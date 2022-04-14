SSC CBIC/CBN Havaldar 2022 Recruitment 3603 Vacancies: Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Central Bureau of Narcotics Posting Details

SSC CBIC/CBN Havaldar 2022 Recruitment (10 th Pass can apply @ssc.ic.in): Check details of 3603 Vacancies & postings under SSC Havaldar Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) 2022 Recruitment.

SSC CBIC/CBN Havaldar 2022 Recruitment (10th Pass can apply @ssic.ic.in): The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Below are important dates for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Process:

SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 22nd March to 30th April 2022 Last date and time for receipt of online applications 30th April 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 2nd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 3rd May 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 4th May 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 5th May to 9th May 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Exam (Paper-I) July 2022 Date of Paper-II Exam (Descriptive Paper) To be notified later

SSC CBIC/CBN Havaldar 2022 Recruitment: 3603 Vacancy Details

Let’s look at the details of 3603 Vacancies announced under the SSC CBIC/CBN Havaldar 2022 Recruitment Process:

The details of disabilities, functional classification, and Physical requirements for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

Name of Post Functional Requirement Suitable Category of Benchmark Disability Havaldar S, ST, W, BN, KC, L, SE, MF, RW, H, C (a) HH (b) OA, OL, OAL, LC, AAV (c) Multiple disabilities involving (a) and (b) above. Abbreviation used: Nature of Physical Disabilities: B=Blind, LV=Low Vision, D=Deaf, HH=Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm Affected, OL=One Leg Affected, BA=Both Arms Affected, BL=Both Leg Affected, OAL=One Arm and One Leg Affected, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, MDy=Muscular Dystrophy, ASD=Autism Spectrum Disorder (M=Mild, MoD=Moderate), ID=Intellectual Disability, SLD=Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness. Physical Requirements: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, MF=Manipulation with Fingers, RW=Reading & Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication.

SSC CBIC/CBN Havaldar 2022 Selection Process

The recruitment process for the post of Havaldar will consist of Paper-I i.e. Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), Paper-II (Descriptive) and Document Verification.

For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:6 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and Paper-II on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-I. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Paper-I.

SSC Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) PHYSICAL STANDARDS for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN

The minimum physical standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are as follows:

Gender Height Chest Male 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) Unexpanded: 76 cms Minimum expansion: 5 cms Gender Height Weight Female 152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes) 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Garhwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Schedule Tribes)

SSC CBIC/CBN Havaldar 2022 Postings

The candidates selected through this examination for the post of Havaldar in CBIC will be posted in different Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs) across the country. It may be noted that the candidates selected against a Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA) in CBIC will be required to serve throughout the service period in that CCA only, subject to cadre restructuring in CBIC from time to time. The territorial jurisdictions of various CCAs of CBIC are given below:

It may be noted that the jurisdiction of the Directorate General of Performance Management (DGPM), CBIC is all over India. Therefore candidates allocated DGPM in CBIC can be posted anywhere in India.

Similarly, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has its HQ at Gwalior, MP, and Branch offices at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Kota, Rajasthan. Therefore, the candidates allocated CBN can be posted anywhere in the different offices of CBN.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination.