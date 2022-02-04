JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Region-wise Online Exam 2021 Result to be out on 28th February

SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS 2022 Merit List & Online Exam Result Region-wise on 28th February at its official websites for Paper-1 2021 under two age groups.

Created On: Feb 4, 2022 18:03 IST
SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Region-wise Online Exam 2021 Result to be out on 28th February
SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Region-wise Online Exam 2021 Result to be out on 28th February

SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India, from 5th October to 2nd November 2021 in different States/ Union Territories. As the SSC MTS 2022 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs.

Recent Stories

Check SSC MTS 2021 Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise

Check SSC MTS 2021 Result Calculation Under 2 Age Groups

Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam Analysis

Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Check SSC MTS 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS Exam for free

Check SSC MTS 2021 Eligibility Criteria

SSC MTS 2022 Merit List Region-wise

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of SSC MTS 2021 Online Exam at its regional websites:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Regional Websites

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

www.ssc-cr.org

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

www.sscer.org

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

www.sscmpr.org

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

www.sscner.org.in

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

www.sscnwr.org

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

www.sscsr.gov.in

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

www.sscwr.net

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Following minimum cut-off will be applied on the normalized scores of Paper-1:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Percentage

General/ EWS

30%

OBC

25%

SC/ST/Others

20%

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 (Descriptive Paper)

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 will be a descriptive paper set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

Also Read:
Get SSC 2022 Exam Calendar
Get SSC Result Calendar 2022

SSC MTS 2022 Final Selection and Document Verification 

For the final Document Verification process candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 & the cut-off marks in Paper-2. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Also, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

FAQ

Q1. Will the SSC MTS 2021 Merit List be released under 2 Age Groups?

There Will Be Separate Category-Wise, State/ UT-Wise Cut-Offs In Paper-I. As The Vacancies For MTS Are In Two Age Groups I.E. (I) 18 To 25 Years And (Ii) 18 To 27 Years, The Commission May Fix Separate Age Group-Wise, Category-Wise And State/ UT-Wise Cut-Offs In Paper-I.

Q2. Where will the SSC MTS 2021-22 Merit List will be released?

ssc.nic.in

Q3. What is the Selection Process for SSC MTS Recruitment?

Final Selection And Allocation Of States/ UTs Will Be Made On The Basis Of Performance Of The Candidates In Paper-I, The Preference Of States/ UTs Given By Them In The Online Application Form And The Age-Group Of The Candidates.

Take Free Online SSC MTS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.