SSC MTS 2022-21 Result Under Two Age Groups: Paper-1 Score will be Released @ssc.nic.in

Created On: Jan 12, 2022 13:18 IST
SSC MTS 2022-21 Result Under Two Age Groups
SSC MTS 2022-21 Result Under Two Age Groups: SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Result will be announced by the Commission at its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC held the online exam for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India, from 5th October to 2nd November 2021 in different States/ Union Territories.

SSC MTS 2022 Result will be declared considering Two Age Groups

This year SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies are divided into two age groups which are:

SSC MTS 2022 Age Limit

Age Group

Age Limit (As on 1st January 2021)

I

18-25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1996 and not later than 01-08-2003)

II

18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02-08-1994 and not later than 01-08-2003)

As the SSC MTS 2022 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs. SSC clearly stated in its official notification that for the candidates who are eligible for both the age-groups, vacancies will first be filled in the age-group of 18-25 years. Commission has not yet announced the number of vacancies for SSC MTS 2022 recruitment. Vacancies will be determined in due course.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Following minimum cut-off will be applied on the normalized scores of Paper-1:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General/ EWS

30%

OBC

25%

SC/ST/Others

20%

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 (Descriptive Paper)

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 will be a descriptive paper set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

SSC MTS 2022 Final Selection and Document Verification 

For the final Document Verification process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 & the cut-off marks in Paper-2. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Also, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

FAQ

Q1. Will the SSC MTS 2021 Result & Cut-off Marks be released under 2 Age Groups?

There Will Be Separate Category-Wise, State/ UT-Wise Cut-Offs In Paper-I. As The Vacancies For MTS Are In Two Age Groups I.E. (I) 18 To 25 Years And (Ii) 18 To 27 Years, The Commission May Fix Separate Age Group-Wise, Category-Wise And State/ UT-Wise Cut-Offs In Paper-I.

Q2. Was there any negative marking in SSC MTS Paper-1 Exam?

0.25 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What is the Selection Process for SSC MTS Recruitment?

Final Selection And Allocation Of States/ UTs Will Be Made On The Basis Of Performance Of The Candidates In Paper-I, The Preference Of States/ UTs Given By Them In The Online Application Form And The Age-Group Of The Candidates.

