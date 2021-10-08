SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Paper-1 General Science Question Paper with Answers

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Memory Based General Science Questions (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) that came in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Online Exam that is being held from 5 th to 20 th October 2021.

SSC MTS 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the SSC MTS 2020-21 Paper-1 Exam from 5th to 20th October 2021. So for the benefit of candidates, we are going to share the important memory-based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC MTS Paper-1 2021 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important General Science Questions that are being covered in the SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC MTS 2021 Paper-1 Exam Memory Based General Science (Biology, Physics, Chemistry) Questions with Answers

1. Master of Master Gland:

Answer: The hypothalamus is the master switchboard. It's the part of the brain that controls the endocrine system. That pea-sized structure hanging below it is the pituitary gland. It's called the master gland because it regulates the activity of the glands.

2. Who is the Brand Ambassador for COVID-19 Vaccine in Punjab?

Answer: Sonu Sood has been made the brand ambassador for Punjab's covid vaccination program.

3. World Animal Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 4th October

4. Which of the following diseases is related to the eyes?

Answer: cataract and glaucoma

5. Electric Dipole Value:

Answer: the total charge in an electric dipole will be zero

6. Full Form of LED:

Answer: Light-emitting diode

7. Full Form of LCD:

Answer: Liquid Crystal Display

8. Full Form of LASER:

Answer: Light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation

9. Full Form of OLED:

Answer: Organic Light-Emitting Diode

10. Rickets affects which body part:

Answer: Rickets is a condition that affects bone development in children.

11. Symbol of Magnesium:

Answer: Magnesium is a chemical element with the symbol Mg and atomic number 12. Classified as an alkaline earth metal, Magnesium is a solid at room temperature.

12. Chemical Name of Table Salt:

Answer: Sodium chloride

13. Name of place where birds are kept:

Answer: Aviary

14. Mechanical Energy is formed by which combination of energies:

Answer: potential energy and the kinetic energy

15. Number of the mole in molar mass:

Answer: amt given/ molar mass of water

16. Vitamin C is present in the highest amount?

Answer: Guava (amongst the options)

17. The chemical name of Vitamin C:

Answer: Ascorbic Acid

18. Bromine is which type of chemical element?

Answer: Bromine, a chemical element, a deep red noxious liquid, and a member of the halogen elements, or Group 17 of the periodic table. Bromine is a naturally occurring element that is a liquid at room temperature. It has a brownish-red color with a bleach-like odor, and it dissolves in water.

19. Difference between DNA and RNA:

Answer: There are two differences that distinguish DNA from RNA: (a) RNA contains the sugar ribose, while DNA contains the slightly different sugar deoxyribose (a type of ribose that lacks one oxygen atom), and (b) RNA has the nucleobase uracil while DNA contains thymine.

20. Who is the father of bacteriology?

Answer: Louis Pasteur

21. Zn+ H2SO4 is the chemical formula for:

Answer: Zinc reacts with sulfuric acid to produce zinc sulfate and hydrogen.