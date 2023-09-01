IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2023 Result OUT: Direct Download Link Of Office Assistant Merit List on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2023 has been announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Check Direct Link to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Result Status on the official website. Check Cutoff Score Card How to Download Result Here,

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the result link of the online prelims exam held for Officer Assistant or Clerk Posts for recruitment in Regional Rural Banks. The candidates can check their result status by late evening. IBPS RRB Result for Clerk Posts is announced on 01 September on the official website. The candidates can check whether they are selected for the main exam.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result Link 2023

RRB Prelims Result for Office Assistant (RRB ) is available on the website of IBPS i.e. (ibps.in). However, we have provided the direct link to the exam for the convenience of the candidates.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result Status Check Here

Check the Steps to Download the RRB Clerk Result?

Go to the Official Website: To access the IBPS RRB Clerk Result, all you needis to visit the official IBPS website (www.ibps.in).

Navigate to the Result Section: Once on the website's homepage, navigate to the result link ‘

Enter Credentials: Provide your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password as per their application form.

View the Result: After submitting the required details, the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can view their scores, sectional cut-offs, and overall performance.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result: Check Mains Exam Details

The mains exam is scheduled to be held on 07 October 2023. Those who have qualified for the prelims exam will be called to appear for the IBPS RRB Mains Exam 2023. IBPS RRB Mains Admit Card will be available in due course.

IBPS RRB Pre Clerk Result: Check Score Card Date

IBPS RRB Clerk Marks Link will be uploaded on the official website next week. The candidates can download IBPS RRB Clerk Score Card using the registration details. The process to check the scores will also be released by IBPS.

Conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the RRB Clerk exam will give candidates opportunity for the positions in rural banks.