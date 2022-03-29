SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN Eligibility 2022 (10th Pass can apply online): Age Limit, Education, Physical Standards

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN Eligibility 2022 (10 th Pass can apply online): Check eligibility criteria for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 recruitment including the age limit, relaxation in the upper age limit, educational qualification & Physical Standards.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN Eligibility 2022 (10th Pass can apply online): The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Below are important dates for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Process:

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 22nd March to 30th April 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 30th April 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 3rd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 4th May 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 5th May to 9th May 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) July 2022 Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

Tentative vacancies for the posts are as under:

Post Name Vacancies MTS Will be intimated later Havaldar in CBIC and CBN 3603

Before applying for the different SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s).

So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC MTS 2022 Recruitment drive:

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) AGE LIMIT & UPPER AGE RELAXATION (As on 1st January 2022)

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are:

Post Name Age Limit MTS 18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 2nd January 1997 and not later than 1st January 2004) Havaldar in CBIC & CBN (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS in Various Departments 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 2nd January 1995 and not later than 1st January 2004)

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories are as under:

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 7 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 8 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (As on 30th April 2022)

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Exam:

Post Name Educational Qualification MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 10th Pass - The candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board.

SSC Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) PHYSICAL STANDARDS

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

Gender Height Chest Male 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) Unexpanded: 76 cms Minimum expansion: 5 cms Gender Height Weight Female 152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes)

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note:

Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (b), (c), (d) and (e) above shall be a person in whose favor a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

A candidate in whose case a certificate of eligibility is necessary may be admitted to the examination but the offer of appointment may be given only after the necessary eligibility certificate has been issued to him by the Government of India.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If, on verification, at any time before or after the written examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be cancelled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Exam.