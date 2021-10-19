Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff

SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the exam. Also, know the Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff of SSC MTS Paper-1.

Created On: Oct 19, 2021 15:35 IST
SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks
SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear in SSC MTS 2020-21 Paper-1, which is being held from 5th October to 2nd November 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC MTS 2021 Exam. There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. Let’s look at the Expected cut-off for the Exam SSC MTS 2021 Exam based on the difficulty level of Paper-1:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Following minimum cut-off will be applied on the normalized scores of Paper-1:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General/ EWS

30%

OBC

25%

SC/ST/Others

20%

Expected Cut-off Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the SSC MTS 2021 Exam (Paper-1) were of Easy to Moderate Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1.  Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 100 Marks)

Category

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

General

85-90

80-85

EWS

80-85

75-80

OBC

75-80

70-75

SC

70-75

65-70

ST

65-70

60-65

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2019

SSC MTS Paper-1 Cut Off 2019

States/UT

Age-group of 18-25 years

Age-group of 18-27 years

Delhi

86.18

84.94

Rajasthan

91.48

90.39

Uttarakhand

84.51

85.44

Karnataka

82.71

83.37

Kerala

86.79

87.35

Jharkhand

89.67

--

Odisha

87.33

87.18

West Bengal

85.50

89.16

A&N Islands

83.98

--

Telangana

84.45

86.63

Andhra Pradesh

92.04

--

Puducherry & Tamil Nadu

82.14

83.62

Daman & Diu and Goa

85.20

84.87

Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

83.26

83.57

Maharashtra

81.49

83.15

Chandigarh

96.36

--

Jammu & Kashmir

91.08

90.35

Haryana

99.21

97.87

Himachal Pradesh

91.31

95.04

Punjab

93.45

--

Bihar

89.96

89.51

UP

86.98

85.84

Arunachal Pradesh

--

85.22

Assam

84.29

84.45

Manipur

--

86.16

Meghalaya

83.75

83.74

Nagaland

83.72

--

Tripura

83.66

--

Chhattisgarh

84.81

84.35

Madhya Pradesh

84.21

84.17

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2017

SSC MTS Cut-off Marks 2017 – Paper 1

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150 Marks)

Candidates Available

General

110.50

83427

SC

100.50

12210

ST

87.00

10928

OBC

101.00

45420

Ex-Servicemen

49.50

2704

OH

93.00

2386

VH

76.00

1191

HH

49.50

916

Total

159182

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC MTS Paper-2: This Exam will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification process on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the cut-off marks in Paper-II. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

FAQ

Will the SSC MTS 2021 Cut-off Marks be released under 2 Age Groups?

There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I.

Is there any negative marking in SSC MTS 2021 Exam?

0.25 Marks For Wrong Answers
