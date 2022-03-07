SSC MTS 2021-22 Paper-1 Result Details (Over 44000 Shortlisted): Download Cutoff Marks PDF Under 2 Age Groups, Check Final Answer Key Release Date

SSC MTS 2021-22 Paper-1 Result Details (Download PDF): SSC has declared the result of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Examination 2020 Paper-1 held from 5th October 2021 to 2nd November 2021 in online mode at various centres across the country for Non-Technical posts. SSC has done shortlisting of candidates for appearing in Paper-2 on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates in the Paper-I, as the Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts.

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Cut-off Marks Under 2 age groups – 18-25 & 18-27 years

Based on the marks scored by the candidates in SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Exam, candidates have been shortlisted, under 2 age groups, to appear in SSC MTS 2022 Paper-2 Descriptive Exam. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the age groups:

18-25 years - Cut-off details for vacancies in the age-group of 18-25 years are as given in Annexure-I 18-27 years - Cut-off details for vacancies in the age-group of 18-27 years are as given in Annexure-II.

There will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. Vacancies of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are combined therefore state preferences of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been considered together and a single cut-off has been fixed for “Tamil Nadu and Puducherry”.

In cases where more than one candidate secured equal aggregate marks, tie has been resolved by applying the following methods one after another in the given order till the tie is resolved:

Date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference. Alphabetical order of the names.

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Result Categorywise: Over 44000 Candidates Shortlisted

Category-wise breakup of candidates provisionally shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II is as follows:

SSC MTS 2022 Paper-1 Cut-Off Marks Categorywise Download Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020: List of Candidates Qualified In Paper-I for Appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) in Roll No Order Category Candidates Available General 18480* OBC 11600 EWS 3070 SC 3590 ST 2980 OH- PwD 620 HH- PwD 470 VH- PwD 480 Other-PwD 230 Ex-Servicemen 3160 Total 44680

Note: * *Including EWS-2398, SC-466, ST-122, ESM-01, OH-44, HH-04, OBC-7625, VH-102 and Other PwD-03 candidates who have qualified at UR cut-off.

SSC MTS Paper-1 2022 Final Answer Key Release Date

Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 14th March 2022.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 14th March 2022. This facility will be available from 14th March to 13th April 2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.

SSC MTS Paper-2 2022 Exam Dates & Admit Card

The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission about a week before the date of examination. However, the candidates, who are unable to download their Admission Certificate, may contact the Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates.