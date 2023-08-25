IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 Result: Direct Download Link For Office Assistant Prelims Scorecard, Check Cut Off, Mains Exam Date

IBPS RRB Clerk Answer Key: The Institute of Banking Personnel is soon going to release the result of the online exam conducted for the Clerk Prelims Exam  (CRP RRB XII) on the official website of the i.e. ibps.in.  The exam was held on 12, 13, and 19 August 2023. Once, the students click on the result click they are required to login into the official website. Candidates should not worried about the result as it will provided here for them.

The candidates will need their registration number or roll number and date of birth to check the result. If they have forgotten their registration number or roll number, they can contact the IBPS helpdesk. The IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 is only a provisional result. The final result will be released after the verification of documents.

In this article, the candidates will understand how to download the result, comprehend the selection process, and other essential information.

IBPS RRB Clerk 2023 Result Link

The answer key will be released on the official website of IBPS RRB. The candidates can check the status of their result once the link is available.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 ibps.in

RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Overview

Candidates who have attempted the IBPS RRB 2023 Clerk Prelims exam can check the result details regarding the result here..

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023

Name of the organisation

 The Institute of Banking Personnel

Exam Name

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam

Selection Process

Prelims Exam

Mains Exam

Provisional Allotment

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2023

12th, 13th, and 19th August 2023

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023

1st week of September 2023

 

How to Download IBPS RRB Result for Clerk Posts ?

The candidates can check the direct link to download the result by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official IBPS website (www.ibps.in) using your preferred web browser.

Step 2: Click on the link provided ‘Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-RRBs-XII-Office Assistant’

Step 3: You will be asked to enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password to access your result.

Step 4: Fill in the required details accurately.

Step 5: After entering the details, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button.

Step 6: Your IBPS RRB Clerk Exam result will be displayed on the screen. You can view, download, and print the result for your records.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date 2023

The qualified candidates will be called for the mains exam. The mains exam will be held on 07 October 2023

