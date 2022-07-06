SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download: General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions with Answers

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper PDF Download: Check memory-based General Awareness, Current Affairs and GK questions that came in SSC MTS & HAVALDAR Paper-1 2022 Exam being held from 5 th July to 22 nd July 2022 (All Shifts).

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper: SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Computer Based Exam (CBE) has been started on 5th July 2022 and will be conducted till 22nd July 2022. In this article, we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the General Awareness, GK & Current Affairs Questions that are being covered in the SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 2022 Exam:

SSC MTS & HAVALDAR 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: 5th July 2022 (All Shifts)

1. 2018 Hockey World Cup was won by:

Answer: 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup - Belgium, 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup - Netherlands

2. Swar Kokila – Lata Mangeshkar

3. Kuchipudi dance belongs to:

Answer: Kuchipudi is indigenous to the state of Andhra Pradesh and differs from the other five classical styles by the inclusion of singing.

4. Who killed 10th Guru of Sikh religion?

Answer: Wazir Khan sent two Pathan assassins Jamshed Khan and Wasil Beg to attack the Guru during his sleep at Nanded, the Guru's resting place. They stabbed Guru Gobind Singh in his sleep. The Guru killed Jamshed, the attacker, with his sword, while other Sikh brothers killed Beg.

5. Nagarjuna Dam is located in:

Answer: Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is a masonry dam across the Krishna River at Nagarjuna Sagar which straddles the border between Nalgonda district in Telangana and Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh.

6. One question related to NASA Mission

7. One question related to Tennis Australian open

8. Kandla Port is located in:

Answer: Kandla, now officially Deendayal Port Authority, is a seaport and town in Kutch district of Gujarat state in Western India, near the city of Gandhidham. Located on the Gulf of Kutch, it is one of India's major ports on the west coast.

9. Question related to Simon’s Commission:

Answer: The Indian Statutory Commission also known as Simon Commission, was a group of seven Members of Parliament under the chairmanship of Sir John Simon. The commission arrived in India in 1927 to study constitutional reform in Britain's largest and most important possession.

10. Vayu Shakti 2022:

Answer: It is a triennial exercise once every three year. It is aimed at showcasing the capability of the IAF to conduct full spectrum operations.

11. Indus Water treaty:

Answer: The Indus Waters Treaty is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan signed in 1960. It was brokered by the World Bank.

12. Ancient names of river

13. Sri Lanka’s highest mountain:

Answer: Pidurutalagala at 8,281 feet (2,524 metres), Kirigalpotta at 7,858 feet, and Adam's Peak (Sri Pada) at 7,559 feet—are found in this area.

14. Lonar Lake is located in:

Answer: Lonar Lake, also known as Lonar crater, is a notified National Geo-heritage Monument, saline, soda lake, located at Lonar in Buldhana district, Maharashtra, India. Lonar Lake was created by a meteorite collision impact during the Pleistocene Epoch.

15. Penicillin was discovered by:

Answer: Alexander Fleming

16. Question related to Mughal dynasty

17. Article 30 of Indian Constitution:

Answer: Right of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions

18. Somnath Temple is located in:

Answer: Somnath is a magnificent temple situated in Sagar Kant of Saurashtra in Gujarat state. One of the 12 holy Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva is in Jyotirlinga here in Somnath.

19. World Health Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 7th April 2022

20. Question related to Baking Soda:

Answer: Sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda or bicarbonate of soda, is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO₃. It is a salt composed of a sodium cation and a bicarbonate anion. Sodium bicarbonate is a white solid that is crystalline, but often appears as a fine powder

21. Where is Jagannath Temple situated?

Answer: Located near Banjara Hills, this temple is a replica of the original Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

22. Santal Tribes:

Answer: Santals are the largest tribe in the Jharkhand state of India in terms of population

23. Lajja Book Author:

Answer: Taslima Nasrin

24. Kharchi Festival:

Answer: Kharchi Puja is a Hindu festival from Tripura, India. Performed in Agartala in July or August, the festival involves the worship of the fourteen gods.

25. Poona Pact:

Answer: The Poona Pact was an agreement between Mahatma Gandhi and B. R. Ambedkar on behalf of Dalits, depressed classes, and upper caste Hindu leaders on the reservation of electoral seats for the depressed classes in the legislature of British India in 1932.

26. Khelo India 2022:

Answer: Khelo India Youth Games 2022 is going to be held in Haryana

27. Kaziranga National Park:

Answer: Kaziranga National Park is a national park in the Golaghat and Nagaon districts of the state of Assam, India.

28. Dal Lake related question:

Answer: Dal is a lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, India

29. GST Article in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 279A of the Indian Constitution deals with the Goods and Services Tax Council.