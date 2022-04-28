SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies OUT @ssc.nic.in: Check Regionwise 3698 Vacancy Details Under 2 Age Groups

SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies Announced: SSC MTS 2022 Exam Dates & Vacancies have been recently declared by the commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in. The Commission has decided to conduct the Paper I (CBE) of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 from 5th July to 22nd July 2022. SSC has announced total 3698 Vacancies in total 9 regions which are North-Western Region (NWR), Northern Region (NR), Central Region (CR), Eastern Region (ER), North-Eastern Region (NER), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR), Western Region (WR), Southern Region (SR) and Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR). These vacancies are further divided into two age groups which are 18-25 years and 18-27 years.

The posts under Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff comes under Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1) and is a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post under various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories. Let’s have a look at the details of the total 3698 SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies:

SSC MTS 2022 3698 Vacancies Under Two Age Groups

The vacancies for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022 have been received in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years:

SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies Under Two Age Groups Age UR OBC SC ST EWS TOTAL EXS OH HH VH OTHERS 18-25 1476 906 438 227 332 3379 189 41 35 32 22 18-27 148 95 14 33 29 319 10 5 1 1 1 G.Total 1624 1001 452 260 361 3698 199 46 36 33 23 Note: IN ADDITION TO ABOVE THERE ARE 3603 VACANCIES OF HAVALDAR IN CBIC & CBN TOTAL VACANCIES 3698+3603= 7301

SSC MTS 2022 Region wise Vacancies under the Age Group 18-25 years

SSC MTS 2022 Region wise Vacancies under the Age Group 18-27 years

For the final Document Verification process, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Paper-1 & the cut-off marks in Paper-2. Their Eligibility will be checked as per the information given by them in the online Application Form. Also, there will be separate age group-wise, State/ UT-wise and category-wise cutoffs released by SSC at the time of final result declaration. The eligible candidates whose documents are found in order will be considered for final selection.