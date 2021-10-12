Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 5th October to 2nd November 2021.

Created On: Oct 12, 2021 12:42 IST
SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Geography Questions
SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Geography Questions

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC MTS 2020-21 Paper-1 Exam from 5th October to 2nd November 2021 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Recent Stories

Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam Analysis

Check SSC MTS 2021 Memory Based Question with Answers

Check SSC MTS 2021 Memory Based GENERAL SCIENCE Questions with Answers

Check SSC MTS 2021 Memory Based HISTORY Questions with Answers

Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Check 7 Last Minute Tips to score high marks in SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS Exam for free

Check SSC MTS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Let’s have a look at the Important Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. What is the length of the Krishna River?

Answer: 1400 Km

2. Lai Haraoba festival is celebrated in which State?

Answer: Manipur

3. National Highway NH-6 covers:

Answer: NH6 ran through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal state in India. The highway passed through the cities of Surat, Dhule, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Sambalpur, Kharagpur, Kolkata.

4. Mithi Virdi Nuclear Power Plant is located in:

Answer: Bhavnagar, Gujarat

5. Melghat Tiger Reserve is in:

Answer: Amravati District of Maharashtra State in India

SSC MTS 2021 Important Questions

Practice SSC MTS Numerical Aptitude Mock Test

Practice SSC MTS General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test

Practice SSC MTS General Awareness Mock Test

Practice SSC MTS General English Mock Test

6. Which Island is located in the Bay of Bengal?

Answer: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

7. Hornbill Festival is celebrated in which Indian State?

Answer: Nagaland

8. Mayurakshi, Damodar, Rup Narayan are the tributaries of which river?

Answer: The tributaries of the Hooghly River are Mayurakshi, Jalangi, Ajay, Damodar, Rupnarayan, and Haldi rivers.

9. Which Indian State has maximum Districts?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

10. Which Indian State is a part of the foothills of the Himalayas in Northeast India?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh is primarily a hilly tract nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in Northeast India.

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Important Topics

Important Numerical Aptitude Topics for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Important General Awareness Topics for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Important General English Topics for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

11. Kishtwar National Park is located in:

Answer: Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, India

12. Helping tributaries of Ganga:

Answer: left - Ramganga, Garra, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Koshi, Mahananda; Right - Yamuna, Tamsa (also called Tons), Karamnasa, Sone, Punpun, Falgu, Kiul, Chandan, Ajoy, Damodar, Rupnarayan

13. Which river falls in the Arabian Sea?

Answer: The major rivers of India are: Flowing into the Arabian Sea: Narmada, Tapi, Sindhu, Sabarmati, Mahi, Purna.

14. Where is Korobadur Temple located?

Answer: The monument is located in the Kedu Valley, in the southern part of Central Java, at the centre of the island of Java, Indonesia.

15. Uttar Pradesh shares its border with how many states:

Answer: Uttar Pradesh shares its national border with nine different states, i.e., Uttarakhand to its north; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi to its north-west; Rajasthan to its west; Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the south; Jharkhand to the south-east and Bihar to its east.

16. Matki Dance is associated with which state?

Answer: Matki is performed by women of the Malwa region at the wedding and festival of Madhya Pradesh.

17. World largest floating solar plant is going to be constructed on which river?

Answer: The world's largest solar power plant with 600 MW capacity is being set up on Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh.

18. Where is the Sugarcane Manufacturing Centre?

Answer: The Institute is located on Raibareli Road, Dilkusha (Post Office) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

19. The newest peak of the Himalayas

Also Read:
Get SSC 2021 Exam Calendar
Get SSC Result Calendar 2021

FAQ

How many questions were asked in SSC MTS 2021 Exam?

SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBE) Consisted Of 100 Questions For 100 Marks In The Objective MCQ Format

Is there any negative marking in SSC MTS 2021 Exam?

0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.