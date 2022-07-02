SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam from 5th July for 7301 Vacancies: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack Paper-1

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam from 5th July for 7301 Vacancies: Check 7 last minute tips to clear the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam. The exam will consist of objective multiple choice questions and will be conducted online from 5 th to 22 nd July 2022.

SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam from 5th July for 7301 Vacancies: SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam is going to commence from 5th July 2022 and will last till 22nd July 2022. So, clearing SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high this year because of the increased number of applicants. So we have compiled the 7 best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam with high marks. SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Paper-1 will be a Computer Based Exam consisting of 100 Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) under four sections General English, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each question will be of 1 mark and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Dates of SSC MTS & Havaldar Paper-1 CBE Subjects Number of Question (1 mark each) Time Duration (For all four Parts) 5th to 22nd July 2022 General English 25 1 hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes) General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 Numerical Aptitude 25 General Awareness 25 TOTAL 100

7 last Minute Tips for SSC MTS & HAVALDAR 2022 Exam (Paper-1)

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will help you in cracking SSC MTS & HAVALDAR 2022 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics

Candidates are advised to revise important topics in all four sections General English, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness. Revising the important topics will help you in scoring high marks on the exam. We have listed down some important topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam’s Professional Ability Section. Candidates can refer to the important topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam from the links given below:

2. Time Management:

Candidates must divide and allocate their time properly so that they can attempt all those questions from the topics which are their strength areas. Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and no sectional time limits in SSC MTS & HAVALDAR 2022 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam for free

3. Practice Previous Year Paper and Mock Tests on Computer:

As the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam will be a Computer Based Exam (CBE), so candidates are advised to practice mock tests and previous year's papers of the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam on their computer or laptop. This practice will help the candidates to increase their speed of solving papers in online mode. Candidates can practice some solved SSC MTS & Havaldar Mock Tests from the links given below:

4. Read the Complete Question

Candidates must read the complete question carefully to avoid silly mistakes which will eventually lead them to incorrect answers. Remember there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. So, try to read the questions carefully and check what is being asked first, and then come to any answer.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy to Score High Marks:

Candidates must remember that there is no sectional cut-off and time limit in the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam. However, there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. So by maintaining speed and accuracy while solving the paper candidates can score high marks in the exam. Remember, your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

6. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph and Photo ID Proof (Mandatory):

It is compulsory to carry your admit cards alongwith the Photograph and photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. Candidates must also carry a photocopy of the Photo ID Proof as well. Candidates must download and take the printout of the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

The admit card, Photo ID Proof and its Photocopy should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. Candidates are advised to check the exam date and shift timings carefully mentioned in their admit cards.

7. Don’t take Stress and Relax

Candidates must not stress themselves before the day of the Examination. Also, reach the exam centre before the scheduled time as it will help in giving the exam with a relaxed mind. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving high scores.

Remember that last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. Candidates are required to brush up all the important topics mentioned above in this article which will eventually lead them to score high marks in the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam.