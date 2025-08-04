This Clever Escape Door Puzzle Is Only For 1% Bright Minds With IQ Above 300! Tell Which Tunnel Is Safe In 8 Seconds!

Escape room puzzles are designed to test your strategic mind. If you are good at problem-solving, finding clues, and making right choices, then your brain will love these puzzles.
These escape room games often present you with two or more options to escape a tricky situation. There will be two or more doors to choose from to escape a room or situations with impending dangers.
You are required to solve these escape door riddles by applying logic and observation skills to figure out the safest escape route.
Escape room puzzles are taking the internet by storm. People love the thrill of solving these tricky puzzles by putting together the clues.
These escape room riddles are popular worldwide, especially in the United States and India. Today we have a popular escape mystery riddle that is asking you to tell which tunnel is safe. Can you solve it?
There are three tunnels in the picture. One is on fire, another is full of snakes, and the third tunnel is filled with bombs. Which tunnel will you choose? Choose your answer carefully. Only 8 seconds to make the right choice. Ready?
Escape Room Puzzle: Which Tunnel Is Safe? Answer In 8 Seconds!
Don't choose the wrong tunnel! One of these tunnels is safe to move through.
But it is up to your logical deduction skills if you are able to make the right choice.
Three tunnels present you with unique dangers. One tunnel is on fire, another tunnel is full of snakes, while the third tunnel is filled with ticking bombs. This is a clever escape door riddle, so do not be in haste when solving it.
You want to win this challenge, so use your guesses wisely. In 8 seconds, you will be required to find the safest tunnel. Not an easy job.
Imagine if you were in a jungle, and was stuck with three tunnels with such impending threats. What would you do?
This is not a fun puzzle. This escape room riddle is a logic puzzle that will test your reasoning and problem-solving skills. You will be pushed to think critically to observe the clues and make smart choices. This escape room puzzle will reveal how good you are at analysing information and figuring out smartest routes in a difficult situation.
The dangers are clear. But the clues are hiding in plain sight. You might want to look around the tunnels and pay close attention to details that others might overlook.
Which tunnel will go choose? All are filled with mighty dangers. Use your intelligence to figure out how you can make way through one tunnel?
SPOILER ALERT: There are mysteries in this puzzle. If you plan on cracking this escape door puzzle on your own, do not scroll down before attempting it.
Ready for the answer? Did you make your choice? Which tunnel did you think is the safest?
The safest tunnel is...
Tunnel A. Yes, if you used 100 per cent of your brain, you would have thought to put out the fire with soil.
