender
BPSC Bihar Teacher Exam Centres
Choosing the closest Bihar Teacher exam centre is suggested to avoid travelling issues or delays on the BPSC Teacher exam day. Here we have compiled the BPSC Teacher exam centres for the ease of the aspirants.