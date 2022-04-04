SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: 10th Pass can apply till 30th April

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Check step-by-step process & important information needed while filling the application form for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment Exam. 10 th Pass can apply online till 30 th April 2022.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 online registration process will be conducted till 30th April 2022. SSC will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Check SSC MTS MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are important dates for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 22nd March to 30th April 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 30th April 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 3rd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 4th May 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 5th May to 9th May 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) July 2022 Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

How to Apply Online for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam?

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down step by step process for filling the online application form of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment. So, let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website & Click on the link ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021’

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in & Click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

A new page will open where the candidates need to click on the link ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021’ under ‘OTHERS’ Tab.

Step-2: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Step-3: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

- Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

- Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

- Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN Passport Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

- Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

- Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

Step-4: Fill in the Additional Details

- Give your preference for Examination Centers. A candidate may give option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. Choice for all the three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.

- If you are seeking age relaxation, select appropriate age- relaxation category.

- Indicate your highest educational qualification.

- Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-5: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 2.0 cm (height)

Note: Upload your recent Photograph (not more than three months old from the date of publication of the Notice of Examination). Applications with blurred photograph will be rejected.

Step-6: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 2nd May 2022 (11:30 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through Challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 4th May 2022 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 3rd May 2022 (11.30 P.M.).

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” check box, fill up captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature.

After successful submission of online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.