SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies OUT @ssc.nic.in: Check Regionwise 3698 Vacancy Details Under 2 Age Groups

SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies Announced: Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancy Details. Get the Regionwise & Categorywise SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies List under 2 age groups, i.e., 18-25 and 18-27 years. 

Created On: Apr 28, 2022 12:22 IST
SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies OUT @ssc.nic.in
SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies OUT @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies Announced: SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies have been recently declared by the commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in. The Commission has decided to conduct the Paper I (CBE) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 from 5th July to 22nd July 2022. SSC has announced total 3698 Vacancies in total 9 regions which are North-Western Region (NWR), Northern Region (NR), Central Region (CR), Eastern Region (ER), North-Eastern Region (NER), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Western Region (WR), Southern Region (SR) and Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR). These vacancies are further divided into two age groups which are 18-25 years and 18-27 years.

The posts under Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff comes under Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1) and is a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post under various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories. Let’s have a look at the details of the total 3698 SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies:

SSC MTS 2022 3698 Vacancies Under Two Age Groups

The vacancies for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022 have been received in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years:

SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies Under Two Age Groups

Age

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

TOTAL

EXS

OH

HH

VH

OTHERS

18-25

1476

906

438

227

332

3379

189

41

35

32

22

18-27

148

95

14

33

29

319

10

5

1

1

1

G.Total

1624

1001

452

260

361

3698

199

46

36

33

23

Note: IN ADDITION TO ABOVE THERE ARE 3603 VACANCIES OF HAVALDAR IN CBIC & CBN

TOTAL VACANCIES 3698+3603= 7301

SSC MTS 2022 Region wise Vacancies under the Age Group 18-25 years

 

SSC MTS 2022 Region wise Vacancies under the Age Group 18-27 years

For the final Document Verification process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 & the cut-off marks in Paper-2. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Also, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.

FAQ

Q1. What are the Exam Dates SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment?

Paper I (CBE) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 from 5th July to 22nd July 2022

Q2. How many vacancies have been announced under SSC MTS 2022 Recruitment?

SSC has announced total 3698 Vacancies in total 9 regions

Q3. 3698 SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies classifies under which Govt Posts?

The posts under Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff comes under Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1) and is a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post under various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories

