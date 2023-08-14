IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 will be released, soon, (Institute of Banking Personnel. Check Direct Link to download IBPS Clerk Prelims Call Letter, Exam Date, Steps to Download the hall ticket and other details.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel) is going to release the admit card for Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 for 4545 vacancies. The admit card will be available on the official website of IBPS, i.e. https://ibps.in.

To download the admit card, the will need to enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth. The candidates can also download the admit card using their password if they have created one during the application process.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023

According to the IBPS Annual Exam Calendar, IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on 26 and 27 August 26 and 09 September 2023. Hence, the admit card is expected to be uploaded today on the official website. The direct download will also be available on this page. The admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, photograph, roll number, exam date, venue, and reporting time. Without a valid admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center.

Candidates also need to bring one additional photograph and valid ID Proof along with the call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “information handout” and call letter.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Overview

Name of the Exam Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) 2023 Post Name CRP Clerks -XIII Number of available vacancies 4545 posts Name of the Post IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 Category Admit Card Admit card release date Soon Examination Date 26 and 27 August, and 02 September 2023 Total Marks 100 Total Questions 100 Time 1 hour Selection process Prelims examination Main Examination Official website To be mentioned below Mode to release the admit card Online mode Credentials Name, registration number, date of birth, etc.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023

The IBPS Clerk admit card is released a few weeks before the scheduled exam date. Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can download their admit cards from the official IBPS website. The steps to download the admit card usually involve:

Visiting the Official Website: Candidates need to visit the official IBPS website (www.ibps.in).

Login Credentials: Candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth or password to log in to their account.

Admit Card Link: After logging in, candidates should locate and click on the link to download the IBPS Clerk admit card.

Verification and Download: Upon clicking the link, the admit card will be displayed on your screen. Ensure that all the details on the admit card are accurate, including your name, photograph, exam date, time, and venue.

Print the Admit Card: After downloading, make sure to print out the admit card. You will need to carry a hard copy to the examination center along with a valid photo ID.

Read Instructions: Admit cards often contain important instructions for the exam day. Make sure to read and understand these instructions.

IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel) notified a total of 4045 vacancies for the year 2023-24 in 11 Public Sector Banks of India. The last date for registration was 21 July 2023 at ibps.in.