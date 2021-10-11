SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 5 th October to 2 nd November 2021.

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC MTS 2020-21 Paper-1 Exam from 5th October to 2nd November 2021 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam Memory Based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Battle of Thanesar happened in:

Answer: The Battle of Thanesar, (also known as the Battle of the Ascetics) was fought on the eve of the Solar eclipse holy bath fair on 9 April 1567, near Thanesar on the banks of the Saraswati Ghaggar River in the state of Haryana.

2. Todarmal was Diwan-i-kul in whose reign?

Answer: Akbar

3. Who founded Vedanta College?

Answer: Raja Ram Mohan Roy

4. Who was the British PM at the time of the Revolt of 1857?

Answer: Lord Palmerston

5. When did the Battle of Badr happen?

Answer: 13 March 624 AD

6. Which queen ruled in Bhopal from 1868 to 1901?

Answer: Shah Jahan Begum

7. Who started Kesari Newspaper?

Answer: Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak

8. When the Indian National Flag was officially recognized?

Answer: The National Flag of India was adopted in its present form during an ad hoc meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on 22 July 1947, a few days before India's independence from the British on 15 August 1947.

9. Author of Akbar Nama:

Answer: Abul Fazal

10. Para Olympic First medal was won by:

Answer: Murlikant Petkar - India's first medal, and also the first individual gold medal, was won in the 1972 Games when Murlikant Petkar swam the 50 meters freestyle in a world record time of 37.331 seconds.

11. Which King conquered Udaipur?

Answer: Akbar

12. Battle of Plassey was fought in which year?

Answer: 23rd June 1757

13. Nawab of Bengal during Battle of Plassey:

Answer: The Battle of Plassey was fought in north-eastern India on 23 June 1757. Troops of the British East India Company, led by Robert Clive, came up against the forces of Siraj-ud-Daulah, the last Nawab of Bengal, and his French allies.

14. Which book is written by Indira Gandhi?

Answer: Indira Gandhi: Letters to an American Friend, 1950-1984; Indira Gandhi: My Truth; Indira Gandhi speaks on democracy, socialism, and Third World nonalignment; Remembered Moments - Some Autobiographical Writings of Indira Gandhi; Eternal India

15. Legends of Pensam was written by:

Answer: Mamang Dai

16. Which novel has been written by Punjabi Poet Amrita Pritam?

Answer: Pinjar (novel), Ajj aakhaan Waris Shah nu (poem), Suneray (poem)