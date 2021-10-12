SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Question Paper with Answers

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 5 th October to 2 nd November 2021.

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC MTS 2020-21 Paper-1 Exam from 5th October to 2nd November 2021 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. What is the length of the Krishna River?

Answer: 1400 Km

2. Lai Haraoba festival is celebrated in which State?

Answer: Manipur

3. National Highway NH-6 covers:

Answer: NH6 ran through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal state in India. The highway passed through the cities of Surat, Dhule, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Bhandara, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Sambalpur, Kharagpur, Kolkata.

4. Mithi Virdi Nuclear Power Plant is located in:

Answer: Bhavnagar, Gujarat

5. Melghat Tiger Reserve is in:

Answer: Amravati District of Maharashtra State in India

6. Which Island is located in the Bay of Bengal?

Answer: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

7. Hornbill Festival is celebrated in which Indian State?

Answer: Nagaland

8. Mayurakshi, Damodar, Rup Narayan are the tributaries of which river?

Answer: The tributaries of the Hooghly River are Mayurakshi, Jalangi, Ajay, Damodar, Rupnarayan, and Haldi rivers.

9. Which Indian State has maximum Districts?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

10. Which Indian State is a part of the foothills of the Himalayas in Northeast India?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh is primarily a hilly tract nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in Northeast India.

11. Kishtwar National Park is located in:

Answer: Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, India

12. Helping tributaries of Ganga:

Answer: left - Ramganga, Garra, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Koshi, Mahananda; Right - Yamuna, Tamsa (also called Tons), Karamnasa, Sone, Punpun, Falgu, Kiul, Chandan, Ajoy, Damodar, Rupnarayan

13. Which river falls in the Arabian Sea?

Answer: The major rivers of India are: Flowing into the Arabian Sea: Narmada, Tapi, Sindhu, Sabarmati, Mahi, Purna.

14. Where is Korobadur Temple located?

Answer: The monument is located in the Kedu Valley, in the southern part of Central Java, at the centre of the island of Java, Indonesia.

15. Uttar Pradesh shares its border with how many states:

Answer: Uttar Pradesh shares its national border with nine different states, i.e., Uttarakhand to its north; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi to its north-west; Rajasthan to its west; Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on the south; Jharkhand to the south-east and Bihar to its east.

16. Matki Dance is associated with which state?

Answer: Matki is performed by women of the Malwa region at the wedding and festival of Madhya Pradesh.

17. World largest floating solar plant is going to be constructed on which river?

Answer: The world's largest solar power plant with 600 MW capacity is being set up on Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh.

18. Where is the Sugarcane Manufacturing Centre?

Answer: The Institute is located on Raibareli Road, Dilkusha (Post Office) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India

19. The newest peak of the Himalayas