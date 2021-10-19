SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff

SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared or are going to appear in SSC MTS 2020-21 Paper-1, which is being held from 5th October to 2nd November 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the exam, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC MTS 2021 Exam. There will be separate category-wise, State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise, and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I. Let’s look at the Expected cut-off for the Exam SSC MTS 2021 Exam based on the difficulty level of Paper-1:
Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam
Following minimum cut-off will be applied on the normalized scores of Paper-1:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
General/ EWS
|
30%
|
OBC
|
25%
|
SC/ST/Others
|
20%
Expected Cut-off Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam
Questions asked in the SSC MTS 2021 Exam (Paper-1) were of Easy to Moderate Level. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1:
|
Expected Cut-Off for SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Expected Cut-Off (out of 100 Marks)
|
Category
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
General
|
85-90
|
80-85
|
EWS
|
80-85
|
75-80
|
OBC
|
75-80
|
70-75
|
SC
|
70-75
|
65-70
|
ST
|
65-70
|
60-65
Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2019
|
SSC MTS Paper-1 Cut Off 2019
|
States/UT
|
Age-group of 18-25 years
|
Age-group of 18-27 years
|
Delhi
|
86.18
|
84.94
|
Rajasthan
|
91.48
|
90.39
|
Uttarakhand
|
84.51
|
85.44
|
Karnataka
|
82.71
|
83.37
|
Kerala
|
86.79
|
87.35
|
Jharkhand
|
89.67
|
--
|
Odisha
|
87.33
|
87.18
|
West Bengal
|
85.50
|
89.16
|
A&N Islands
|
83.98
|
--
|
Telangana
|
84.45
|
86.63
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
92.04
|
--
|
Puducherry & Tamil Nadu
|
82.14
|
83.62
|
Daman & Diu and Goa
|
85.20
|
84.87
|
Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
83.26
|
83.57
|
Maharashtra
|
81.49
|
83.15
|
Chandigarh
|
96.36
|
--
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
91.08
|
90.35
|
Haryana
|
99.21
|
97.87
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
91.31
|
95.04
|
Punjab
|
93.45
|
--
|
Bihar
|
89.96
|
89.51
|
UP
|
86.98
|
85.84
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
--
|
85.22
|
Assam
|
84.29
|
84.45
|
Manipur
|
--
|
86.16
|
Meghalaya
|
83.75
|
83.74
|
Nagaland
|
83.72
|
--
|
Tripura
|
83.66
|
--
|
Chhattisgarh
|
84.81
|
84.35
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
84.21
|
84.17
Previous Year Cut-Off Marks: SSC MTS 2017
|
SSC MTS Cut-off Marks 2017 – Paper 1
|
Category
|
Cut-Off Marks (Out of 150 Marks)
|
Candidates Available
|
General
|
110.50
|
83427
|
SC
|
100.50
|
12210
|
ST
|
87.00
|
10928
|
OBC
|
101.00
|
45420
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.50
|
2704
|
OH
|
93.00
|
2386
|
VH
|
76.00
|
1191
|
HH
|
49.50
|
916
|
Total
|
159182
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
SSC MTS Paper-2: This Exam will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).
Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification process on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the cut-off marks in Paper-II. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.
