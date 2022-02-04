SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Region-wise Online Exam 2021 Result to be out on 28th February

SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC MTS 2022 Merit List & Online Exam Result Region-wise on 28th February at its official websites for Paper-1 2021 under two age groups.

SSC MTS 2022 Merit List @ssc.nic.in: Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC MTS 2021 Exam for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India, from 5th October to 2nd November 2021 in different States/ Union Territories. As the SSC MTS 2022 vacancies are in two age groups therefore in the final result there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs.

SSC MTS 2022 Merit List Region-wise

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the merit list of SSC MTS 2021 Online Exam at its regional websites:

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC MTS 2021 Exam

Following minimum cut-off will be applied on the normalized scores of Paper-1:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage General/ EWS 30% OBC 25% SC/ST/Others 20%

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 (Descriptive Paper)

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 will be a descriptive paper set in Hindi, English and in other languages mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution to test the candidates’ basic language skills. Candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter of 50 marks in 30 minutes (40 minutes for the candidates eligible for scribes).

SSC MTS 2022 Final Selection and Document Verification

For the final Document Verification process candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 & the cut-off marks in Paper-2. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Also, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.