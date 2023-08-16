IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download Hall Ticket at www.ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023 : Institute of Banking Personnel published the admit card of the online written exam for the post of Clerk. The admit card is released on 16 August 2023. Candidates can check the exam date, time, and venue on their admit cards. Also, check exam date, steps to download the admit card, and important details.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2023: IBPS uploaded the admit cards of the applicants who are going to appear in the Clerk Prelims Exam. The direct download link for the admit card is provided in this article. The applicants can download IBPS Admit Card using the registration details.

IBPS has scheduled the clerk exam on 26 ad 27 August and 02 September 2023. Students can check their exact date and time on their IBPC Clerk Admit Card.

Some candidates may face challenges to download the admit card due to Internet Speed, the large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, in such as case, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night.

The candidates can download the admit card using their registration details such as registration number and date of birth. Applicants are required to report at least 15 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. They should remember to paste the recent photograph on the IBPS Clerk call letter 2023 and carry one valid ID Proof.

How to get IBPS Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can get their individual admit card with the help of the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IBPS and click on the admit card link

Step 2: Log in to the official website and provide your registration details

Step 3: Click on the admit card download Link

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the print out of the admit card

The result of the exam will be announced in the month of September/October 2023. The candidates who secure the minimum cutoff marks will be declared qualified in the online prelims exam. The shortlisted candidates will be called for the mins exam which is scheduled to be held in October 2023.