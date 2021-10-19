SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff

SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam Expected Cut-Off marks which will be required for qualifying for the next round of the exam. Also, know the Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff of SSC MTS Paper-1.

SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear in SSC MTS 2020-21 Paper-1, which is being held from 5th October to 2nd November 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC MTS 2021 Exam. There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. Let’s look at the Expected cut-off for the Exam SSC MTS 2021 Exam based on the difficulty level of Paper-1:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Following minimum cut-off will be applied on the normalized scores of Paper-1:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General/ EWS 30% OBC 25% SC/ST/Others 20%

Expected Cut-off Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Questions asked in the SSC MTS 2021 Exam (Paper-1) were of Easy to Moderate Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 100 Marks) Category Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years General 85-90 80-85 EWS 80-85 75-80 OBC 75-80 70-75 SC 70-75 65-70 ST 65-70 60-65

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2019

SSC MTS Paper-1 Cut Off 2019 States/UT Age-group of 18-25 years Age-group of 18-27 years Delhi 86.18 84.94 Rajasthan 91.48 90.39 Uttarakhand 84.51 85.44 Karnataka 82.71 83.37 Kerala 86.79 87.35 Jharkhand 89.67 -- Odisha 87.33 87.18 West Bengal 85.50 89.16 A&N Islands 83.98 -- Telangana 84.45 86.63 Andhra Pradesh 92.04 -- Puducherry & Tamil Nadu 82.14 83.62 Daman & Diu and Goa 85.20 84.87 Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli 83.26 83.57 Maharashtra 81.49 83.15 Chandigarh 96.36 -- Jammu & Kashmir 91.08 90.35 Haryana 99.21 97.87 Himachal Pradesh 91.31 95.04 Punjab 93.45 -- Bihar 89.96 89.51 UP 86.98 85.84 Arunachal Pradesh -- 85.22 Assam 84.29 84.45 Manipur -- 86.16 Meghalaya 83.75 83.74 Nagaland 83.72 -- Tripura 83.66 -- Chhattisgarh 84.81 84.35 Madhya Pradesh 84.21 84.17

Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2017

SSC MTS Cut-off Marks 2017 – Paper 1 Category Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150 Marks) Candidates Available General 110.50 83427 SC 100.50 12210 ST 87.00 10928 OBC 101.00 45420 Ex-Servicemen 49.50 2704 OH 93.00 2386 VH 76.00 1191 HH 49.50 916 Total 159182

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

SSC MTS Paper-2: This Exam will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification process on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the cut-off marks in Paper-II. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.