SSC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern: Check Detailed Syllabus for Paper-1 (CBE) & Paper-2 (Descriptive)

SSC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: As per the latest notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the online application process for SSC Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) – Non-Technical 2022 Recruitment is being conducted till 30th April 2022. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the SSC MTS 2022 Exam which is scheduled for the month of July 2022.
|
Recent Stories
|
Check SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
|
Check How to Apply Online for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Process
Below are important dates for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:
|
SSC MTS 2022 Recruitment
|
Important Dates
|
Opening and Closing of Online Application
|
22nd March to 30th April 2022
|
Last date and time for receipt of online
applications
|
30th April 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for making online fee payment
|
2nd May 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for generation of offline Challan
|
3rd May 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Last date for payment through Challan
|
4th May 2022 (during working hours of Bank)
|
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form
Correction’ and online payment of Correction
Charges
|
5th May to 9th May 2022 (11:00 PM)
|
Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I)
|
July 2022
|
Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper)
|
To be notified later
So, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of SSC MTS 2022 Exam including, Paper-I – a Computer Based Examination and Paper-II - a Descriptive Paper, which will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.
SSC MTS 2022 Paper - I Exam Pattern
SSC MTS 2022 Paper-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 100 marks (maximum 25 marks in each section). The time duration of Paper-1 exam will be 1 Hour 30 Minutes.
The section wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:
|
Parts – Subjects (Not in Sequence)
|
Number of
Questions/
Maximum
Marks
|
Time Duration
(For all four Parts)
|
Part I – General English
|
25/25
|
1 hour 30 Minutes
(2 Hours for
candidates eligible
for scribes)
|
Part II - General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/25
|
Part III – Numerical Aptitude
|
25/25
|
Part IV - General Awareness
|
25/25
|
Total
|
100/100
Note:
- Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV.
- There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
- For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-I.
SSC MTS 2022 Paper-I Syllabus
Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics. Questions on ‘General Intelligence and Reasoning’ will be non-verbal considering the functions attached to the post. Questions on Numerical Aptitude and General English will be simple, of a level that an average matriculate will be in a position to answer comfortably. Questions on General Awareness will be also of similar standard. Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC MTS Paper-I Sections one-by-one:
English Language: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and writing skills. Here is the list of topics covered in English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC MTS Paper-I Exam:
|
S. No.
|
Important English Language Topics
|
1
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
Antonyms
|
3
|
Homonyms
|
4
|
One Word Substitution
|
5
|
Sentence Completion
|
6
|
Spotting Errors
|
7
|
Sentence Improvement
|
8
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
9
|
Spelling Test
|
10
|
Shuffling of Sentence parts
|
11
|
Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
|
12
|
Cloze Passage
|
13
|
Fill in the Blanks
General Intelligence and Reasoning: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type out of the following chapters:
|
S. No.
|
Important General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics
|
1
|
Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy
|
2
|
Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification
|
3
|
Trends
|
4
|
Space Orientation
|
5
|
Venn Diagrams
|
6
|
Drawing inferences
|
7
|
Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series
|
8
|
Problem Solving
|
9
|
Emotional and Social Intelligence
|
10
|
Word Building
|
11
|
Coding and Decoding
|
12
|
Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations
|
13
|
Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding
|
14
|
Figural Pattern–folding and completion
|
15
|
Embedded Figures
|
16
|
Critical thinking
Numerical Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good he/she with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in SSC MTS Paper-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:
|
S. No.
|
Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics
|
1
|
Number System: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers.
|
2
|
Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work.
|
3
|
Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations.
|
4
|
Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base
|
5
|
Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.
General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of SSC MTS Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section. Below are the major topics covered in SSC MTS Paper-I exam under the General Awareness Section:
|
S. No.
|
Important General Awareness Topics
|
1
|
History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom Movement and their leaders.
|
2
|
Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Sea port and Airport and their location; important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF and RBI etc.
|
3
|
Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI etc.
|
4
|
Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols.
|
5
|
Current Affairs: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries, Latest Scientific Research
Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the Paper.
SSC MTS 2022 Paper - II Exam Pattern
SSC MTS 2022 Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay and a letter in English or any language included in the Schedule-VIII of the Constitution.. The section wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:
|
SSC MTS 2022 (Paper-II)
|
Max Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Descriptive Paper
Short Essay and a Letter in
English or in any language
included in the 8th schedule of
the Constitution
|
50 (25 + 25)
|
40 minutes (60 minutes for the
candidates eligible for scribes)
Note:
- Paper-II will only be of qualifying nature and is intended to test elementary language skills in view of categorization of the post as Group-C and in view of job requirements. However, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in Paper-II.
- Paper-II will be held only for those candidates who meet the cut-off prescribed by the Commission in Paper-I for different categories.
- In Paper-II, candidates must write their correct Roll Number at the prescribed places on the cover page of the Answer Book. Candidates must also affix signature and Left-hand Thumb Impression in the relevant columns in the Answer Book. Answer Books not bearing Roll Number, Signature and Left-hand Thumb Impression shall be awarded zero marks.
- Candidates must not write any personal identity e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc. inside the Answer Book (Paper-II). Failure to adhere to these instructions will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) and such candidates will be awarded zero marks and their candidature will be rejected.
SSC MTS 2022 Paper- II Syllabus
As mentioned above Paper-II will be a descriptive Paper of 50 Marks. Let’s look at the syllabus of Paper-II exam:
|
Important Descriptive Paper Topics
(Hindi/ English/ Other languages)
|
Total Marks
|
Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.
|
50 (25 + 25)
|
LANGUAGES FOR PAPER-II
|
S. No.
|
Language
|
Code
|
1
|
Hindi
|
01
|
2
|
English
|
02
|
3
|
Assamese
|
03
|
4
|
Bengali
|
04
|
5
|
Bodo
|
05
|
6
|
Dogri
|
06
|
7
|
Gujarati
|
07
|
8
|
Kannada
|
08
|
9
|
Kashmiri
|
09
|
10
|
Konkani
|
10
|
11
|
Maithili
|
11
|
12
|
Malayalam
|
12
|
13
|
Manipuri (also Meitei or Meithei)
|
13
|
14
|
Marathi
|
14
|
15
|
Nepali
|
15
|
16
|
Oriya
|
16
|
17
|
Punjabi
|
17
|
18
|
Sanskrit
|
18
|
19
|
Santhali
|
19
|
20
|
Sindhi
|
20
|
21
|
Tamil
|
21
|
22
|
Telugu
|
22
|
23
|
Urdu
|
23
SSC MTS 2022 Document Verification and Final Selection
For the post of MTS, based on the performance in Paper-I and scoring the cut-off marks in Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection..
For the post of MTS, there will be separate category-wise, State/ UTwise cut-offs in Paper-I. As the vacancies for MTS are in two age groups i.e. (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years, the Commission may fix separate age group-wise, category-wise and State/ UT-wise cut-offs in Paper-I.
|
Also Read
Final Selection: The candidates selected through this examination for the post of MTS will be posted in different Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India or various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. in various States/ UTs. The candidates will preferably be posted initially in the allotted States/ UTs. However, depending on the requirement of the User Departments, they may also be posted in different States/ UTs. Therefore, candidates should be willing to serve anywhere in India.