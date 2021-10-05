SSC MTS 2021 Exam Analysis: 5th October (Shift-1)|Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Analysis : Check detailed exam review of SSC MTS 2021 Computer Based Exam (Paper-1) held on 5th October 2021 (Shift-1). So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam, difficulty level, and the number of good attempts.

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Analysis: SSC has started conducting the MTS Paper-1 2021 Computer Based Exam from 5th October 2021 and will last till 20th October 2021 for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Posts. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis & Review of the SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam conducted online on 5th October 2021.

SSC MTS Paper-1 Exam Analysis & Review – 5th October 2021

SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level under four different sections. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam was 1 hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes). So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Exam held on 5th October 2021:

Highlights of SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Exam

- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

- Each question was of 1 mark.

- All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except General English Section.

- There was a negative marking of 0.25 Marks for wrong answers.

- SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through the normalization method.

- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original Photo ID proof with your Date of Birth details on it along with its photocopy as well.

- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1

SSC MTS Paper-2: This Exam will be set in Hindi, English, and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

Document Verification and Final Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for the Document Verification process on the basis of their performance in Paper-I and the cut-off marks in Paper-II. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Online Exam held on 5th October 2021.